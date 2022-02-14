IARI Technician Exam Dates 2022 Out: ICAR Admit Card Soon @iari.res.in

IARI Technician Exam Dates have been announced at iari.res.in. Candidates can check the admit card updates and other details below.

IARI Technician Exam Dates 2022 : ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has announced the new exam dates for the post of Technician (T1) at iari.res.in. As per the official notice, ICAR Technician Exam will be conducted on 28 February, 02 March, 04 March and 05 March 2022.

IARI Technician Admit Card 2022

IARI shall upload the admit card of the said exam soon on the official website. The candidates can download IARI Technician Admit Card, once released. They would be able to check their exam date, time, and venue on the admit card.

The official notice reads, “With reference to the notification no. 1-1/2021/Rectt./Technical(CBT) dated 18/12/2021, the online examination for the post of Technician(T-1) is scheduled to be conducted on 28th February, 2nd March, 4th March and 5th March 2022. All prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting the website (www.iari.res.in) for the updated information.”

IARI Technician Exam Pattern

Th exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 Objective Type Questions with 4 multiple choice answers on General Knowledge, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. There will be 25 questions in each section. Each question carries one mark. For each wrong answer, ¼ (0.25) mark shall be deducted.

After the conduct of the exam, the Answer key will be placed on the IARI website. Any representation regarding the answer key received within 05 days of uploading of the answer key will be scrutinized and the decision of the IARI/Council in this regard will be final.

Those who qualify in the exam will have to undergo one-year on-the-job training, which will be provided by the respective Institutes to the selected candidates. A total of 641 vacancies are available for the post.