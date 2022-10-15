IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (15th October Shift 1 & 2): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 being held today on 15th October 2022 for the selection of Probationary Officers (PO) in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is conducting the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 on 15th October 2022 (Day 1) for the recruitment of 8432 Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 participating banks in India. Only candidates who are successful in qualifying the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be shortlisted for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Candidates will

Latest Update: IBPS PO Vacancy 20222 Increased from 6432 to 8432

About IBPS PO Recruitment

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), an autonomous body, each year conducts the IBPS PO recruitment drive which includes Online Preliminary & Online Main Examinations, Common Interview, and Provisional Allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in 11 Participating Banks across India.

IBPS PO 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download 7th to 16th October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Medium of Exams Sectional Timing Reasoning Ability 35 35 English & Hindi 20 Minutes English Language 30 30 English 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 English & Hindi 20 Minutes Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Reasoning Ability

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for English Language

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (15th October Shift 1 & 2): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR PO Prelims Review:

On 15th October 2022, candidates reported the difficulty level of the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 was Easy to Moderate. They were able to make 65-70 good attempts (shift 1), 64-69 good attempts (shift 2).

S. No Section Good Attempts Difficulty Level 1 Reasoning Ability 23-25 Moderate 2 English Language 21-23 Moderate 3 Quantitative Aptitude 20-22 Moderate Overall Attempts 65-70 Moderate

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile, Career Growth, Vacancies

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (15th October Shift 1 & 2): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning Ability

Topics No. of Questions Level Puzzles and Seating Arrangement 18-20 Easy-Moderate Syllogism 4-5 Easy-Moderate Inequality 4-5 Easy-Moderate Blood Relation 3-4 Easy-Moderate Direction Distance 3 Easy Pair Formation 1 Easy Meaningful Word 1 Easy Odd One Out 1 Easy

Topics Asked:

Floor-based puzzle (5 floors + variable): 5 questions Flat & Floor Based Puzzle Double Row Sitting Arrangement Selection Based Puzzle (Country- Germany, Japan, China, 9 members) Uncertain Row Based Puzzle Product Purchase Based Puzzle Comparison puzzle Linear Based SA (4 North & 4 South) Circular Seating Arrangement (Facing Inside)

General English

Topics No. of Questions Level of Questions Reading Comprehension 6-7 Easy-Moderate Sentence Rearrangement (New) 5 Easy Fill in the blanks 4-5 Easy Error Detection 3-4 Easy-Moderate Phrase Replacement 1-2 Easy

Topics Asked:

Comprehension: Employee Opinion, Inference Based, Place-Tourism Strategy

Quantitative Aptitude

Topic No. of Questions Level Data Interpretation (Bar, Table, Caselet) 15 Easy-Moderate Arithmetic 10 Easy-Moderate Missing Number Series 5 Easy-Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Easy-Moderate

Topics Asked:

Bar DI (Tax pay 2018-2019) Table DI (Election based) Caselet DI (Table Based)

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)