IBPS RRB 2022: Job Profile, Salary, Allowances, Promotions, Roles & Responsibilities, Career Growth

IBPS RRB Salary 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive is an opportunity for the eligible candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks across India.
Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 – Admit Card & Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, and Vacancies.
Latest Update: IBPS RRB Vacancies Increased
As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, the total number of vacancies has been increased from 8106 to 8285 across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Precisely, the number of vacancies have been revised for the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (General Banking), and Officer Scale-III. Rest of the posts have been unchanged. More Details Below.
About IBPS RRB Recruitment
The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.
IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS RRB 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training
|
9th July 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
18th July 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
July/August 2022
|
Prelims Exam
|
August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
September 2022
|
Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download
|
September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam
|
September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October 2022
|
Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))
|
January 2022
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS RRB 2022 Participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of RRBs
|
Present Head Office
|
State / UT
|
Desired Local Language Proficiency as prescribed by the Participating RRBs
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas
Bank
|
Warangal
|
Telangana
|
Telugu
|
2
|
Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank
|
Kadapa
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Telugu
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank
|
Naharlagun
(Papumpare)
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
English
|
4
|
Aryavart Bank
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
5
|
Assam Gramin Vikash Bank
|
Guwahati
|
Assam
|
Assamese, Bengali, Bodo
|
6
|
Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank
|
Murshidabad
|
West Bengal
|
Bengali
|
7
|
Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank
|
Vadodara
|
Gujarat
|
Gujarati
|
8
|
Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin
Bank
|
Ajmer
|
Rajasthan
|
Hindi
|
9
|
Baroda U P Bank
|
Gorakhpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit
|
10
|
Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank
|
Guntur
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Telugu
|
11
|
Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank
|
Raipur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Hindi
|
12
|
Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank
|
Patna
|
Bihar
|
Hindi
|
13
|
Ellaquai Dehati Bank
|
Srinagar
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Dogri, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Urdu, Gojri,
Pahari, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi, Hindi
|
14
|
Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank
|
Mandi
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
15
|
J & K Grameen Bank
|
Jammu
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Dogri, Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Punjabi, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi,
Urdu, Hindi
|
16
|
Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank
|
Ranchi
|
Jharkhand
|
Hindi
|
17
|
Karnataka Gramin Bank
|
Bellary
|
Karnataka
|
Kannada
|
18
|
Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank
|
Dharwad
|
Karnataka
|
Kannada
|
19
|
Kerala Gramin Bank
|
Mallapuram
|
Kerala
|
Malayalam
|
20
|
Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank
|
Indore
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
21
|
Madhyanchal Gramin Bank
|
Sagar
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
22
|
Maharashtra Gramin Bank
|
Aurangabad
|
Maharashtra
|
Marathi
|
23
|
Manipur Rural Bank
|
Imphal
|
Manipur
|
Manipuri
|
24
|
Meghalaya Rural Bank
|
Shillong
|
Meghalaya
|
Khasi, Garo
|
25
|
Mizoram Rural Bank
|
Aizawl
|
Mizoram
|
Mizo
|
26
|
Nagaland Rural Bank
|
Kohima
|
Nagaland
|
English
|
27
|
Odisha Gramya Bank
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Odisha
|
Odia
|
28
|
Paschim Banga Gramin Bank
|
Howrah
|
West Bengal
|
Bengali
|
29
|
Prathama UP Gramin Bank
|
Moradabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
30
|
Puduvai Bharathiar Grama Bank
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu
|
31
|
Punjab Gramin Bank
|
Kapurthala
|
Punjab
|
Punjabi
|
32
|
Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank
|
Jodhpur
|
Rajasthan
|
Hindi
|
33
|
Saptagiri Grameena Bank
|
Chittor
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Telugu
|
34
|
Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank
|
Rohtak
|
Haryana
|
Hindi
|
35
|
Saurashtra Gramin Bank
|
Rajkot
|
Gujarat
|
Gujarati
|
36
|
Tamil Nadu Grama Bank
|
Salem
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tamil
|
37
|
Telangana Grameena Bank
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
Telugu, Urdu
|
38
|
Tripura Gramin Bank
|
Agartala
|
Tripura
|
Bengali, Kokborak
|
39
|
Utkal Grameen Bank
|
Bolangir
|
Odisha
|
Odia
|
40
|
Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Bihar
|
Hindi
|
41
|
Uttarakhand Gramin Bank
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
Hindi, Sanskrit
|
42
|
Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank
|
Coochbehar
|
West Bengal
|
Bengali, Nepali
|
43
|
Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank
|
Nagpur
|
Maharashtra
|
Marathi
IBPS RRB 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process
IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancies
As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, the total number of vacancies has been increased from 8106 to 8285 across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Precisely, the number of vacancies have been revised for the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (General Banking), and Officer Scale-III. Rest of the posts have been unchanged.
Earlier, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had released the notification for the recruitment of 8106 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose).
A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in Officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.
IBPS RRB Job Profile 2022
(i) Managing day-to-day operations such as receipts, payments, cash verification, cheques passing etc in the branch.
(ii) Disbursing loans particularly agricultural loans to allied sectors such as dairy, poultry, fisheries, etc.
(iii) Monitoring the credit portfolio to ensure the agricultural loans extended do not become Non-Performing Assets (NPA).
(iv) Preparing audit reports to avoid frauds and recovery of loans and presenting the reports to higher authorities.
(v) Handle mails, deliveries of chequebooks, withdrawals, receipts, drafts, cheques, pay orders, etc.
IBPS RRB Salary 2022
|
Post
|
Salary In-Hand
|
IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Rs 15000 - Rs 19000
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I
|
Rs 29,000 - Rs 33,000
|
Officer Scale-II
|
Rs 33,000 - Rs. 39,000
|
Officer Scale-III
|
Rs 38,000 - Rs 44,000
IBPS RRB Allowances 2022
Dearness Allowance (DA): Dearness Allowance (DA) is given by the Central Government to the public sector bank employees as a 46.5% of the basic pay of IBPS RRB PO or Clerk. The DA is revised after every 3 months.
House Rent Allowance (HRA): The HRA is given to employees to pay off their house rents. The HRA is different for different areas such as metros, big cities or other locations). Have a look at the HRA might be offered to IBPS RRB PO or Clerks:
Rural Areas: 5% of basic pay
Semi-urban Areas: 7.5% of basic pay
Urban Areas:10% of basic pay
Special Allowance (SA): The Special Allowance is 7.75% of the basic pay. The SA was not offered earlier, it came into effect from January 2016.
Other Perks enjoyed by IBPS RRB
Some other perks enjoyed by IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistants are:
(i) Travel Allowance
(ii) Leased Accommodation
(iii) Newspaper Reimbursement
(iv) Medical Policy
(v) Benefits under New Pension Scheme
IBPS RRB Probation
All candidates selected under the IBPS RRB posts will undergo a probation period of 2 years.
IBPS RRB Promotion & Career Growth
On successful completion of the probation period, the promotional hierarchy of RRB Officer Scale-I is as follows: Officer Scale-I -> Assistant Manager -> Deputy Manager -> Branch Manager -> Senior Branch Manager -> Chief Manager -> Assistant General Manager -> Deputy General Manager -> General Manager.
