IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis 25th January 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 on 25th January 2022 successfully to fill up 7,858 vacancies for Clerical cadre posts across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 included an Objective Paper that included four sections namely General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 90 to 98 overall good attempts. As we know, candidates are required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis along with the Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Pattern
The IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 190 questions (MCQs) for a total of 200 Marks from four sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness, General English, and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam was held online on a computer. The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability was according to the State applied for.
NOTE: There was separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut-off marks. There were five alternatives in every question of a test. For each question for which a wrong answer was given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. There will be no negative marking or penalty if an answer is left blank.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium of Exam
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
English
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
Total
|
190
|
200
|
160 Minutes
|
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (25th January 2022) Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
|
SNo
|
Section
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
1
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
19-21
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
2
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25-27
|
Moderate
|
3
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
26-28
|
Moderate
|
4
|
General English
|
20-22
|
Moderate
|
Overall
|
90-98
|
Moderate
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (25th January 2022) Section-wise Exam Review
General English
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Reading Comprehension (2 RCs - Pollution & Books) and 1 vocab question
|
10-12
|
Moderate
|
Cloze Test
|
06-07
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
01
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Error Detection
|
01
|
Moderate
|
Phrase Replacement
|
05
|
Moderate
|
Match the Columns
|
03
|
Moderate
|
Double Fillers
|
03
|
Moderate
|
Odd One Out
|
01
|
Moderate
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Puzzles and Seating Arrangement
|
23-24
|
Moderate- Difficult
|
Data Sufficiency
|
03-04
|
Moderate
|
Coded Blood Relation
|
03
|
Moderate
|
Coded Direction
|
03
|
Moderate
|
Coded Inequalities
|
03
|
Moderate
|
Word Formation
|
01
|
Moderate
|
Machine Input (Traditional)
|
05
|
Moderate
|
Logical/Critical Reasoning
|
7-8
|
Moderate- Difficult
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate- Difficult
Topics (Puzzles)
(i) Hexagon 12 person (Mix direction)
(ii) Linear Seating Arrangement (6 person + North facing + 1 variable)
(iii) 13 persons- 2 rows
(iv) Year- Month puzzle- 12 persons
(v) Selection-Based- 9 persons + 3 areas
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Data Interpretation
|
20
|
Moderate
|
Approximation
|
05
|
Moderate
|
Q1- Q2
|
04
|
Moderate
|
Quadratic Equation
|
04-05
|
Moderate
|
Series Based
|
02-03
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Arithmetic Word Problems
|
10-12
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate
Topics (Caselet DI)
(i) Table Based- Two city (A & B), Male: Female (x:y & y:x) Total (A:B = 2: 3) (M-F= 180)
(ii) Quadratic Equation-Based- Two equations (M/N/X/Y/Z)
(iii) Venn Diagram Based- (Subjects- Hindi/Maths/Science)
(iv) Mixture Caselet
General/ Financial Awareness
Topics asked:
|
1. National Family Health Survey
2. QR Code
3. India Post Payment Bank (Bank Insurance Agreement)
4. Name of New Development Bank
5. Location of Khudabaksh Library
6. Highest Ever Profit- Q2 which Organisation
7. How many All India Financial Institutions in India?
8. IPO Amount of Paytm
9. Highest pollution Density State- 2011 Jan Ganna
10. 3rd largest Continent11. CRAR- Public Sector Bank
12. INS Vela- 4th Submarine
13. PLI Scheme
14. Solar Charkha Mission
15. PLI Scheme for Solar Cell
16. Noida International Airport
17. Where was Wildlife Institute of India established in 1992?
18. Largest Rubber producer
|
19. Harbinger
20. SLR
21. ADB - Covid-19 vaccine loan to India
22. Paytm Payment Bank- Under which Act & Schedule
23. INS Visakhapatnam
24. World Bank + SBI- Electric vehicle
25. Spinny Market Place
26. Gareeb Kalyan Yojna Extension Period
27. Blue Flag Certification
28. Full form of USSD
29. Which bank included in PCA?
30. In ESG, what does S stands for?
31. Infrastructure bond
32. Janjati Gaurav Diwas/Birsamunda
33. Inner Line Permit is not required for which state
34. Business Sutra Book
35. CAPF
36. RBI Retail Direct
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise & State-wise