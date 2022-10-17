IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 on 15th and 16th October 2022 for the recruitment of 8432 Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 participating banks in India. Candidates reported that the difficulty level of the prelims was Easy-to-Moderate. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the mains exam.
IBPS PO 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS PO 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*
|
September/October 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
September/October 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
7th to 16th October 2022
|
Online Prelims Exam
|
15th and 16th October 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
November 2022
|
Mains Exam Admit Card Download
|
November 2022
|
Online Mains Exam
|
26th November 2022 (Tentative)
|
Mains Exam Result
|
December 2022
|
Interview Admit Card Download
|
January/ February 2023
|
Interview
|
January/ February 2023
|
Provisional Allotment
|
April 2023
IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Medium of Exams
|
Sectional Timing
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
English & Hindi
|
20 Minutes
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
English
|
20 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
English & Hindi
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
100 MCQs
|
100 Marks
|
|
1 Hour
IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2022
Category-wise Expected Cut Off
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off
|
GEN
|
51-54
|
SC
|
43-47
|
ST
|
36-40
|
OBC
|
48-52
|
EWS
|
51-54
|
HI
|
18-23
|
OC
|
41-45
|
VI
|
35-39
|
ID
|
18-23
Section-wise Expected Cut Off
|
Sections
|
Cut-Off (GEN/UR)
|
Cut-Off (EWS/SC/ST/PWBD)
|
Cut-Off (OBC)
|
English Language
|
9-11
|
5-7
|
5-7
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
8-10
|
5-7
|
5-7
|
Reasoning Ability
|
8-10
|
5-7
|
5-7
Latest Update: IBPS PO Vacancy 2022 increased to 8432 from 6432
IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off (Previous Years): 2021, 2020, 2019
IBPS PO Prelims Cut-Off 2021
Category-wise
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
GEN
|
50.5
|
SC
|
44.50
|
ST
|
38
|
OBC
|
50.5
|
EWS
|
50.5
|
HI
|
20.75
|
OC
|
42
|
VI
|
37
|
ID
|
20.75
Section-wise
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS/SC/
ST/PwBD
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
10
|
6.25
|
6.25
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
10
|
6.75
|
6.75
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
9
|
6.25
|
6.25
|
Total
|
100 MCQs
|
100 Marks
|
|
|
IBPS PO Prelims Cut-Off 2020
Category-wise
|
Category
|
IBPS PO Prelims Cut off
|
General
|
58.75
|
OBC
|
58.50
|
SC
|
51
|
ST
|
43.5
|
EWS
|
57.75
|
OC
|
46
|
VI
|
54.25
|
HI
|
19.75
|
ID
|
21.75
Section-wise
|
Examination
|
English Language
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
IBPS PO Prelims (General/EWS)
|
11
|
8
|
9.25
|
IBPS PO Prelims (OBC/SC/ST/PwD)
|
7.75
|
4.25
|
6
IBPS PO Prelims Cut-Off 2019
Category-wise
|
Category
|
IBPS PO Prelims Cut off
|
General
|
59.75
|
OBC
|
59.75
|
SC
|
53.50
|
ST
|
46.25
|
EWS
|
59.75
|
OC
|
44.50
|
VI
|
52.25
|
HI
|
21.25
|
ID
|
20.75
Section-wise
|
Examination
|
English Language
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
IBPS PO Prelims (General/EWS)
|
10.50
|
10.25
|
8.75
|
IBPS PO Prelims (OBC/SC/ST/PwD)
|
6.50
|
6.50
|
5.25
