SBI PO 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks for SBI Mains Exam Categorywise

SBI PO Mains Expected Cut Off Marks 2022: Candidates who appeared in the SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam held on 2nd January can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions (Moderate to Difficult), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam. SBI conducted the Mains Exam for the recruitment of 2056 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO). Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam:
SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern
SBI PO Mains examination consisted of the objective test for 200 marks and the descriptive test for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests were conducted in online mode. The difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level.
The objective test will have separate timing for every section:
S. No.
Sections - Topics
No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks
Duration
1
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
45/ 60
60 minutes
2
35/ 60
45 minutes
3
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
40/ 40
35 minutes
4
English Language
35/ 40
40 minutes
Total
155/ 200
3 hours
The Descriptive Paper was of 30 minutes duration consisting of two questions for 50 marks:
Descriptive Paper
Marks
Duration
Letter Writing
50
30 Minutes
SBI PO 2021 Exam Study Material
Expected Cut-Off Marks of SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam
Questions asked in the Objective exam were of moderate to difficult level. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers and there will be no sectional cut-off. Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Main Examination. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam:
Expected Cut-Off for SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam
Category
Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
GEN
87 to 90
OBC
80 to 85
EWS
83 to 88
SC
75 to 80
ST
70 to 75
SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2020
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)
GEN
58.5
SC
50
ST
43.75
OBC
56
EWS
56.75
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
GEN
88.93
SC
73.83
ST
66.86
OBC
80.96
EWS
84.60
LD
80.45
VI
93.08
HI
63.10
D & E
63.25
SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)
GEN
20
SC
17.50
ST
17.50
OBC
17.50
EWS
20
LD
17.50
VI
17.50
HI
17.50
D & E
17.50
SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2020
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)
GEN
51.23
SC
44.09
ST
4187
OBC
45.09
EWS
45.35
LD
45.27
VI
51.55
HI
28.62
D & E
29.43
SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2019
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2019
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)
GEN
71
SC
61.75
ST
54.75
OBC
68.25
EWS
68.25
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
GEN
104.42
SC
82.50
ST
77.63
OBC
94.28
EWS
100.89
LD
86.51
VI
101.75
HI
75.36
D & E
75.14
SBI PO 2019 Cut Off for Group Exercise & Interview
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)
GEN
20
SC
17.50
ST
17.50
OBC
17.50
EWS
20
LD
17.50
VI
17.50
HI
17.50
D & E
17.50
SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2019
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)
GEN
54.11
SC
45.74
ST
43.90
OBC
48.78
EWS
50.13
LD
47.11
VI
52.58
HI
35.29
D & E
33.37
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
SBI PO Interview Round - Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise & Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.