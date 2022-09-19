IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Check How to Prepare for Computer Knowledge

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Computer Knowledge for IBPS RRB 2022 Officer Scale-II & III Single Exam that will be held on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Officer Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam for Officer Scale-II & III on 24th September 2022. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 and Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022.

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

In this article, we have shared the IBPS RRB 2022 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Computer Knowledge.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III 6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 1st October 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III

Single Level Examination

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Professional Knowledge Hindi/English 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 40 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 20 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 20 5 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 6 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 40 Total 240 200

Officer Scale- III

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam: How to Prepare for Computer Knowledge?

Candidates appearing for the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam will be asked questions from Computer Knowledge. Candidates applying for the post of Officer Scale-II (GBO) and (Specialist), and Officer Scale-III will be asked 40 Multiple Choice Questions for 20 marks. Candidates will be assessed for their basics of computers and technical skills.

1. Analyze the syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, exam analysis, previous years’ papers

Candidates should go through the syllabus, important topics, and understand exam pattern, exam analysis, and previous years’ cut-off to prepare their study plan. Understand the level of difficulty of questions asked. As per previous years’ analysis, the computer knowledge section was easy to moderate. Questions from topics such as MS Office, Shortcut Keys, Binary to Decimal, Operating System, MAC Address, Common Pointing Device were asked. Candidates should strengthen their strong areas and try to work on their weak areas.

2. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know to avoid penalty

Candidates need to remember that for each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking. Remember, one will not have the option to go back in a computer-based exam once the allotted time is over.

3. Practice Computer Knowledge quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

Regularly solve at least one test exercise from recommended books, mock tests, quizzes available for IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam. Practice as many Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers as possible to keep assessing your performance. One should solve previous years’ papers with a timer to adapt to exam settings. This will help you in understanding the level of difficulty of questions along with the type of questions asked over the years.

4. Computer Knowledge topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

Computer Awareness: Number system, arithmetic operations, introduction to various categories of computer language, functional details of input and output devices, representation of data (digital versus analog, number system – decimal, binary and hexadecimal), Introduction to Data Processing, Concepts of Files and its Types.

Hardware and Memory, Software and Operating Systems: Basic Structure of Computers, Central Processing Unit and Instructions, Memory Organization, I/O Organization, Operating Systems Overview, Process Management, Finding and Processing Files.

MS Office and Shortcuts: MS PowerPoint, MS Word, MS Excel, Shortcuts, Commands, etc

Database Management System: An overview of the Database Management, Architecture of Database System, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), Database Design, Manipulating Data, NoSQL, Database Technologies, Selecting Right Database.

Internet and Computer Security: Introduction of Internet Technology and Protocol, LAN, MAN, WAN, Search Services/Engines, Introduction to Online and Offline Messaging, World Wide Web Browsers, Web Publishing, Basic Knowledge of HTML, XML, and Scripts, Creation and Maintenance of Websites, HTML Interactivity Tools, Multimedia and Graphics, Voice Mail and Video Conferencing, Protective Computer Systems from viruses and malicious attacks, Introduction to Firewalls and its Utility, Backup & Restoring Data, Networking (LAN/WAN), Security, Ethical Hacking.

History of Computers and Generations: 1st to 5th Generation of computers, Early Inventions and Developments, etc.

5. Recommended Books for Computer Knowledge for IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam

Books Author Computer Awareness for General Competitive Exams B K Publications Objective Computer Knowledge Kiran Prakashan Computer Awareness Arihant Publication Computer Lucent’s

Wish you the best!

