IBPS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Research Associate Posts, Salary upto 12 LPA

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on ibps.in. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Research Associate. Interested candidates can apply for IBPS Recruitment 2022 online form latest by 31 May 2022. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online exam, item writing exercise, group exercise, and personal interview. Candidates can check the essential details of the application process including qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 31 May 2022

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Research Associate

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must be post-graduate in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics/Management with minimum 55% Marks from a recognized University.

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age group of 21 to 30 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online exam, item writing exercise, group exercise, and personal interview.

Download IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Salary

Basic Pay - Rs. 44,900/-

Total Renumeration: Rs. 12 LPA

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 31 May 2022. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

For all others - Rs. 1000/-