IBPS Clerk Result 2022 (Released) at ibps.in: Check Prelims Direct Download Link for CRP Clerk XII

IBPS Clerk Result 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on ibps.in. Candidates can check the status of the result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam below.

IBPS Clerk Result 2022: The wait is now over for the candidates who have participated in the prelims exam for the post of Clerk under CRP Clerk XII and waiting for the result. Today, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection announced the status of the selection for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022, on its website i.e. ibps.in. So, the candidates can download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result from the official website or directly through the provided link which is available till 27 September 2022.

This exam was held on 03 and 04 September 2022 at various centes of the country for a total of 6035 vacancies to be filled in 11 participating government banks. You can check the steps to download Clerk Result below:

How to Download IBPS Clerk Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Search for the IBPS website and visit the link.

Step 2: In the next step, you need to click on the result link ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerks-XII’.

Step 3: In the third step, you need to login into your account by providing their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB.

Step 4: Download IBPS CRP Clerk XII Result.

Step 5: You may also take a print out for records

What are my IBPS Clerk Marks 2022 ?

The marks will be announced on a scorecard. IBPS Clerk Score Card is expected by next week on the bank’s website.

What is my IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2022 ?

The mains exam is expected to be held tentatively on 08 October 2022 for which the candidates are required to download the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card. The mains admit card shall be issued anytime soon on the official website. The marks obtained in the main exam will be considered for the final selection. The mains exam will be of 200 marks. Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional allotment.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Application Date 01 to 27 July 2022 IBPS Clerk Admit Card Date 18th August 2022 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 3rd and 4th Sep 2022 IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 21st September 2022 IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 8th October 2022

