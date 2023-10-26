IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 Out on ibps.in; Direct Link to Download Hall TIcket

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on 26 October on ibps.in. Candidates who cleared the prelims can download the mains admit card and carry it to the exam centre.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for all the candidates who have cleared the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2023. They can download the main admit card and appear for the exam on the mentioned date and time.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Download Link

IBPS PO Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 05 November 2023. The admit card is released on the website of the bank i.e. ibps.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the call letter in this article as well. They just have to click on the provided link and use their registration details to download the e-admit card.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Download Here

IBPS PO 2023 Mains Exam Details

The exam will have 155 MCQs of 200 marks and 2 Descriptive test questions for 25 marks as follows:

Subjects Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45 60 1 hour General/ Economy / Banking Awareness 40 40 35 minutes English Language 35 40 40 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 minutes English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 minutes Total 225 3 hours and 30 minutes

How to Download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Go to the website of IBPS (ibps.in)

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Click here to Download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MTs-XIII’

Step 3: On clicking the link you will be sent to the login page where you are required to enter your ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password/DOB’

Step 4: Login and download the admit card

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

IBPS PO Prelims Exam was held on the 23rd and 30th of September and the scorecard of the prelims exam was released on October 25th on ibps.in.