SBI PO 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks for SBI Mains Exam Categorywise

SBI PO Mains Expected Cut Off Marks 2022: Candidates who appeared in the SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam held on 2nd January can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions (Moderate to Difficult), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam. SBI conducted the Mains Exam for the recruitment of 2056 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO). Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam:

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

SBI PO Mains examination consisted of the objective test for 200 marks and the descriptive test for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests were conducted in online mode. The difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level.

The objective test will have separate timing for every section:

S. No. Sections - Topics No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45/ 60 60 minutes 2 Data Analysis and Interpretation 35/ 60 45 minutes 3 General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40/ 40 35 minutes 4 English Language 35/ 40 40 minutes Total 155/ 200 3 hours

The Descriptive Paper was of 30 minutes duration consisting of two questions for 50 marks:

Descriptive Paper Marks Duration Letter Writing 50 30 Minutes

Expected Cut-Off Marks of SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam

Questions asked in the Objective exam were of moderate to difficult level. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers and there will be no sectional cut-off. Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Main Examination. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Category Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 87 to 90 OBC 80 to 85 EWS 83 to 88 SC 75 to 80 ST 70 to 75

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2020

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100) GEN 58.5 SC 50 ST 43.75 OBC 56 EWS 56.75 SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 88.93 SC 73.83 ST 66.86 OBC 80.96 EWS 84.60 LD 80.45 VI 93.08 HI 63.10 D & E 63.25 SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50) GEN 20 SC 17.50 ST 17.50 OBC 17.50 EWS 20 LD 17.50 VI 17.50 HI 17.50 D & E 17.50 SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2020 Category Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100) GEN 51.23 SC 44.09 ST 4187 OBC 45.09 EWS 45.35 LD 45.27 VI 51.55 HI 28.62 D & E 29.43

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2019

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2019 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100) GEN 71 SC 61.75 ST 54.75 OBC 68.25 EWS 68.25 SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 104.42 SC 82.50 ST 77.63 OBC 94.28 EWS 100.89 LD 86.51 VI 101.75 HI 75.36 D & E 75.14 SBI PO 2019 Cut Off for Group Exercise & Interview Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50) GEN 20 SC 17.50 ST 17.50 OBC 17.50 EWS 20 LD 17.50 VI 17.50 HI 17.50 D & E 17.50 SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2019 Category Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100) GEN 54.11 SC 45.74 ST 43.90 OBC 48.78 EWS 50.13 LD 47.11 VI 52.58 HI 35.29 D & E 33.37

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SBI PO Interview Round - Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise & Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.