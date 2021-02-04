IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (4th February 2021): Check Review, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked from GA & Expected Cut Off
IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 is provided here for the exam held on 4th February 2021. Check detailed exam review and analysis of IBPS PO Mains 2020 along with the Difficulty Level, Questions Asked from General Awareness (GA) and expected cut off marks.
IBPS is conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2020 exam on 4th February 2021 for the recruitment of 3517 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO) in participating public sector banks. Candidates who were declared as pass in the online preliminary exam gave the Mains exam to get recruited as PO. As per the candidates' feedback, 'Moderate-Difficult' level questions were asked in the IBPS PO Mains examination. We have provided here the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the Exam along with the Difficulty Level of Questions Asked from each section & Good Attempts made by candidates. Have a look at the IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020-2021 below and know the questions asked from General Awareness (GA) section.
In the IBPS PO Mains 2020 exam, candidates were required to answer questions of two tests- Objective & Descriptive. The objective test comprised 155 MCQs of 200 Marks from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, English Language, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and Data Analysis & Interpretation. On the other hand, the Descriptive test comprised 2 questions of 25 marks on Letter & Essay Writing. There was a separate sectional timing and candidates need to obtain cut off marks in each section as well as in aggregate. There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks in Objective test.
Let’s look at the detailed exam analysis below:
IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 - Objective Test
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
(Marks)
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
45 MCQs
(60 Marks)
|
25 to 30
|
Moderate
|
Data Analysis and Interpretation
|
35 MCQs
(60 Marks)
|
20 to 25
|
Moderate
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40 MCQs
(40 Marks)
|
22 to 28
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
English Language
|
35 MCQs
(40 Marks)
|
20 to 26
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
155 MCQs (200 Marks)
|
90-100
|
Moderate
IBPS PO Mains 2020: Topics from which questions were asked in Objective Test
Go through the topics from which questions were framed in Objective Test of the IBPS PO Mains 2020-2021 examination:
|
English Language
(35 MCQs)
|
Reading Comprehensions: Economic Survey; Budget-Based Fisheries Sector; Water Crisis in India
Error Detection
Fill in the Blanks (Para Fillers)
Cloze Test
Para Jumbles
Word Rearrangement
Connectors
Phrase Replacement
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
(45 Questions)
|
Classification Puzzle
Circular Arrangement Puzzle - Mix Direction
Selection Based Puzzle
Parallel Row Puzzle
Linear Seating Arrangement Puzzle
Distance-Based Puzzle
Logical Reasoning - Inference Based, Assumption-Based, Course of Action
Coded Direction
Box Based Machine Input
Blood Relation
Chinese Coding
|
Data Analysis and Interpretation
|
Line Based DI (6 Friends)
Tabular DI
Caselet DI (Probability)
DI (Boat & Stream)
Profit & Loss
Data Sufficiency
Number Series
Line Graph DI (Age)
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
(Questions Asked in Exam)
|
Overnight Loan at what Rate
NRI Day
Signature Visa Card
Wooden Satellite
I-Mobile Pay
Dak Pay
International Film Festival of India (IFFI)
Shram yogi mandhan yojana
Deepam + ADB
NSDL MoU
Floating Solar Park
Payout link
NEO bank
OLA factory
SBM Bank
Raja Cherry
Aatmanirbhar Bharat Yojana
SBI JCB
Australian Open
NBFC Act
SIDBI
Khelo India Winter Games
Aatmanirbhar Women
Antyodaya Yojana
OTT Platform (Netflix)
Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune
Shivalik March
OECD Maximum Education
TRUST Exercise
Lockdown
IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 of Letter & Essay Writing
Look at the questions asked in the Descriptive Test (Letter & Essay Writing):
Letter Writing
Essay Writing
Expected Cut Off Marks for IBPS PO Mains 2020
Have a look at the expected IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2020 below that has been guesstimated on the basis of difficulty level of questions asked:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 225)
|
GEN
|
80-85
|
SC
|
60-65
|
ST
|
50-60
|
OBC
|
65-70
|
EWS
|
75-80
|
PwD
|
45-55
Previous Year's Cut Off Marks (IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2019)
|
Category
|
Cut Off (Out of 225 Marks)
|
GENERAL
|
71.25
|
EWS
|
65.88
|
OBC
|
70.25
|
SC
|
55.63
|
ST
|
38.13
|
HI
|
41
|
OC
|
46.13
|
VI
|
70.50
|
ID
|
45.88