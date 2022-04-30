IBPS releases provisional allotment list for Officer Scale 1 & Office Assistant (Multi-Purpose) Posts, Download @ibps.in

IBPS Officer and Office Assistant Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment under reserve list for Officer and Office Assistant on its website. Candidates can download IBPS Provisional List @ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment List 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for the post of Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Candidates can check the provisional list from the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.

According to the official notice, the provisional list has been prepared on the basis of actually reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular state, subject to the availability of candidates. Provisionally allotted candidates are also being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number of candidates recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration of CRP RRBs -X.

The link to download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment List 2022 for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be available from 29 April to 28 May 2022. Candidates can download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment List 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment List 2022?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Click here to view your result for CRP RRB X Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1'. It will redirect you to the login window. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha, click on the login button. Then, IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment List 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment List 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment List 2022 for Officer Scale 1

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment List 2022 for Office Assistant

Candidates should note that the above provisional lists have been made on merit cum preference, keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/others from time to time, administrative, exigency, etc. Candidates can directly download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment List 2022 by clicking on the above link.