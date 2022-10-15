IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (15th October Shift 1 & 2): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is conducting the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 on 15th October 2022 (Day 1) for the recruitment of 8432 Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 participating banks in India. Only candidates who are successful in qualifying the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be shortlisted for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Candidates will
Latest Update: IBPS PO Vacancy 20222 Increased from 6432 to 8432
About IBPS PO Recruitment
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), an autonomous body, each year conducts the IBPS PO recruitment drive which includes Online Preliminary & Online Main Examinations, Common Interview, and Provisional Allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in 11 Participating Banks across India.
IBPS PO 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS PO 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*
|
September/October 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
September/October 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
7th to 16th October 2022
|
Online Prelims Exam
|
15th and 16th October 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
November 2022
|
Mains Exam Admit Card Download
|
November 2022
|
Online Mains Exam
|
26th November 2022 (Tentative)
|
Mains Exam Result
|
December 2022
|
Interview Admit Card Download
|
January/ February 2023
|
Interview
|
January/ February 2023
|
Provisional Allotment
|
April 2023
IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Medium of Exams
|
Sectional Timing
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
English & Hindi
|
20 Minutes
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
English
|
20 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
English & Hindi
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
100 MCQs
|
100 Marks
|
|
1 Hour
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (15th October Shift 1 & 2): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review
IBPR PO Prelims Review:
On 15th October 2022, candidates reported the difficulty level of the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 was Easy to Moderate. They were able to make 65-70 good attempts (shift 1), 64-69 good attempts (shift 2).
|
S. No
|
Section
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
1
|
Reasoning Ability
|
23-25
|
Moderate
|
2
|
English Language
|
21-23
|
Moderate
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20-22
|
Moderate
|
Overall Attempts
|
65-70
|
Moderate
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (15th October Shift 1 & 2): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked
Reasoning Ability
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Puzzles and Seating Arrangement
|
18-20
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Syllogism
|
4-5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Inequality
|
4-5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Blood Relation
|
3-4
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Direction Distance
|
3
|
Easy
|
Pair Formation
|
1
|
Easy
|
Meaningful Word
|
1
|
Easy
|
Odd One Out
|
1
|
Easy
Topics Asked:
- Floor-based puzzle (5 floors + variable): 5 questions
- Flat & Floor Based Puzzle
- Double Row Sitting Arrangement
- Selection Based Puzzle (Country- Germany, Japan, China, 9 members)
- Uncertain Row Based Puzzle
- Product Purchase Based Puzzle
- Comparison puzzle
- Linear Based SA (4 North & 4 South)
- Circular Seating Arrangement (Facing Inside)
General English
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension
|
6-7
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Sentence Rearrangement (New)
|
5
|
Easy
|
Fill in the blanks
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Error Detection
|
3-4
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Phrase Replacement
|
1-2
|
Easy
Topics Asked:
Comprehension: Employee Opinion, Inference Based, Place-Tourism Strategy
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Data Interpretation (Bar, Table, Caselet)
|
15
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Arithmetic
|
10
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Missing Number Series
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Quadratic Equation
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
Topics Asked:
- Bar DI (Tax pay 2018-2019)
- Table DI (Election based)
- Caselet DI (Table Based)
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)