IBPS RRB 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB 2022 Notification released @ibps.in for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Office Assistant in regional rural banks. IBPS RRB Prelims scheduled in August 2022 and IBPS RRB Mains/Single scheduled in September 2022.

IBPS RRB Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 Exam Dates, Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (post-wise).

Latest Update: IBPS RRB Vacancies Increased

As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, the total number of vacancies has been increased from 8106 to 8285 across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Precisely, the number of vacancies have been revised for the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (General Banking), and Officer Scale-III. Rest of the posts have been unchanged. More Details Below.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download July/August 2022 Prelims Exam August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download September 2022 Main/Single Exam September 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I

Preliminary Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Numerical Ability *as per state 40 40 Total 80 80

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 40 Total 80 80

NOTE: Candidates (for both posts) have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

Main Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 20 3 General Awareness *as per state 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Numerical Ability *as per state 40 50 Total 200 200

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge *as per state 40 20 3 General Awareness *as per state 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

*List of Medium of Tests (State-wise) for CRP RRB XI for posts of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I

For the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III

Single Level Examination

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Professional Knowledge Hindi/English 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 40 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 20 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 20 5 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 6 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 40 Total 240 200

Officer Scale- III

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (Prelims, Mains, Single Level Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

For the post of office assistant (multipurpose), marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.

For the post of officers scale-I, marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.

For the post of officers scale-II (generalist and specialist) and scale-III, marks obtained in the single level examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2022 Prelims & Mains

Subject Syllabus & Topics Reasoning Puzzles - Seating Arrangement/Circular/Direction-based/MISC Number Series Odd man out Coding-Decoding Blood Relation Analogy Syllogism Alphabet Test Ranking and Time Causes and Effects Direction Sense Figure Series Word Formation Statement and Assumption Assertion and Reason Statement and Conclusion Statement and Arguments Statements and Action Courses Quantitative Aptitude Or Numerical Ability Number System Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart HCF & LCM Profit & Loss Simple Interest & Compound Interest Time & Work Time & Distance Decimal & Fraction Averages Simplification Partnership Percentages Ratio & Proportion Averages Case Studies Charts and Graphs Permutation & Combination Probability English Language or Hindi Language Reading Comprehensions Grammar / Vyakaran Spotting Errors Fill in the Blanks Misspelled Words Jumbled Words Rearrangement of Sentence Jumbled up sentences Idioms and Phrases Cloze Tests One word Substitution Antonyms & Synonyms (Vilom & Paryavachi) Computer Knowledge Fundamentals of Computer History of Computers Future of Computers Basic Knowledge of Internet & Networking Software & Hardware Abbreviations Shortcut Keys MS Office Database Security Tools, Virus, Hacking, Trojans Input and Output Devices Computer Languages Financial Awareness Current events in Financial World Monetary Policy Budget Economic Survey Banking Reforms in India Bank Accounts of Special Individuals Loans Asset Reconstruction Companies Non-Performing Assets Restructuring of Loans Bad Loans Risk Management ACCORDS BASEL I BASEL II BASEL III Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others General Awareness Current Affairs - National & International Sports Abbreviations Currencies & Capitals General Science Government Schemes & Policies Banking Awareness RBI National Parks & Sanctuaries

