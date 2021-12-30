SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam on 2nd January 2022: Check Section-wise Syllabus & Important Topics

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam on 2 nd January 2022: The online exam paper will be divided into two tests- Objective MCQ Test and Descriptive Paper with separate timings for each section. Let’s look at the Section-wise Syllabus & Important Topics of the SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam.

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam on 2nd January 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the Probationary Officer (PO) 2021 Mains Exam for 2056 Vacancies. Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Let’s look at the detailed SBI PO Mains 2021 Syllabus & Section-wise important topics.

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

SBI PO Mains examination will consist of an objective test for 200 marks and a descriptive paper for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be held in online mode. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. Candidates need to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after the completion of the objective test.

SBI PO Mains 2021 Objective Test

S. No. Sections - Topics No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45/ 60 60 minutes 2 Data Analysis and Interpretation 35/ 60 45 minutes 3 General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40/ 40 35 minutes 4 English Language 35/ 40 40 minutes Total 155/ 200 3 hours

SBI PO Main 2021 Syllabus & Section-wise Important Topics

The Syllabus & section-wise topics for SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam have been listed below:

Data Analysis & Interpretation Reasoning General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness English Language Computer Tabular Graph Verbal Reasoning Current Affairs Reading Comprehension Internet Line Graph Syllogism Financial Awareness Grammar Memory Bar Graph Circular Seating Arrangement General Knowledge Verbal Ability Keyboard Shortcuts Charts & Tables Linear Seating Arrangement Static Awareness Vocabulary Computer Abbreviation Missing Case DI Double Lineup Banking Terminologies Knowledge Sentence Improvement Microsoft Office Radar Graph Caselet Coding and Decoding Banking Awareness Word Association Computer Hardware Probability Input Output Principles of Insurance Para Jumbles Computer Software Data Sufficiency Blood Relations Indian Economy Error Spotting Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies Let it Case DI Directions and Distances Cloze Test Networking Permutation and Combination Ordering and Ranking Fill in the blanks Number System Pie Charts Data Sufficiency Synonyms & Antonyms Operating System Inequalities Course of Action & Critical Reasoning Basic of Logic Gates

The Descriptive Paper will be of 30 minutes duration consisting of two questions for 50 marks. Paper will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay):

Descriptive Paper Marks Duration Letter Writing 50 30 Minutes Essay Writing

Important Points for SBI PO 2021 Mains Exam

- Both Objective Test and Descriptive Test will be conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- There will be a negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers.

- There will be no sectional cut-off.

- Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Main Examination

Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise & Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.