IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis 25th January 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis 25th January 2022. The overall difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 was Moderate and candidates were able to make 90 to 98 overall good attempts.

Created On: Jan 28, 2022 12:41 IST
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 on 25th January 2022 successfully to fill up 7,858 vacancies for Clerical cadre posts across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 included an Objective Paper that included four sections namely General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 90 to 98 overall good attempts. As we know, candidates are required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis along with the Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 190 questions (MCQs) for a total of 200 Marks from four sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness, General English, and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam was held online on a computer. The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability was according to the State applied for.

NOTE: There was separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut-off marks. There were five alternatives in every question of a test. For each question for which a wrong answer was given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. There will be no negative marking or penalty if an answer is left blank.

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Medium of Exam

General/ Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

As per State applied for

General English

40

40

35 minutes

English

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 minutes

As per State applied for

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

As per State applied for

Total

190

200

160 Minutes

 

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (25th January 2022) Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SNo

Section

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

1

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

19-21

Moderate to Difficult

2

Quantitative Aptitude

25-27

Moderate

3

General/Financial Awareness

26-28

Moderate

4

General English

20-22

Moderate

Overall

90-98

Moderate

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (25th January 2022) Section-wise Exam Review

General English

Topic

No. of Questions

Level

Reading Comprehension (2 RCs - Pollution & Books) and 1 vocab question

10-12

Moderate 

Cloze Test

06-07 

Easy to Moderate

Sentence Rearrangement

01 

Easy to Moderate

Error Detection

01

Moderate 

Phrase Replacement

05 

Moderate 

Match the Columns

03

Moderate 

Double Fillers

03

Moderate 

Odd One Out

01

Moderate

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Topics

No. of Questions

Level

Puzzles and Seating Arrangement

23-24 

Moderate- Difficult

Data Sufficiency

03-04 

Moderate 

Coded Blood Relation

03

Moderate

Coded Direction

03 

Moderate

Coded Inequalities

03 

Moderate

Word Formation

01

Moderate

Machine Input (Traditional)

05

Moderate

Logical/Critical Reasoning

7-8 

Moderate- Difficult

Total

50

Moderate- Difficult

Topics (Puzzles)

(i) Hexagon 12 person (Mix direction)

(ii) Linear Seating Arrangement (6 person + North facing + 1 variable)

(iii) 13 persons- 2 rows

(iv) Year- Month puzzle- 12 persons

(v) Selection-Based- 9 persons + 3 areas

Quantitative Aptitude

Topic

No. of Questions

Level

Data Interpretation 

20 

Moderate

Approximation

05

Moderate

Q1- Q2

04

Moderate

Quadratic Equation

04-05

Moderate

Series Based

02-03

Easy to Moderate

Arithmetic Word Problems

10-12

Moderate 

Total

50

Moderate 

Topics (Caselet DI)

(i) Table Based- Two city (A & B), Male: Female (x:y & y:x) Total (A:B = 2: 3) (M-F= 180)

(ii) Quadratic Equation-Based- Two equations (M/N/X/Y/Z) 

(iii) Venn Diagram Based- (Subjects- Hindi/Maths/Science)

(iv) Mixture Caselet

General/ Financial Awareness

Topics asked:

1. National Family Health Survey

2. QR Code

3. India Post Payment Bank (Bank Insurance Agreement)

4. Name of New Development Bank

5. Location of Khudabaksh Library

6. Highest Ever Profit- Q2 which Organisation

7. How many All India Financial Institutions in India?

8. IPO Amount of Paytm

9. Highest pollution Density State- 2011 Jan Ganna

10. 3rd largest Continent11. CRAR- Public Sector Bank

12. INS Vela- 4th Submarine

13. PLI Scheme

14. Solar Charkha Mission

15. PLI Scheme for Solar Cell

16. Noida International Airport

17. Where was Wildlife Institute of India established in 1992?

18. Largest Rubber producer

19. Harbinger

20. SLR

21. ADB - Covid-19 vaccine loan to India

22. Paytm Payment Bank- Under which Act & Schedule

23. INS Visakhapatnam

24. World Bank + SBI- Electric vehicle

25. Spinny Market Place

26. Gareeb Kalyan Yojna Extension Period

27. Blue Flag Certification

28. Full form of USSD

29. Which bank included in PCA?

30. In ESG, what does S stands for?

31. Infrastructure bond

32. Janjati Gaurav Diwas/Birsamunda

33. Inner Line Permit is not required for which state

34. Business Sutra Book

35. CAPF

36. RBI Retail Direct

FAQ

Q1 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in IBPS Clerk Mains 2021?

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Overall Difficulty Level Moderate & 90 to 98 overall good attempts.

Q2 What was the difficulty level of Reasoning & Computer Aptitude in the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021?

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Difficulty Level Moderate to Difficult.

Q3 What was the difficulty level of General/Financial Awareness in the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021?

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 General/Financial Awareness Difficulty Level Moderate.

Q4 What was the difficulty level of English Language in the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021?

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 English Language Difficulty Level Moderate.

Q5 What was the difficulty level of Quantitative Aptitude in the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021?

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Quantitative Aptitude Difficulty Level Moderate.

