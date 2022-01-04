Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

SBI PO 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks for SBI Mains Exam Categorywise

SBI PO 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Expected Cut-Off marks along with Previous Year Marks for Bank Probationary Officer (PO) Posts.

Created On: Jan 4, 2022 11:55 IST
SBI PO 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks
SBI PO 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks

SBI PO Mains Expected Cut Off Marks 2022: Candidates who appeared in the SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam held on 2nd January can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions (Moderate to Difficult), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam. SBI conducted the Mains Exam for the recruitment of 2056 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO). Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam:

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

SBI PO Mains examination consisted of the objective test for 200 marks and the descriptive test for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests were conducted in online mode. The difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level.

The objective test will have separate timing for every section:

S. No.

Sections - Topics

No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

45/ 60

60 minutes

2

Data Analysis and Interpretation

35/ 60

45 minutes

3

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40/ 40

35 minutes

4

English Language

35/ 40

40 minutes

Total

155/ 200

3 hours

The Descriptive Paper was of 30 minutes duration consisting of two questions for 50 marks:

Descriptive Paper

Marks

Duration

Letter Writing

50

30 Minutes

Expected Cut-Off Marks of SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam

Questions asked in the Objective exam were of moderate to difficult level. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers and there will be no sectional cut-off.  Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Main Examination. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)

GEN

87 to 90

OBC

80 to 85

EWS

83 to 88

SC

75 to 80

ST

70 to 75

 SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2020

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

GEN

58.5

SC

50

ST

43.75

OBC

56

EWS

56.75

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)

GEN

88.93

SC

73.83

ST

66.86

OBC

80.96

EWS

84.60

LD

80.45

VI

93.08

HI

63.10

D & E

63.25

SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

GEN

20

SC

17.50

ST

17.50

OBC

17.50

EWS

20

LD

17.50

VI

17.50

HI

17.50

D & E

17.50

SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2020

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)

GEN

51.23

SC

44.09

ST

4187

OBC

45.09

EWS

45.35

LD

45.27

VI

51.55

HI

28.62

D & E

29.43

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2019

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2019

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

GEN

71

SC

61.75

ST

54.75

OBC

68.25

EWS

68.25

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)

GEN

104.42

SC

82.50

ST

77.63

OBC

94.28

EWS

100.89

LD

86.51

VI

101.75

HI

75.36

D & E

75.14

SBI PO 2019 Cut Off for Group Exercise & Interview

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

GEN

20

SC

17.50

ST

17.50

OBC

17.50

EWS

20

LD

17.50

VI

17.50

HI

17.50

D & E

17.50

SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2019

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)

GEN

54.11

SC

45.74

ST

43.90

OBC

48.78

EWS

50.13

LD

47.11

VI

52.58

HI

35.29

D & E

33.37

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SBI PO Interview Round - Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise & Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any Sectional Cutoff in SBO PO Mains 2021 Exam?

There Will Be No Sectional Cut-Off

Q2. Was there any negative marking in SBI PO 2021 Mains Exam?

There Will Be Negative Marking Of One-Fourth (1/4) Mark For Wrong Answers

