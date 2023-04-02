IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 OUT: Download IBPS CRP-Clerks-XII Mains Result 2023, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Details

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022: Get here direct link to download IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 and Other Details

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 on the official website. In order to fill various positions of clerical cadre (CRP Clerks -XII) conducted the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2023 from October 8, 2022. The shortlisted candidates will now be qualified for the next round of the selection process which is Personality Test and document verification.

The results will be available for the candidates from April 1 to 30, 2023. The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6035 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks across India. The recruitment process consists of several stages, and the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam is one of the crucial stages in the selection process. The exam was conducted in October 2022, and the candidates who have successfully cleared this stage will be eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process.

How to Check IBPS CRP-Clerks-XII Result 2023?

To check the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2023, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of IBPS, which is ibps.in. Look for the link that says "IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022" on the home page and click on it. Once you click on the link, a new page will open up where you will be asked to enter your necessary details, such as your roll number, registration number, date of birth, etc. After entering the required details, click on the submit button. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Carefully check your result and download the page for future reference. It is advisable to take a hard copy of the result page for further need.

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2023 from the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.