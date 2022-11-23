IBPS PO Mains 2022 on 26th November: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Tips to Score High: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2022 on 26th November 2022 for the recruitment of 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 is available for download till 26th November 2022. Only candidates who cleared the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be allowed to appear for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Candidates will be shortlisted further for the Common Interview Process based on their performance in the Mains exam.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download 7th to 16th October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result 2nd November to 9th November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download 19th November to 26th November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Section A

Section B 45 60 60 Minutes English & Hindi General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English & Hindi English Language Section A

Section B 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation Section A

Section B 35 60 45 Minutes English & Hindi Total 155 MCQs 200 Marks 3 Hours English Language (Letter & Essay Writing) 2 25 30 Minutes English GRAND TOTAL 225 3 Hours 30

minutes

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

Candidates who qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will now appear for the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam. It is important to go through best last-minute tips to ace your preparation and be ready for the exam day. Below we have 5 best tips to crack IBPS PO Mains 2022.

1. Revise your syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-off

Revision time. One should go through their syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, marking scheme, previous years’ exam analysis, and previous years’ cut-off marks. Keep in mind to check last minute reminders, important tips to crack IBPS PO Mains 2022. The tests of Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language and Data Analysis & Interpretation are divided into two parts: Section A and Section B. All questions in both the sections (A & B) are compulsory. Some questions will be of 2 marks and some questions will be of 1 mark. Always solve the easier and less time-consuming topics first. This time is best to revise, practice, and relax.

2. Attempt only what you know, avoid guesswork

One should note that for every wrong answer, there will be penalty. If you mark a wrong answer, a penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks will be deducted. However, there is no penalty if one leaves a question blank.

3. Do not take up new topics, Solve previous years’ question papers and mock tests

If one wants to gain confidence in solving questions and assess their performance, it is advised to set up a timer as per the exam duration allotted and solve papers from previous years. The total exam duration for IBPS PO Mains 2022 will be 3 hours 30 minutes. A sectional timing will be maintained for each section. Check our link for IBPS PO Mains Mock Tests. Check IBPS PO Mains descriptive topics 2022 and Essay Topics for IBPS PO Mains 2022 in the links provided below.

4. Check section-wise important preparation tips

5. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Photographs, Aarogya Setu App ready

You must bring the call letter of Online Main Examination along with authenticated/stamped Call letter of Online Preliminary examination and authenticated/stamped photocopy of (currently valid) photo identity proof (such as PAN Card/ Passport/Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative on official letterhead/Identity Card issued by a recognised College or University/Aadhar Card/E-Aadhar Card with a photograph/Bar Council ID Card with photograph/Employee ID). Original photo identity proof is also to be brought. NOTE: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof. In case of candidates who have changed their name will be allowed only if they produce Gazette notification/their marriage certificate/ affidavit in original.

Wish you the best!

