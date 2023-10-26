IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 Out on ibps.in; Direct Link to Download Hall TIcket

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for all the candidates who have cleared the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2023. They can download the main admit card and appear for the exam on the mentioned date and time.
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Download Link
IBPS PO Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 05 November 2023. The admit card is released on the website of the bank i.e. ibps.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the call letter in this article as well. They just have to click on the provided link and use their registration details to download the e-admit card.
|IBPS PO Mains Admit Card
|Download Here
IBPS PO 2023 Mains Exam Details
The exam will have 155 MCQs of 200 marks and 2 Descriptive test questions for 25 marks as follows:
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
1 hour
|
General/ Economy / Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)
|
2
|
25
|
30 minutes
|
Total
|
225
|
3 hours and 30 minutes
How to Download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023
Step 1: Go to the website of IBPS (ibps.in)
Step 2: Click on the link ‘Click here to Download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MTs-XIII’
Step 3: On clicking the link you will be sent to the login page where you are required to enter your ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password/DOB’
Step 4: Login and download the admit card
Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card
IBPS PO Prelims Exam was held on the 23rd and 30th of September and the scorecard of the prelims exam was released on October 25th on ibps.in.