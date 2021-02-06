IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains Admit Card 2021 Released @ibps.in, Check IBPS Clerk Exam Date, Call Letter Download Link & Other Latest Updates Here

IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains Admit Card 2021 on its website. All such candidates who have qualified in the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2021 can now download their admit cards through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains Admit Card 2021 Download Link is available at ibps. in. The eligible candidates can now download IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains Admit Card 2021 by using their registration number, date of birth and other details. The easy steps of the admit cards are given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains Admit Card2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you on the notification page. Click on the link reads ‘Click here to download online main exam call letter for CRP Clerk X. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains Admit Card2021 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains Admit Card2021 and save it for future reference.

IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains Admit Card 2021 Download Link

The facility of downloading IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains Admit Card 2021 will be available till 28 February 2021. The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 February 2021. The Mains Exam will 190 questions of 200 marks and the candidates will be given is 2 hours and 40 minutes.

IBPS CRP Clerk 2021 Exam Pattern

Name of Tests No. Questions Maximum Marks Version of Tests Time General / Financial Awareness 50 50 English & Hindi 35 minutes General English 40 40 English 35 minutes Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude 50 60 English & Hindi 45 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 45 minutes Total 190 200 160 minutes

Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total to be considered for provisional allotment. However, the decision of IBPS in this regard shall be final and binding upon the candidates. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. Candidates can directly download their e-admit card by clicking on the above link.