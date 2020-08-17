IBPS Recruitment 2020: Know how to apply online through Smartphone for IBPS PO/Clerk/MISC Vacancies

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has allowed candidates to now apply for the recruitment process through smartphones as well. Earlier, the IBPS Application Process was carried out through desktop only as the process was not mobile-friendly. Now, candidates don't have to worry about arranging a computer or laptop to apply online for IBPS PO, Clerk, Faculty or any other recruitment. You just need a smart mobile phone and an internet connection to fill the online application form to undertake any recruitment process carried out by the IBPS, be it PO/Clerk/RRB/SO/Faculty/Misc. In this regard, IBPS has informed the candidates about the same through a notification on its official website @ibps.in. The screenshot of the same is provided below so that you can be sure about the process.

Currently, IBPS is inviting online applications for IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 and IBPS Division Head/CFO Banker Faculty 2020. Candidates who want to apply for these recruitment drives can now apply online easily through their smartphones itself. There is no more requirement to visit the nearby cyber cafe or sit on the desktop now.

Have a look at the official notice regarding the applications here:

How to apply online for IBPS Recruitment through Smartphone?

In order to apply online for IBPS PO or Faculty Recruitment, first you need to change your display mode to auto-rotate. Have a look at the complete step-by-step process below:

Step 1: Activate ‘Auto-Rotate’ mode on your smart mobile phones or switch to 'Desktop Mode' in your browser on mobile phones.

Step 2: Turn your mobile phone horizontally to view screen in Landscape mode

Note: IBPS Application page will not open in portrait mode.

Step 3: Open ibps.in on your browser

Step 4: Click on recruitment you want to apply for - IBPS PO or Faculty

Step 5: Complete Registration & Application Process

Candidates can make fee payment and upload scanned images through smartphone itself.

Direct Link to apply online for IBPS PO Recruitment 2020

Direct Link to apply online for IBPS Faculty Recruitment 2020