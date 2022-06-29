IBPS RRB 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB 2022 Notification released @ibps.in for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Office Assistant in regional rural banks. IBPS RRB Prelims scheduled in August 2022 and IBPS RRB Mains/Single scheduled in September 2022.

IBPS RRB 2022 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern
IBPS RRB Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 Exam Dates, Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (post-wise).

Latest Update: IBPS RRB Vacancies Increased

As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, the total number of vacancies has been increased from 8106 to 8285 across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Precisely, the number of vacancies have been revised for the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (General Banking), and Officer Scale-III. Rest of the posts have been unchanged. More Details Below.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

9th July 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

18th July 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

July/August 2022

Prelims Exam

August 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September 2022

Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download

September 2022

Main/Single Exam

September 2022

Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October 2022

Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))

January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

For List of 43 Participating Regional Rural Banks & State-wise Vacancy Details, Click Here.

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I

Preliminary Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

40

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

*as per state

40

40

 

Total

 

80

80

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

40

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

*as per state

40

40

 

Total

 

80

80

NOTE: Candidates (for both posts) have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

Main Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

50

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

*as per state

40

20

3

General Awareness

*as per state

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

40

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Numerical Ability

*as per state

40

50

 

Total

 

200

200

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

50

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Computer Knowledge

*as per state

40

20

3

General Awareness

*as per state

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

40

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Quantitative Aptitude

*as per state

40

50

 

Total

 

200

200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

*List of Medium of Tests (State-wise) for CRP RRB XI for posts of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I

 

For the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III

Single Level Examination

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

Hindi/English

40

50

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Computer Knowledge

Hindi/English

40

20

3

Financial Awareness

Hindi/English

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

40

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

Hindi/English

40

50

 

Total

 

200

200

Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Professional Knowledge

Hindi/English

40

40

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Reasoning

Hindi/English

40

40

3

Financial Awareness

Hindi/English

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

20

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

20

5

Computer Knowledge

Hindi/English

40

20

6

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

Hindi/English

40

40

 

Total

 

240

200

Officer Scale- III

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

Hindi/English

40

50

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Computer Knowledge

Hindi/English

40

20

3

Financial Awareness

Hindi/English

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

40

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

Hindi/English

40

50

 

Total

 

200

200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (Prelims, Mains, Single Level Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

For the post of office assistant (multipurpose), marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.

For the post of officers scale-I, marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.

For the post of officers scale-II (generalist and specialist) and scale-III, marks obtained in the single level examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancy Increased: Check Post-wise Revised Details Here

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2022 Prelims & Mains

Subject

Syllabus & Topics

Reasoning

Puzzles - Seating Arrangement/Circular/Direction-based/MISC

Number Series

Odd man out  

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relation

Analogy

Syllogism       

Alphabet Test

Ranking and Time

Causes and Effects

Direction Sense

Figure Series

Word Formation

Statement and Assumption

Assertion and Reason

Statement and Conclusion

Statement and Arguments

Statements and Action Courses

Quantitative Aptitude

Or

Numerical Ability

Number System   

Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart     

HCF & LCM

Profit & Loss

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Time & Work          

Time & Distance

Decimal & Fraction       

Averages

Simplification

Partnership     

Percentages

Ratio & Proportion  

Averages

Case Studies  

Charts and Graphs

Permutation & Combination

Probability

English Language or Hindi Language

 

 

Reading Comprehensions

Grammar / Vyakaran

Spotting Errors

Fill in the Blanks

Misspelled Words

Jumbled Words

Rearrangement of Sentence

Jumbled up sentences

Idioms and Phrases

Cloze Tests

One word Substitution

Antonyms & Synonyms (Vilom & Paryavachi)

Computer Knowledge

Fundamentals of Computer

History of Computers

Future of Computers

Basic Knowledge of Internet & Networking

Software & Hardware

Abbreviations

Shortcut Keys

MS Office      

Database        

Security Tools, Virus, Hacking, Trojans

Input and Output Devices

Computer Languages

Financial Awareness

Current events in Financial World

Monetary Policy

Budget

Economic Survey

Banking Reforms in India

Bank Accounts of Special Individuals

Loans

Asset Reconstruction Companies

Non-Performing Assets     

Restructuring of Loans

Bad Loans     

Risk Management

ACCORDS

BASEL I        

BASEL II

BASEL III      

Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others

General Awareness

Current Affairs - National & International

Sports

Abbreviations

Currencies & Capitals

General Science

Government Schemes & Policies

Banking Awareness

RBI

National Parks & Sanctuaries

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process

 

