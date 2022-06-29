IBPS RRB 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.
Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 Exam Dates, Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (post-wise).
Latest Update: IBPS RRB Vacancies Increased
As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, the total number of vacancies has been increased from 8106 to 8285 across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Precisely, the number of vacancies have been revised for the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (General Banking), and Officer Scale-III. Rest of the posts have been unchanged. More Details Below.
About IBPS RRB Recruitment
The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.
IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS RRB 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training
|
9th July 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
18th July 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
July/August 2022
|
Prelims Exam
|
August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
September 2022
|
Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download
|
September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam
|
September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October 2022
|
Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))
|
January 2022
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
For List of 43 Participating Regional Rural Banks & State-wise Vacancy Details, Click Here.
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022
Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.
For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I
Preliminary Examination
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Numerical Ability
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
|
Total
|
|
80
|
80
Officer Scale-I
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
|
Total
|
|
80
|
80
NOTE: Candidates (for both posts) have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.
Main Examination
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
*as per state
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Numerical Ability
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
|
Total
|
|
200
|
200
Officer Scale-I
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
*as per state
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
|
Total
|
|
200
|
200
NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.
*List of Medium of Tests (State-wise) for CRP RRB XI for posts of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I
For the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III
Single Level Examination
Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
Financial Awareness
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
50
|
|
Total
|
|
200
|
200
Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Professional Knowledge
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
40
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Reasoning
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
40
|
3
|
Financial Awareness
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
20
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
20
|
5
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
20
|
6
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
40
|
|
Total
|
|
240
|
200
Officer Scale- III
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
Financial Awareness
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
50
|
|
Total
|
|
200
|
200
NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.
Penalty for Wrong Answers
There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (Prelims, Mains, Single Level Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.
Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams
The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.
For the post of office assistant (multipurpose), marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.
For the post of officers scale-I, marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.
For the post of officers scale-II (generalist and specialist) and scale-III, marks obtained in the single level examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.
IBPS RRB Syllabus 2022 Prelims & Mains
|
Subject
|
Syllabus & Topics
|
Reasoning
|
Puzzles - Seating Arrangement/Circular/Direction-based/MISC
Number Series
Odd man out
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relation
Analogy
Syllogism
Alphabet Test
Ranking and Time
Causes and Effects
Direction Sense
Figure Series
Word Formation
Statement and Assumption
Assertion and Reason
Statement and Conclusion
Statement and Arguments
Statements and Action Courses
|
Quantitative Aptitude
Or
Numerical Ability
|
Number System
Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart
HCF & LCM
Profit & Loss
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
Time & Work
Time & Distance
Decimal & Fraction
Averages
Simplification
Partnership
Percentages
Ratio & Proportion
Averages
Case Studies
Charts and Graphs
Permutation & Combination
Probability
|
English Language or Hindi Language
|
Reading Comprehensions
Grammar / Vyakaran
Spotting Errors
Fill in the Blanks
Misspelled Words
Jumbled Words
Rearrangement of Sentence
Jumbled up sentences
Idioms and Phrases
Cloze Tests
One word Substitution
Antonyms & Synonyms (Vilom & Paryavachi)
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Fundamentals of Computer
History of Computers
Future of Computers
Basic Knowledge of Internet & Networking
Software & Hardware
Abbreviations
Shortcut Keys
MS Office
Database
Security Tools, Virus, Hacking, Trojans
Input and Output Devices
Computer Languages
|
Financial Awareness
|
Current events in Financial World
Monetary Policy
Budget
Economic Survey
Banking Reforms in India
Bank Accounts of Special Individuals
Loans
Asset Reconstruction Companies
Non-Performing Assets
Restructuring of Loans
Bad Loans
Risk Management
ACCORDS
BASEL I
BASEL II
BASEL III
Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs - National & International
Sports
Abbreviations
Currencies & Capitals
General Science
Government Schemes & Policies
Banking Awareness
RBI
National Parks & Sanctuaries
