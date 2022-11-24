IBPS PO Mains 2022 on 26th November: Check Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

IBPS PO Mains Exam COVID Instructions 2022: The IBPS PO Mains 2022 is scheduled to be held on 26th November 2022 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the selection of 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. Candidates can download the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 till 26th November 2022. IBPS PO Mains 2022 will only be held for candidates who qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022. Candidates need to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to be shortlisted for further selection process.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download 7th to 16th October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result 2nd November to 9th November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download 19th November to 26th November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Section A

Section B 45 60 60 Minutes English & Hindi General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English & Hindi English Language Section A

Section B 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation Section A

Section B 35 60 45 Minutes English & Hindi Total 155 MCQs 200 Marks 3 Hours English Language (Letter & Essay Writing) 2 25 30 Minutes English GRAND TOTAL 225 3 Hours 30

minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

IBPS PO Mains 2022: Exam Instructions

1. Total duration of examination is 3 hours & 30 minutes. [20 minutes compensatory time for every 60 minutes (1 hour) of the examination time for PWBD candidates eligible for compensatory time.] The clock will be set at the server. When the timer reaches zero, the examination will end by itself. You will not be required to end or submit your examination. Descriptive Paper will be administered online immediately after online objective test. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Paper by typing on the computer.

2. The Question Palette displayed on the right side of screen will show the status of each question using one of the following symbols:

3. Answering a Question:

Procedure for answering a multiple choice type question:

a. Click on the button of one of the options to select your answer. Click on the button of the chosen option again or click on the Clear Response button to deselect your chosen answer. Click on the button of another option to change your chosen answer. You MUST click on the Save & Next button to save your answer. Click on the Mark for Review & Next button to mark the question for review. Only an answer Marked for Review will be considered for evaluation.

b. If you want to change an answer that you have already answered then select that question and follow the steps to answer that question again.

NOTE: Candidates will not be able to answer any question or check their answers after the expiry of time. Answers will be automatically saved on the completion of test time even if candidates have not clicked the Submit button.

IBPS PO Mains 2022 COVID Guidelines

1. Candidates have to report at the venue of the exam strictly as per the time on their Admit Card. No late comers will be allowed to enter the premises.

2. Mapping of Candidate Roll Number and Lab Number will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of entry at the exam venue. It will not be displayed outside the exam venue.

3. Items permissible inside the exam venue are:

Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY) Gloves Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates must bring their own water bottle) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) A simple pen and blue ink stamp pad. Exam related documents (Call Letter of Preliminary exam alongwith copy of ID proof (duly authenticated/ stamped). Call letter of Main examination and Photocopy of the photo ID card stapled with it and same ID Card in Original. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter should be exactly the same. In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed. No other Items are permitted inside the venue.

4. Candidates are advised not to share their personal belongings or material with anyone. Candidates are also advised to maintain social distancing and stand in the row as per the instructions issued at the exam venue.

5. In case a candidate is availing the services of a scribe, then their scribe must also wear a mask and bring their own gloves, N95 mask, sanitizer (50ml), and transparent water bottle.

6. Candidates must have Aarogya Setu app installed on their mobile phone. Candidates will have to display their Aarogya Setu status at the entry gate and then switch off their phones. The phones will be deposited at the designated location which candidates can collect while exiting.

7. All candidates and their scribes will be checked with Thermo Guns at the entry gate for recording their body temperature. No candidate with above normal temperature (> 99.14° F) will be allowed to enter the exam venue.

8. Candidate Registration:

Photo and Biometric Right Thumb Impression capture will be done for candidate registration. The same will be matched with the photo uploaded by the candidate in their application form.

Photo will be captured of the candidate in standing position. Seat number will be allotted thereafter.

9. Rough Sheet, Call Letter, and ID Proof

Candidates can only use the rough sheets provided at their allotted desks.

Candidates are required to strictly follow the exam and COVID instructions as issued at the exam venue. All candidates will have to leave their rough sheets, ID proofs, admit cards, scribe forms in the boxes provided at the exit point of the lab or room or as instructed by the Exam officials while exiting the exam venue.

Post Examination Controls

Biometric Right Thumb verification will be done for each candidate after the completion of the exam test duration. All candidates will exit the exam venue in orderly manner and as per the instructions issued by the Exam officials.

