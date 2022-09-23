IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Reasoning

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 is to be held on 1st October 2022. IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive is being held for 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Officer Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Preparation Strategy: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 for Officer Scale-I on 1st October 2022. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022 and Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022.

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

In this article, we have shared the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Reasoning.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk) 8th September 2022 Prelims Result Officer Scale-I 14th September to 20th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III 6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III 24th September 2022 Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 24th September 2022 Main Exam Date Officer Scale - I 1st October 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. The online Mains examination will comprise test which will include objective type multiple choice questions as mentioned below.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

Main Examination

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge *as per state 40 20 3 General Awareness *as per state 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB 2022 Reasoning Important Topics for Officer Scale - I

Important Reasoning Ability Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement (Linear, Circular, Square, comparison-based, scheduling-based puzzles, etc) 10 -15 Coding-Decoding 5 - 7 Blood Relations 3 - 5 Direction Sense 3 - 5 Alphanumeric/Number Series 3 - 5 Inequalities 3 - 5 Syllogism 3 - 5

Top 7 Tips: How to Prepare for Reasoning in IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022

Candidates applying for the post of Officer Scale-I will appear for the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 where they will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the Reasoning section. It is an important section that will include 40 questions for 50 marks. Candidates will get a composite time of 45 minutes to solve the entire paper inclusive of other sections namely Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Reasoning section of the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 is based on logical reasoning to test the problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop their basic puzzle-solving skills and understand tricks to enhance their accuracy. With regular practice and understanding of topics such as Puzzles/Seating Arrangements, Blood Relations, Direction Sense Order & Ranking, Series, etc, one can score high marks in the Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022.

Check out top 7 tips to prepare Reasoning for IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the Reasoning section of the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022. Set aside ample time to practice the Reasoning section to improve your solving speed and accuracy. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the theoretical concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy & sequence of questions when attempting

Reasoning is the most scoring section in the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 if one is prepared well. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming. Study different types of questions through previous years’ question papers. During the exam, the best strategy for attempting the Reasoning section is to start Inequality, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Distance & Direction, Alpha-numeric Series. Reasoning section is also one of the lengthiest and most time-consuming sections of the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish 40 questions in the allotted time. Practice is the key to strengthening reasoning skills. Understand the concept of solving linear seating arrangement, blood relation with seating arrangement, puzzles (floor-based, scheduling-based, tabular-based), syllogisms (basics & reverse), inequalities (coded & direct), distance & direction sense (basic directions, Pythagoras theorem), etc.

3. Recommended Books for Reasoning for IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022

A New Approach to Reasoning BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning RS Agrawal

4. Regularly solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics mentioned in the Reasoning section of the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022. Some of the important topics are Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Blood Relations, and Direction Sense.

5. Reasoning Ability Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

We have shared the important topic and topics-wise expected number of questions in the Reasoning section in the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 to help you score better. Practice different Puzzles/Seating Arrangement questions (Linear, Circular, Square, Scheduling-based, Comparison-based, etc); Blood Relations (Direct or Coded Blood Relation, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc). Practice Direction Sense (draw lines while solving to keep clarity), Alphanumeric/Number Series, Syllogism, Inequality, and Input-Output.

6. Practice Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

Practice as many Reasoning quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers as possible to keep assessing your performance. One should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022. Master basic Reasoning Skills, understand concepts of Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, etc to increase speed and accuracy.

7. Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. Candidates are advised to attempt the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. In case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

