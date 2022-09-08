IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Check How to Prepare for Quant & DI

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude & DI for IBPS RRB 2022 Officer Scale-II & III Single Exam that will be held on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Officer Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam for Officer Scale-II & III on 24th September 2022. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 and Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022.

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

In this article, we have shared the IBPS RRB 2022 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III 6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 1st October 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III

Single Level Examination

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Professional Knowledge Hindi/English 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 40 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 20 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 20 5 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 6 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 40 Total 240 200

Officer Scale- III

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB 2022 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Important Topics for Officer Scale-II/III

Important Quantitative Aptitude & DI Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 Data Interpretation (Tabular, Bar, Pie Chart, Line Graph, Caselet) 10 - 15 Arithmetic 8 - 10 Quadratic Equation 5 - 7 Inequalities 3 - 5 Series - Missing Number 3 - 5 Approximation/Simplification 3 - 5

IBPS RRB 2022 Top 7 Tips Officer Scale-II & III: How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

Candidates applying for the post of Officer Scale-II & III will appear for the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam where they will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation section. It is an important section that will include 40 questions for 50 marks (Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer & Officer Scale-III) and 40 questions for 40 marks (Officer Scale-II Specialist Officer). Candidates will get a composite time of 45 minutes to solve the entire paper inclusive of other sections namely Computer Knowledge, Financial Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Reasoning.

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation section in the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam is based on mathematical calculations to assess the problem-solving skills and numerical ability of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop basic mathematical knowledge along with fast calculation skills. With regular practice, one can score high in the Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation in the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam.

Check out the top 7 tips to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation.

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the Quantitative Aptitude & DI section of the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam. Set aside ample time to practice the Quantitative Aptitude & DI section to improve your solving speed and accuracy. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the theoretical concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy & sequence of questions when attempting

Quantitative Aptitude & DI is one of the scoring sections in the IBPS RRB Single Exam if one is prepared well. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming. One needs to practice Mathematics basics, theoretical concepts, formulas, and equations to solve quickly yet correctly. Develop faster calculation skills, and become proficient in basic Mathematics. Practice squares upto 30, cubes upto 25, square root, cube root, tables upto 25, basic percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents, and BODMAS.

3. Recommended Books for Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation in IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by RS Agarwal

The Pearson Guide to Quantitative Aptitude by Dinesh Khattar

Magical Books on Quicker Maths by M Tyra

4. Regularly solve at least 10 to 20 Quantitative Aptitude & DI questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Quantitative Aptitude & DI questions from different topics from the syllabus for the IBPS RRB Single Exam. Some of the important topics are Data Interpretation (Tabular, Pie, Line, Bar Graph, Caselet), Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Quadratic Equations, Data Sufficiency, Quantity based problems, and Arithmetic Problems. This will brush up your basics, increase your speed, enhance accuracy, and evaluate your performance overall.

5. Quantitative Aptitude & DI Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

We have shared the important topic and topics-wise expected number of questions in the Quantitative Aptitude & DI section in the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam to help you score better. Practice BODMAS to solve questions from Simplification/Approximation. Practice table charts, bar graphs, pie charts, and line graphs to increase calculation speed while solving Data Interpretation questions. Practice factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Practice all topics in Arithmetic is an important topic in the IBPS RRB Single Exam. Practice basic Arithmetic to score well in Number Series and Arithmetic Questions.

RRB Single Exam Quantitative Aptitude & DI Topics Difficulty Level Number System Easy to medium Percentage + Average Easy to medium Ratio & Proportion + Profit & Loss Easy to medium Problems on Ages Easy Mensuration Medium Simplification (Fractions, Decimals, Square roots) Medium Time and Work Medium Time, Speed and Distance Medium Simple Interest and Compound Interest Medium Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, Figures) Easy to Medium Geometry (Circle, Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Polygons, Cone, Cylinder, Sphere) Difficult

6. Practice Quantitative Aptitude & DI quizzes, mock test papers, and previous years’ papers

One should take a mock test before starting the preparation to assess the current performance and the areas to work on. Once the preparation is underway, one should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS RRB Single Exam. Solve Quantitative Aptitude & DI quizzes to assess your performance, master basic Mathematics, and increase calculation speed. During the exam, the best strategy for attempting Quantitative Aptitude & DI is to start with Data Interpretation, Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Average, Time &Work, Profit & Loss, and Quadratic Equations.

7. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

