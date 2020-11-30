IBPS Clerk 2020: Check Important Numerical Ability Topics based on latest Syllabus to score high in Prelims exam

IBPS Clerk 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelims exam on 5th, 12th and 13th December 2020 to fill 2557 vacancies in clerical cadre of the participating banks. The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam will contain a total of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability and English Language sections. Here in this article, we have shared the most important topics from the Numerical Ability section that have high chances of coming in the IBPS Clerk examination. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam should definitely go through the important topics mentioned below and practice them thoroughly.

The Numerical Ability section is one of the deciding areas for candidates' selection. This section tests how fast and accurately a candidate deals with the numbers, computation of numbers, interpretation of tables and graphs and quantitative reasoning. Candidates who have command over the basic concepts of Mathematics can gain strength in Numerical Ability section and thus, obtain high scores in the examination.

So, start with the practice of important topics that have been segregated on the basis of their difficulty level - Easy, Moderate and Difficult:

IBPS Clerk 2020: Important Numerical Ability Topics

In Numerical Ability section, questions are majorly asked from topics such as Number system, simplification, approximation, arithmetic, data interpretation and others. Have a look at these topics in detail below along with their level of difficulty:

Important Topics No. of Questions Asked Easy to Moderate Level Simplification (Decimals, Fractions & Square roots) 1-2 Percentage 1-2 Average 1 Ratio and Proportion 1 Problems on Ages 1 Number System 2-3 Number Series (Missing & Wrong Number) 2-3 Moderate Level Speed, Time, and Distance (Problem on Trains, Boats and Streams) 1-2 Profit and Loss 2-3 Simple Interest and Compound Interest 2-3 Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns) 1-2 Mixture and Alligation 1 Difficult Level Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc) 5-6 Algebra 2-3 Geometry 3-4 Mensuration 1-2 Trigonometry 1-2

Let's have a look at the each topic one-by-one along with the preparation strategy one should undertake to have a grip on these topics:

Simplification: IBPS Clerk question paper will contain one or two questions on simplification that will test candidates' command over Simplification Techniques such as Fractions, BODMAS Rule, Square roots, etc.

Percentage, Average, Ratio and Proportion & Problems on Ages: The question paper will definitely contain one or two questions from these topics. Practice on calculation of percentage of a given number orally without using pen & paper. All these topics require the knowledge of fast calculations. Questions from these topics are asked every year. Devote time to solve first the basic problems and then move on to solve the complex problems.

Number Series: Two to three questions will be asked on number series - Missing or Wrong Number. First, try to figure out the pattern of series such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square root, and others and then go on to guess the appropriate answer.

Number System: This topic will test candidates' knowledge of basic concepts such as Prime Numbers, Irrational or Rational Numbers, LCM & HCF, etc.

Time, Speed and Distance, Profit and Loss, Simple Interest and Compound Interest, Time and Work, Mixture & Alligation: The IBPS Clerk Question Paper will contain two to three questions from all these topics. These questions require application of formulas. Candidates should know the basic formulas to solve the questions from these topics. Memorise the formulas and implement them by practicing the questions.

Data Interpretation: The questions from Data Interpretation are asked in the form of Bar Graph, Line Graph, Tables, Pie Charts, Venn Diagrams and others. The questions are based on the concept of Decimal, Fractions, Ratio & Proportion and Percentages.

Algebra: Around 2 to 3 questions will be set on Algebra. The questions will be based on concepts of Linear Equations.

Geometry & Mensuration: Geometry is one of the important chapters. Try to remember the iimportant theorems and solve questions on triangle congruence, circles, chords & tangents, etc. To prepare for Mensuration, first remember the formulae of all shapes - Square, Rectangle, Cone, Circle, Cylinder, etc.

So, practice for the numerical ability section by working on these important topics. By getting proficiency in these important numerical ability topics, you will be able to achieve high score in the IBPS Clerk exam.