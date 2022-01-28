IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis 25th January 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis 25th January 2022 . The overall difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 was Moderate and candidates were able to make 90 to 98 overall good attempts.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 on 25th January 2022 successfully to fill up 7,858 vacancies for Clerical cadre posts across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 included an Objective Paper that included four sections namely General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 90 to 98 overall good attempts. As we know, candidates are required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis along with the Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 190 questions (MCQs) for a total of 200 Marks from four sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness, General English, and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam was held online on a computer. The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability was according to the State applied for.

NOTE: There was separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut-off marks. There were five alternatives in every question of a test. For each question for which a wrong answer was given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. There will be no negative marking or penalty if an answer is left blank.

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Medium of Exam General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes As per State applied for General English 40 40 35 minutes English Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes As per State applied for Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes As per State applied for Total 190 200 160 Minutes

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (25th January 2022) Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SNo Section Good Attempts Difficulty Level 1 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 19-21 Moderate to Difficult 2 Quantitative Aptitude 25-27 Moderate 3 General/Financial Awareness 26-28 Moderate 4 General English 20-22 Moderate Overall 90-98 Moderate

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (25th January 2022) Section-wise Exam Review

General English

Topic No. of Questions Level Reading Comprehension (2 RCs - Pollution & Books) and 1 vocab question 10-12 Moderate Cloze Test 06-07 Easy to Moderate Sentence Rearrangement 01 Easy to Moderate Error Detection 01 Moderate Phrase Replacement 05 Moderate Match the Columns 03 Moderate Double Fillers 03 Moderate Odd One Out 01 Moderate

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Topics No. of Questions Level Puzzles and Seating Arrangement 23-24 Moderate- Difficult Data Sufficiency 03-04 Moderate Coded Blood Relation 03 Moderate Coded Direction 03 Moderate Coded Inequalities 03 Moderate Word Formation 01 Moderate Machine Input (Traditional) 05 Moderate Logical/Critical Reasoning 7-8 Moderate- Difficult Total 50 Moderate- Difficult

Topics (Puzzles)

(i) Hexagon 12 person (Mix direction)

(ii) Linear Seating Arrangement (6 person + North facing + 1 variable)

(iii) 13 persons- 2 rows

(iv) Year- Month puzzle- 12 persons

(v) Selection-Based- 9 persons + 3 areas

Quantitative Aptitude

Topic No. of Questions Level Data Interpretation 20 Moderate Approximation 05 Moderate Q1- Q2 04 Moderate Quadratic Equation 04-05 Moderate Series Based 02-03 Easy to Moderate Arithmetic Word Problems 10-12 Moderate Total 50 Moderate

Topics (Caselet DI)

(i) Table Based- Two city (A & B), Male: Female (x:y & y:x) Total (A:B = 2: 3) (M-F= 180)

(ii) Quadratic Equation-Based- Two equations (M/N/X/Y/Z)

(iii) Venn Diagram Based- (Subjects- Hindi/Maths/Science)

(iv) Mixture Caselet

General/ Financial Awareness

Topics asked:

1. National Family Health Survey 2. QR Code 3. India Post Payment Bank (Bank Insurance Agreement) 4. Name of New Development Bank 5. Location of Khudabaksh Library 6. Highest Ever Profit- Q2 which Organisation 7. How many All India Financial Institutions in India? 8. IPO Amount of Paytm 9. Highest pollution Density State- 2011 Jan Ganna 10. 3rd largest Continent11. CRAR- Public Sector Bank 12. INS Vela- 4th Submarine 13. PLI Scheme 14. Solar Charkha Mission 15. PLI Scheme for Solar Cell 16. Noida International Airport 17. Where was Wildlife Institute of India established in 1992? 18. Largest Rubber producer 19. Harbinger 20. SLR 21. ADB - Covid-19 vaccine loan to India 22. Paytm Payment Bank- Under which Act & Schedule 23. INS Visakhapatnam 24. World Bank + SBI- Electric vehicle 25. Spinny Market Place 26. Gareeb Kalyan Yojna Extension Period 27. Blue Flag Certification 28. Full form of USSD 29. Which bank included in PCA? 30. In ESG, what does S stands for? 31. Infrastructure bond 32. Janjati Gaurav Diwas/Birsamunda 33. Inner Line Permit is not required for which state 34. Business Sutra Book 35. CAPF 36. RBI Retail Direct

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise & State-wise