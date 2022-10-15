IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (15th October Shift 1 & 2): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 being held today on 15th October 2022 for the selection of Probationary Officers (PO) in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is conducting the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 on 15th October 2022 (Day 1) for the recruitment of 8432 Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 participating banks in India. Only candidates who are successful in qualifying the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be shortlisted for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. 

Latest Update: IBPS PO Vacancy 20222 Increased from 6432 to 8432

About IBPS PO Recruitment

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), an autonomous body, each year conducts the IBPS PO recruitment drive which includes Online Preliminary & Online Main Examinations, Common Interview, and Provisional Allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in 11 Participating Banks across India.

IBPS PO 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

7th to 16th October 2022

Online Prelims Exam

15th and 16th October 2022

Prelims Exam Result

November 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

November 2022

Online Mains Exam

26th November 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Result

December 2022

Interview Admit Card Download

January/ February 2023

Interview

January/ February 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Medium of Exams

Sectional Timing

Reasoning Ability

35

35

English & Hindi

20 Minutes

English Language

30

30

English

20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

English & Hindi

20 Minutes

Total

100 MCQs

100 Marks

 

1 Hour

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (15th October Shift 1 & 2): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR PO Prelims Review:

On 15th October 2022, candidates reported the difficulty level of the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 was Easy to Moderate. They were able to make 65-70 good attempts (shift 1), 64-69 good attempts (shift 2).

S. No

Section

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

1

Reasoning Ability

23-25

Moderate

2

English Language

21-23

Moderate

3

Quantitative Aptitude

20-22

Moderate

Overall Attempts

65-70

Moderate

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (15th October Shift 1 & 2): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning Ability

Topics

No. of Questions

Level

Puzzles and Seating Arrangement

18-20

Easy-Moderate

Syllogism

4-5

Easy-Moderate

Inequality

4-5

Easy-Moderate

Blood Relation

3-4

Easy-Moderate

Direction Distance

3

Easy

Pair Formation

1

Easy

Meaningful Word

1

Easy

Odd One Out

1

Easy

Topics Asked:

  1. Floor-based puzzle (5 floors + variable): 5 questions
  2. Flat & Floor Based Puzzle
  3. Double Row Sitting Arrangement
  4. Selection Based Puzzle (Country- Germany, Japan, China, 9 members)
  5. Uncertain Row Based Puzzle
  6. Product Purchase Based Puzzle
  7. Comparison puzzle
  8. Linear Based SA (4 North & 4 South)
  9. Circular Seating Arrangement (Facing Inside)

General English

Topics

No. of Questions 

Level of Questions

Reading Comprehension

6-7

Easy-Moderate

Sentence Rearrangement (New)

5

Easy

Fill in the blanks

4-5

Easy

Error Detection

3-4

Easy-Moderate

Phrase Replacement

1-2

Easy

Topics Asked:

Comprehension: Employee Opinion, Inference Based, Place-Tourism Strategy

Quantitative Aptitude

Topic

No. of Questions

Level

Data Interpretation (Bar, Table, Caselet)

15

Easy-Moderate

Arithmetic

10

Easy-Moderate

Missing Number Series

5

Easy-Moderate

Quadratic Equation

5

Easy-Moderate

Topics Asked:

  1. Bar DI (Tax pay 2018-2019)
  2. Table DI (Election based)
  3. Caselet DI (Table Based)

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)

FAQ

Q1 Where can I find detailed exam analysis for IBPS PO Prelims 2022?

Read our article IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (15th October All Shifts): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level on Jagran Josh.

Q2 What were the good attempts in IBPS PO Prelims 2022?

Candidates reported the difficulty level of the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 was Easy to Moderate. They were able to make 65-70 good attempts (shift 1), 64-69 good attempts (shift 2).

Q3 When will IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 be released?

November 2022.

Q4 Has IBPS PO Prelims Vacancy 2022 increased?

Yes. IBPS PO Vacancy 20222 Increased from 6432 to 8432.

Take Free Online IBPS PO 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
