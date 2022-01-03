Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd January 2022): Moderate to Difficult Level Question Paper, Check Good Attempts

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd January 2022): Find the detailed exam analysis of SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis held online on 2nd January 2022. Let’s look at the type of questions asked in the Objective MCQ Test and Descriptive Paper. 

Created On: Jan 3, 2022 12:06 IST
SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd January 2022)
SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd January 2022)

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd January 2022): State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the Probationary Officer (PO) 2021 Mains Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Vacancies. Candidates who were shortlisted after Preliminary Examination appeared for the Mains Examination. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam conducted online on 2nd January 2022.

Recent Stories

Check SBI PO 2021 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

Check SBI PO 2021 Mains Syllabus

Check SBI PO 2021 Mains Descriptive Paper Details

SBI PO 2021 Group Exercises & Interview Details

SBI PO 2021 Cutoff Marks Categorywise

SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis & Review

SBI PO Mains examination consisted of the objective test for 200 marks and the descriptive paper for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests were conducted in online mode. The objective test had separate timing for every section. Candidates needed to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive test was administered immediately after the completion of the objective test. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, questions asked in the exam were of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ Level. Let’s look in detail the type of questions asked in the exam, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts to clear cut-off marks this year:

SBI PO Mains 2021 Objective Paper- Exam Analysis

S. No.

Sections - Topics

No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks

Duration

Difficulty Level

(Number of Good Attempts)

1

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

45/ 60

60 minutes

Moderate to Difficult

 (15 to 20)

2

Data Analysis and Interpretation

35/ 60

45 minutes

Difficult

 (10 to 15)

3

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40/ 40

35 minutes

Moderate to Difficult

(20 to 25)

4

English Language

35/ 40

40 minutes

Moderate

(20 to 25)

Total

155/ 200

3 hours

Moderate to Difficult

 (65 to 75)

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude Section

Topics

No. of Questions

Linear Seating Arrangement with Blood Relation – 10 Persons

5

Concentric Circular Seating Arrangement – 12 Persons (6 Couples)

5

Month Based Puzzle – Only 4 Months given & Age of 8 Persons Given

4

Machine Input Output

5

Reverse Syllogism

2

Logical Reasoning

8

Coded Direction based on Data Sufficiency

2

Chinese Coding-Decoding

2

Alphabet Based Puzzle

2

Coded Inequality

4

Ranking Based Puzzle

4

Question on based on MEAT Word (Multiple of 3s & Arrangement)

2

Total

45 (60 Marks)

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2021: Data Analysis & Interpretation

Topic

No. of Questions

Bar Graph Data Interpretation (Shows, Persons Watching, Remaining Shows, Theaters, Episodes related)- Missing

5

Case let DI (Based on Departments; A, B, C Companies, Number of Employees & New Employees Data)

5

Case let DI (Based on 2 Trains)

5

DI (Based on Time & Work)

4

Data Sufficiency

3

Quantity Comparison

5

Number Series

3

DI (Based on SI & CI)

5

Total

35 (60 Marks)

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2021: English Language Section

Topics

No. of Questions

Reading Comprehension

(Topics - Child Care & Women; Coloured Cotton vs White Cotton)

13

Error (New Pattern)

5

Cloze Test

5

Match the Column

5

Word Interchange

5

Para Fillers

2

Total

35 (40 Marks)

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2021: General/Economy/Banking Awareness

Topics

No. of Questions

Current Affairs -  General/Economy/Banking

Samudraayan Project

70th Miss Universe - Harnaaz Sandhu

47th Ramsar Site- Haidarpur

Booker Prize (Author- Damon Galgut & Novel- The Promise)

Which country gave Royal Gold Medal to Bal Krishna Doshi?

AUKUS Submarine Deal related

Omicron- Numerical value in Greek word

Elon Musk- Magazine

FIDE World Champion- Magnus Carlson

Powerful Brand Tech Amazon

American Tennis Player

18-20

GA & GK - General/Economy/Banking

IMPS Limit

PM Mitra Park Scheme (textile)

Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework

1st & 2nd Quarter GDP Rate

Which association released NSO- GDP- Q1-20.1%, Q2- 8.4%?

Whole Sale Prize Index

SFURTI Yojna- Scheme of fund for regeneration of traditional industries

Bank Merged with BOB 2019

The stake of SBI in JIO Payment Bank

Defence (FDI)

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna related

7th Schedule of Indian Constitution

Total number of branches in PSB & PSU

CRPC Full Form

20-22

Total

40 (40 Marks)

SBI PO Mains 2021 Descriptive Paper - Exam Analysis

Questions Asked in Letter & Essay Writing – Descriptive Tests of SBI PO Mains Exam were:

Formal Letter Writing (150 Word Limit)

- To HR Manager to apply for the post of HR Executive

- To Editor, Famous Actor Passed Away

- Letter To Manager for Employee Training

Essay Writing (200 Word Limit)

- Advantages of Privatisation of Banks

- Gender Stereotyping

- Importance of Education for Economy

SBI PO 2021 Exam Study Material

Click here to get SBI PO Important Data Interpretation Questions

Click here to Practice SBI PO 2021 Mock Test for free

Check Formulas & Shortcuts for SBI PO 2021 Exam

Highlights of SBI PO 2021 Mains Exam:

- Both Objective Test and Descriptive Test were conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- There was a negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers.

- There was no sectional cut-off.

- Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Main Examination.

Phase-III of SBI PO 2021 Exam: Group Exercises (GE) & Interview

Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise & Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SBI PO Mains 2021 Exam held on 2nd January 2022.

FAQ

Q1. What was the Difficulty Level of SBI PO Mains 2021-22 Exam?

Moderate to Difficult

Q2. What are the number of good attempts in SBI PO Mains 2021-22 Exam?

65 to 75 Questions

Q3. Was there be any negative marking in SBI PO 2021 Mains Exam?

Negative Marking Of 1/4th Marks For Wrong Answers in Objective Paper

Take Free Online SBI PO 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (1)

Post Comment

0 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • Neha10 hrs ago
    Good
    Reply