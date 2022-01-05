IBPS PO Result 2021 Prelims (Out): Get CRP PO/MTs-XI Result Status Link, Cutoff here

IBPS PO Result 2021 has been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on ibps.in.

IBPS PO Result 2021 Download: On 05 Jan 2022, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result link of the prelims exam for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee under CRP PO/MTs-XI. Candidates should note that IBPS PO Result Link will be activated by late evening today. You are advised to bookmark this page as you can download IBPS PO Result from this page, once it is activated.

IBPS PO Result Download Link

IBPS PO Prelims Exam was held on 04 December and 11 December 2021. Those who have appeared in the exam can check the steps to download the result, expected cut-off, and main exam details below:

How to Download IBPS PO Result 2021?

In order to download IBPS Result, you are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1- Go to the official website of the bank - ibps.in

Step 2- On the homepage, you need to click on ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP PO/MTs-XI’

Step 3 - A new window will be opened, enter your registration number and password

Step 4 - Click on ‘Login’ Button

Step 5 - Download IBPS PO Prelims Result

IBPS PO Expected Cut-Off 2021

We have prepared the expected category-wise and subject-wise cut-off marks by taking inputs from students and experts. You can check details in the below table:

IBPS PO Category-wise Cut-off Marks

Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks) General 57 to 62 Marks EWS 55 to 60 Marks OBC 50 to 60 Marks SC 45 to 50 Marks ST 40 to 45 Marks

IBPS PO Subject-wise Cut-off Marks

Sections Expected Cut-Off English Language 11 to 14 Marks (Out of 30 Marks) Quantitative Aptitude 9 to 12 Marks (Out of 35 Marks) Reasoning Ability 8 to 12 (Out of 35 Marks)

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2021-22

Candidates who clear the prelims exam will appear for the main exam of 200 marks. IBPS PO Mains Exam 2022 will be held this month i.e. January 2022.

Such candidates are required to download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 in order to appear for the exam which shall be uploaded soon.

IBPS PO Score Card 2021

The bank is expected to upload a scorecard of the prelims exam this week on ibps.in. You are advised to visit the website for the latest updates.

IBPS PO Recruitment Notification was published for filling up 4135 Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) Posts in Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India, and Punjab and Sind Bank, for the year 2022-23, through Common Recruitment Process (CRP PO/MT-XI).

IBPS 2021 Events Important Dates IBPS PO Registration Dates 20 October to 19 November 2021 IBPS PO Exam Date 2021 4 to 11 December 2021 IBPS PO Result Date 2021 5 January 2022 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2021 January 2022 (Tentative) IBPS PO Mains Result Date 2021 January 2022/ February 2022 (Tentative)

