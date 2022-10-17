IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 was successfully held on 15th and 16th October 2022 for the selection of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 on 15th and 16th October 2022 for the recruitment of 8432 Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 participating banks in India. Candidates reported that the difficulty level of the prelims was Easy-to-Moderate. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the mains exam.

IBPS PO 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download 7th to 16th October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Medium of Exams Sectional Timing Reasoning Ability 35 35 English & Hindi 20 Minutes English Language 30 30 English 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 English & Hindi 20 Minutes Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Reasoning Ability

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for English Language

IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2022

Category-wise Expected Cut Off

Category Expected Cut-Off GEN 51-54 SC 43-47 ST 36-40 OBC 48-52 EWS 51-54 HI 18-23 OC 41-45 VI 35-39 ID 18-23

Section-wise Expected Cut Off

Sections Cut-Off (GEN/UR) Cut-Off (EWS/SC/ST/PWBD) Cut-Off (OBC) English Language 9-11 5-7 5-7 Quantitative Aptitude 8-10 5-7 5-7 Reasoning Ability 8-10 5-7 5-7

Latest Update: IBPS PO Vacancy 2022 increased to 8432 from 6432

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off (Previous Years): 2021, 2020, 2019

IBPS PO Prelims Cut-Off 2021

Category-wise

Category Cut-Off Marks GEN 50.5 SC 44.50 ST 38 OBC 50.5 EWS 50.5 HI 20.75 OC 42 VI 37 ID 20.75

Section-wise

Section Total Questions Total Marks Category UR OBC EWS/SC/ ST/PwBD Reasoning Ability 35 35 10 6.25 6.25 English Language 30 30 10 6.75 6.75 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 9 6.25 6.25 Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks

IBPS PO Prelims Cut-Off 2020

Category-wise

Category IBPS PO Prelims Cut off General 58.75 OBC 58.50 SC 51 ST 43.5 EWS 57.75 OC 46 VI 54.25 HI 19.75 ID 21.75

Section-wise

Examination English Language Reasoning Ability Quantitative Aptitude IBPS PO Prelims (General/EWS) 11 8 9.25 IBPS PO Prelims (OBC/SC/ST/PwD) 7.75 4.25 6

IBPS PO Prelims Cut-Off 2019

Category-wise

Category IBPS PO Prelims Cut off General 59.75 OBC 59.75 SC 53.50 ST 46.25 EWS 59.75 OC 44.50 VI 52.25 HI 21.25 ID 20.75

Section-wise

Examination English Language Reasoning Ability Quantitative Aptitude IBPS PO Prelims (General/EWS) 10.50 10.25 8.75 IBPS PO Prelims (OBC/SC/ST/PwD) 6.50 6.50 5.25

Also Read: IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (15th/16th October All Shifts): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level