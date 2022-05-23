Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Research Associate Posts, Salary upto 12 LPA

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on ibps.in. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 23, 2022 17:28 IST
Modified On: May 23, 2022 17:37 IST
IBPS Recruitment 2022
IBPS Recruitment 2022

IBPS Recruitment 2022:  Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Research Associate. Interested candidates can apply for IBPS Recruitment 2022 online form latest by 31 May 2022. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online exam, item writing exercise, group exercise, and personal interview. Candidates can check the essential details of the application process including qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 31 May 2022

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Research Associate 

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

Candidates must be post-graduate in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics/Management with minimum 55% Marks from a recognized University. 

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Candidates must be between the age group of 21 to 30 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online exam, item writing exercise, group exercise, and personal interview.

Download IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Salary

Basic Pay - Rs. 44,900/- 

Total Renumeration: Rs. 12 LPA

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 31 May 2022. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

For all others - Rs. 1000/- 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for IBPS Research Associate Recruitment 2022?

Postgraduate in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics/Management with minimum 55% Marks from a recognized University.

What is the last date of online application for IBPS Research Associate Recruitment 2022?

31 May 2022.

What is the starting date of the online application for IBPS RA Recruitment 2022?

11 May 2022.

Take Free Online IBPS - RRB Exams 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationIBPS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Research Associate Posts, Salary upto 12 LPA
Notification DateMay 23, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionMay 31, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization IBPS, IBPS
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Education
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.