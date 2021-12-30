Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam on 2nd January 2022: Check Section-wise Syllabus & Important Topics

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam on 2nd January 2022: The online exam paper will be divided into two tests- Objective MCQ Test and Descriptive Paper with separate timings for each section. Let’s look at the Section-wise Syllabus & Important Topics of the SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam.

Created On: Dec 30, 2021 17:28 IST
SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam on 2nd January 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the Probationary Officer (PO) 2021 Mains Exam for 2056 Vacancies. Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Let’s look at the detailed SBI PO Mains 2021 Syllabus & Section-wise important topics.

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

SBI PO Mains examination will consist of an objective test for 200 marks and a descriptive paper for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be held in online mode. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. Candidates need to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after the completion of the objective test.

SBI PO Mains 2021 Objective Test

S. No.

Sections - Topics

No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

45/ 60

60 minutes

2

Data Analysis and Interpretation

35/ 60

45 minutes

3

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40/ 40

35 minutes

4

English Language

35/ 40

40 minutes

Total

155/ 200

3 hours

SBI PO Main 2021 Syllabus & Section-wise Important Topics

The Syllabus & section-wise topics for SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam have been listed below:

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Reasoning

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

English Language

Computer 

Tabular Graph

Verbal Reasoning

Current Affairs

Reading Comprehension

Internet

Line Graph

Syllogism

Financial Awareness

Grammar

Memory

Bar Graph

Circular Seating Arrangement

General Knowledge

Verbal Ability

Keyboard Shortcuts

Charts & Tables

Linear Seating Arrangement

Static Awareness

Vocabulary

Computer Abbreviation

Missing Case DI

Double Lineup

Banking Terminologies Knowledge

Sentence Improvement

Microsoft Office

Radar Graph Caselet

Coding and Decoding

Banking Awareness

Word Association

Computer Hardware

Probability

Input Output

Principles of Insurance

Para Jumbles

Computer Software

Data Sufficiency

Blood Relations

 Indian Economy

Error Spotting

Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies

Let it Case DI

Directions and Distances

Cloze Test

Networking

Permutation and Combination

Ordering and Ranking

Fill in the blanks

Number System

Pie Charts

Data Sufficiency

 Synonyms & Antonyms

Operating System

Inequalities

Course of Action &  Critical Reasoning

Basic of Logic Gates

SBI PO Mains 2021 Descriptive Test

The Descriptive Paper will be of 30 minutes duration consisting of two questions for 50 marks. Paper will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay):

Descriptive Paper

Marks

Duration

Letter Writing

50

30 Minutes

Essay Writing

Important Points for SBI PO 2021 Mains Exam

 - Both Objective Test and Descriptive Test will be conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- There will be a negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers.

- There will be no sectional cut-off.

- Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Main Examination

Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise & Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Exam Pattern of SBI PO 2021 Mains?

Objective test for 200 marks and a descriptive paper for 50 marks

Q2. Will there be any negative marking in SBI PO 2021 Mains Exam?

Negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers

Q3. Will SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam be conducted in online or offline mode?

Both Objective Test and Descriptive Test will be conducted in Online Mode across different cities

