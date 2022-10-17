IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 was successfully held on 15th and 16th October 2022 for the selection of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 on 15th and 16th October 2022 for the recruitment of 8432 Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 participating banks in India. Candidates reported that the difficulty level of the prelims was Easy-to-Moderate. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the mains exam.

IBPS PO 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

7th to 16th October 2022

Online Prelims Exam

15th and 16th October 2022

Prelims Exam Result

November 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

November 2022

Online Mains Exam

26th November 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Result

December 2022

Interview Admit Card Download

January/ February 2023

Interview

January/ February 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Medium of Exams

Sectional Timing

Reasoning Ability

35

35

English & Hindi

20 Minutes

English Language

30

30

English

20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

English & Hindi

20 Minutes

Total

100 MCQs

100 Marks

 

1 Hour

IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2022

Category-wise Expected Cut Off

Category

Expected Cut-Off

GEN

51-54

SC

43-47

ST

36-40

OBC

48-52

EWS

51-54

HI

18-23

OC

41-45

VI

35-39

ID

18-23

Section-wise Expected Cut Off

Sections

Cut-Off (GEN/UR)

Cut-Off (EWS/SC/ST/PWBD)

Cut-Off (OBC)

English Language

9-11

5-7

5-7

Quantitative Aptitude

8-10

5-7

5-7

Reasoning Ability

8-10

5-7

5-7

Latest Update: IBPS PO Vacancy 2022 increased to 8432 from 6432

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off (Previous Years): 2021, 2020, 2019

IBPS PO Prelims Cut-Off 2021

Category-wise

Category

Cut-Off Marks

GEN

50.5

SC

44.50

ST

38

OBC

50.5

EWS

50.5

HI

20.75

OC

42

VI

37

ID

20.75

Section-wise

Section

Total Questions

Total Marks

Category

UR

OBC

EWS/SC/

ST/PwBD

Reasoning Ability

35

35

10

 6.25

   6.25

English Language

30

30

10

 6.75

  6.75

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

9

 6.25

  6.25

Total

100 MCQs

100 Marks

 

 

 

IBPS PO Prelims Cut-Off 2020

Category-wise

Category

IBPS PO Prelims Cut off

General

58.75

OBC

58.50

SC

51

ST

43.5

EWS

57.75

OC

46

VI

54.25

HI

19.75

ID

21.75

Section-wise

Examination

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Quantitative Aptitude

IBPS PO Prelims (General/EWS)

11

8

9.25

IBPS PO Prelims (OBC/SC/ST/PwD)

7.75

4.25

6

IBPS PO Prelims Cut-Off 2019

Category-wise

Category

IBPS PO Prelims Cut off

General

59.75

OBC

59.75

SC

53.50

ST

46.25

EWS

59.75

OC

44.50

VI

52.25

HI

21.25

ID

20.75

Section-wise

Examination

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Quantitative Aptitude

IBPS PO Prelims (General/EWS)

10.50

10.25

8.75

IBPS PO Prelims (OBC/SC/ST/PwD)

6.50

6.50

5.25

FAQ

Q1 Where can I find detailed expected cut-off for IBPS PO Prelims 2022?

Read our article IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks on Jagran Josh.

Q2 What was the difficulty level of IBPS PO Prelims 2022?

Candidates Reported The Difficulty Level Of The IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Was Easy To Moderate.

Q3 When will IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 be released?

November 2022.

Q4 Has IBPS PO Prelims Vacancy 2022 increased?

Yes. IBPS PO Vacancy 20222 Increased From 6432 To 8432.

