SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam on 2nd January 2022: Check Section-wise Syllabus & Important Topics

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam on 2nd January 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the Probationary Officer (PO) 2021 Mains Exam for 2056 Vacancies. Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Let’s look at the detailed SBI PO Mains 2021 Syllabus & Section-wise important topics.
SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern
SBI PO Mains examination will consist of an objective test for 200 marks and a descriptive paper for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be held in online mode. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. Candidates need to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after the completion of the objective test.
SBI PO Mains 2021 Objective Test
S. No.
Sections - Topics
No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks
Duration
1
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
45/ 60
60 minutes
2
35/ 60
45 minutes
3
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
40/ 40
35 minutes
4
English Language
35/ 40
40 minutes
Total
155/ 200
3 hours
SBI PO Main 2021 Syllabus & Section-wise Important Topics
The Syllabus & section-wise topics for SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam have been listed below:
Data Analysis & Interpretation
Reasoning
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
English Language
Computer
Tabular Graph
Verbal Reasoning
Current Affairs
Reading Comprehension
Internet
Line Graph
Syllogism
Financial Awareness
Grammar
Memory
Bar Graph
Circular Seating Arrangement
General Knowledge
Verbal Ability
Keyboard Shortcuts
Charts & Tables
Linear Seating Arrangement
Static Awareness
Vocabulary
Computer Abbreviation
Missing Case DI
Double Lineup
Banking Terminologies Knowledge
Sentence Improvement
Microsoft Office
Radar Graph Caselet
Coding and Decoding
Banking Awareness
Word Association
Computer Hardware
Probability
Input Output
Principles of Insurance
Para Jumbles
Computer Software
Data Sufficiency
Blood Relations
Indian Economy
Error Spotting
Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies
Let it Case DI
Directions and Distances
Cloze Test
Networking
Permutation and Combination
Ordering and Ranking
Fill in the blanks
Number System
Pie Charts
Data Sufficiency
Synonyms & Antonyms
Operating System
Inequalities
Course of Action & Critical Reasoning
Basic of Logic Gates
SBI PO Mains 2021 Descriptive Test
The Descriptive Paper will be of 30 minutes duration consisting of two questions for 50 marks. Paper will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay):
Descriptive Paper
Marks
Duration
Letter Writing
50
30 Minutes
Essay Writing
Important Points for SBI PO 2021 Mains Exam
- Both Objective Test and Descriptive Test will be conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
- There will be a negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers.
- There will be no sectional cut-off.
- Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Main Examination
Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise & Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.