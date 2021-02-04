JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (4th February 2021): Check Review, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked from GA & Expected Cut Off

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 is provided here for the exam held on 4th February 2021. Check detailed exam review and analysis of IBPS PO Mains 2020 along with the Difficulty Level, Questions Asked from General Awareness (GA) and expected cut off marks.

Created On: Feb 4, 2021 13:35 IST
IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020
IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020

IBPS is conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2020 exam on 4th February 2021 for the recruitment of 3517 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO) in participating public sector banks. Candidates who were declared as pass in the online preliminary exam gave the Mains exam to get recruited as PO. As per the candidates' feedback, 'Moderate-Difficult' level questions were asked in the IBPS PO Mains examination. We have provided here the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the Exam along with the Difficulty Level of Questions Asked from each section & Good Attempts made by candidates. Have a look at the IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020-2021 below and know the questions asked from General Awareness (GA) section.

In the IBPS PO Mains 2020 exam, candidates were required to answer questions of two tests- Objective & Descriptive. The objective test comprised 155 MCQs of 200 Marks from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, English Language, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and Data Analysis & Interpretation. On the other hand, the Descriptive test comprised 2 questions of 25 marks on Letter & Essay Writing. There was a separate sectional timing and candidates need to obtain cut off marks in each section as well as in aggregate. There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks in Objective test.

Let’s look at the detailed exam analysis below:

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 - Objective Test

Sections

No. of Questions

(Marks)

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

45 MCQs

(60 Marks)

25 to 30

Moderate

Data Analysis and Interpretation

35 MCQs

(60 Marks)

20 to 25

Moderate

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40 MCQs

(40 Marks)

22 to 28

Moderate to Difficult

English Language

35 MCQs

(40 Marks)

20 to 26

Moderate

Total

155 MCQs (200 Marks)

90-100

Moderate

IBPS PO Mains 2020: Topics from which questions were asked in Objective Test

Go through the topics from which questions were framed in Objective Test of the IBPS PO Mains 2020-2021 examination:

English Language

(35 MCQs)

Reading Comprehensions: Economic Survey; Budget-Based Fisheries Sector; Water Crisis in India

Error Detection

Fill in the Blanks (Para Fillers)

Cloze Test

Para Jumbles

Word Rearrangement

Connectors

Phrase Replacement

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

(45 Questions)

Classification Puzzle

Circular Arrangement Puzzle - Mix Direction

Selection Based Puzzle

Parallel Row Puzzle

Linear Seating Arrangement Puzzle

Distance-Based Puzzle

Logical Reasoning - Inference Based, Assumption-Based, Course of Action

Coded Direction

Box Based Machine Input

Blood Relation

Chinese Coding

Data Analysis and Interpretation

Line Based DI (6 Friends)

Tabular DI

Caselet DI (Probability)

DI (Boat & Stream)

Profit & Loss

Data Sufficiency

Number Series

Line Graph DI (Age)

 

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

(Questions Asked in Exam)

Overnight Loan at what Rate

NRI Day

Signature Visa Card

Wooden Satellite

I-Mobile Pay

Dak Pay

International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

Shram yogi mandhan yojana

Deepam + ADB

NSDL MoU

Floating Solar Park

Payout link

NEO bank

OLA factory

SBM Bank

Raja Cherry

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Yojana

SBI JCB

Australian Open

NBFC Act

SIDBI

Khelo India Winter Games

Aatmanirbhar Women

Antyodaya Yojana

OTT Platform (Netflix)

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

Shivalik March

OECD Maximum Education

TRUST Exercise

Lockdown

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 of Letter & Essay Writing

Look at the questions asked in the Descriptive Test (Letter & Essay Writing):

Letter Writing

Essay Writing

Expected Cut Off Marks for IBPS PO Mains 2020

Have a look at the expected IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2020 below that has been guesstimated on the basis of difficulty level of questions asked:

Category

Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 225)

GEN

80-85

SC

60-65

ST

50-60

OBC

65-70

EWS

75-80

PwD

45-55

 Previous Year's Cut Off Marks (IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2019)

Category

Cut Off (Out of 225 Marks)

GENERAL

71.25

EWS

65.88

OBC

70.25

SC

55.63

ST

38.13

HI

41

OC

46.13

VI

70.50

ID

45.88

