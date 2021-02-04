IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (4th February 2021): Check Review, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked from GA & Expected Cut Off

IBPS is conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2020 exam on 4th February 2021 for the recruitment of 3517 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO) in participating public sector banks. Candidates who were declared as pass in the online preliminary exam gave the Mains exam to get recruited as PO. As per the candidates' feedback, 'Moderate-Difficult' level questions were asked in the IBPS PO Mains examination. We have provided here the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the Exam along with the Difficulty Level of Questions Asked from each section & Good Attempts made by candidates. Have a look at the IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020-2021 below and know the questions asked from General Awareness (GA) section.

In the IBPS PO Mains 2020 exam, candidates were required to answer questions of two tests- Objective & Descriptive. The objective test comprised 155 MCQs of 200 Marks from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, English Language, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and Data Analysis & Interpretation. On the other hand, the Descriptive test comprised 2 questions of 25 marks on Letter & Essay Writing. There was a separate sectional timing and candidates need to obtain cut off marks in each section as well as in aggregate. There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks in Objective test.

Let’s look at the detailed exam analysis below:

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 - Objective Test

Sections No. of Questions (Marks) Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45 MCQs (60 Marks) 25 to 30 Moderate Data Analysis and Interpretation 35 MCQs (60 Marks) 20 to 25 Moderate General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 MCQs (40 Marks) 22 to 28 Moderate to Difficult English Language 35 MCQs (40 Marks) 20 to 26 Moderate Total 155 MCQs (200 Marks) 90-100 Moderate

IBPS PO Mains 2020: Topics from which questions were asked in Objective Test

Go through the topics from which questions were framed in Objective Test of the IBPS PO Mains 2020-2021 examination:

English Language (35 MCQs) Reading Comprehensions: Economic Survey; Budget-Based Fisheries Sector; Water Crisis in India Error Detection Fill in the Blanks (Para Fillers) Cloze Test Para Jumbles Word Rearrangement Connectors Phrase Replacement Reasoning and Computer Aptitude (45 Questions) Classification Puzzle Circular Arrangement Puzzle - Mix Direction Selection Based Puzzle Parallel Row Puzzle Linear Seating Arrangement Puzzle Distance-Based Puzzle Logical Reasoning - Inference Based, Assumption-Based, Course of Action Coded Direction Box Based Machine Input Blood Relation Chinese Coding Data Analysis and Interpretation Line Based DI (6 Friends) Tabular DI Caselet DI (Probability) DI (Boat & Stream) Profit & Loss Data Sufficiency Number Series Line Graph DI (Age) General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness (Questions Asked in Exam) Overnight Loan at what Rate NRI Day Signature Visa Card Wooden Satellite I-Mobile Pay Dak Pay International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Shram yogi mandhan yojana Deepam + ADB NSDL MoU Floating Solar Park Payout link NEO bank OLA factory SBM Bank Raja Cherry Aatmanirbhar Bharat Yojana SBI JCB Australian Open NBFC Act SIDBI Khelo India Winter Games Aatmanirbhar Women Antyodaya Yojana OTT Platform (Netflix) Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune Shivalik March OECD Maximum Education TRUST Exercise Lockdown

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 of Letter & Essay Writing

Look at the questions asked in the Descriptive Test (Letter & Essay Writing):

Letter Writing

Essay Writing

Expected Cut Off Marks for IBPS PO Mains 2020

Have a look at the expected IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2020 below that has been guesstimated on the basis of difficulty level of questions asked:

Category Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 225) GEN 80-85 SC 60-65 ST 50-60 OBC 65-70 EWS 75-80 PwD 45-55

Previous Year's Cut Off Marks (IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2019)