SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd January 2022): Moderate to Difficult Level Question Paper, Check Good Attempts

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (2 nd January 2022): Find the detailed exam analysis of SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis held online on 2 nd January 2022. Let’s look at the type of questions asked in the Objective MCQ Test and Descriptive Paper.

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd January 2022): State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the Probationary Officer (PO) 2021 Mains Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Vacancies. Candidates who were shortlisted after Preliminary Examination appeared for the Mains Examination. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam conducted online on 2nd January 2022.

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis & Review

SBI PO Mains examination consisted of the objective test for 200 marks and the descriptive paper for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests were conducted in online mode. The objective test had separate timing for every section. Candidates needed to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive test was administered immediately after the completion of the objective test. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, questions asked in the exam were of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ Level. Let’s look in detail the type of questions asked in the exam, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts to clear cut-off marks this year:

SBI PO Mains 2021 Objective Paper- Exam Analysis

S. No. Sections - Topics No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration Difficulty Level (Number of Good Attempts) 1 Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45/ 60 60 minutes Moderate to Difficult (15 to 20) 2 Data Analysis and Interpretation 35/ 60 45 minutes Difficult (10 to 15) 3 General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40/ 40 35 minutes Moderate to Difficult (20 to 25) 4 English Language 35/ 40 40 minutes Moderate (20 to 25) Total 155/ 200 3 hours Moderate to Difficult (65 to 75)

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude Section Topics No. of Questions Linear Seating Arrangement with Blood Relation – 10 Persons 5 Concentric Circular Seating Arrangement – 12 Persons (6 Couples) 5 Month Based Puzzle – Only 4 Months given & Age of 8 Persons Given 4 Machine Input Output 5 Reverse Syllogism 2 Logical Reasoning 8 Coded Direction based on Data Sufficiency 2 Chinese Coding-Decoding 2 Alphabet Based Puzzle 2 Coded Inequality 4 Ranking Based Puzzle 4 Question on based on MEAT Word (Multiple of 3s & Arrangement) 2 Total 45 (60 Marks) SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2021: Data Analysis & Interpretation Topic No. of Questions Bar Graph Data Interpretation (Shows, Persons Watching, Remaining Shows, Theaters, Episodes related)- Missing 5 Case let DI (Based on Departments; A, B, C Companies, Number of Employees & New Employees Data) 5 Case let DI (Based on 2 Trains) 5 DI (Based on Time & Work) 4 Data Sufficiency 3 Quantity Comparison 5 Number Series 3 DI (Based on SI & CI) 5 Total 35 (60 Marks) SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2021: English Language Section Topics No. of Questions Reading Comprehension (Topics - Child Care & Women; Coloured Cotton vs White Cotton) 13 Error (New Pattern) 5 Cloze Test 5 Match the Column 5 Word Interchange 5 Para Fillers 2 Total 35 (40 Marks) SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2021: General/Economy/Banking Awareness Topics No. of Questions Current Affairs - General/Economy/Banking Samudraayan Project 70th Miss Universe - Harnaaz Sandhu 47th Ramsar Site- Haidarpur Booker Prize (Author- Damon Galgut & Novel- The Promise) Which country gave Royal Gold Medal to Bal Krishna Doshi? AUKUS Submarine Deal related Omicron- Numerical value in Greek word Elon Musk- Magazine FIDE World Champion- Magnus Carlson Powerful Brand Tech Amazon American Tennis Player 18-20 GA & GK - General/Economy/Banking IMPS Limit PM Mitra Park Scheme (textile) Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework 1st & 2nd Quarter GDP Rate Which association released NSO- GDP- Q1-20.1%, Q2- 8.4%? Whole Sale Prize Index SFURTI Yojna- Scheme of fund for regeneration of traditional industries Bank Merged with BOB 2019 The stake of SBI in JIO Payment Bank Defence (FDI) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna related 7th Schedule of Indian Constitution Total number of branches in PSB & PSU CRPC Full Form 20-22 Total 40 (40 Marks)

SBI PO Mains 2021 Descriptive Paper - Exam Analysis

Questions Asked in Letter & Essay Writing – Descriptive Tests of SBI PO Mains Exam were:

Formal Letter Writing (150 Word Limit)

- To HR Manager to apply for the post of HR Executive

- To Editor, Famous Actor Passed Away

- Letter To Manager for Employee Training

Essay Writing (200 Word Limit)

- Advantages of Privatisation of Banks

- Gender Stereotyping

- Importance of Education for Economy

Highlights of SBI PO 2021 Mains Exam:

- Both Objective Test and Descriptive Test were conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- There was a negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers.

- There was no sectional cut-off.

- Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Main Examination.

Phase-III of SBI PO 2021 Exam: Group Exercises (GE) & Interview

Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise & Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam held on 2nd January 2022.