IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Reasoning

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Reasoning for IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims that will be held in August 2022 for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Office Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB Reasoning Preparation Strategy 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 Exam Dates, Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (post-wise).

Latest Update: IBPS RRB Vacancies Increased

As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, the total number of vacancies has been increased from 8106 to 8285 across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Precisely, the number of vacancies has been revised for the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (General Banking), and Officer Scale-III. Rest of the posts have been unchanged. More Details Below.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download July/August 2022 Prelims Exam August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download September 2022 Main/Single Exam September 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I

Preliminary Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Numerical Ability *as per state 40 40 Total 80 80

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 40 Total 80 80

NOTE: Candidates (for both posts) have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022: Job Profile, Salary, Allowances, Promotions, Roles & Responsibilities, Career Growth

IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims Reasoning Important Topics

Important Reasoning Ability Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement (Linear, Circular, Square, comparison-based, scheduling-based puzzles, etc) 10 -15 Coding-Decoding 5 - 7 Blood Relations 3 - 5 Direction Sense 3 - 5 Alphanumeric/Number Series 3 - 5 Inequalities 3 - 5 Syllogism 3 - 5

IBPS RRB Prelims Reasoning: Previous Years’ Questions asked (2021 & 2020)

IBPS RRB Prelims 2021 No. of Questions Difficulty Level Puzzles & Seating Arrangement 15 Moderate to Difficult Coding-Decoding 6 - 7 Moderate Inequality 5 Easy to Moderate Odd-one out 5 Moderate Syllogism 5 Moderate Number Series 2 Easy to Moderate Miscellaneous 1 - 2 Easy to Moderate Total 40 Moderate

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 No. of Questions Difficulty Level Puzzles & Seating Arrangement (4 Sets - Circular, Linear, Parallel Rows, Single Linear) 20 Moderate to Difficult Coding-Decoding 6 - 7 Moderate Inequality 5 Easy to Moderate Syllogism 5 Moderate Number Series 2 Easy to Moderate Miscellaneous 1 - 2 Easy to Moderate Total 40 Moderate

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022: Check List of 43 Participating Regional Rural Banks for 8000+ Vacancies

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancy Increased: Check Post-wise Revised Details Here

Top 7 Tips: How to prepare for Reasoning in IBPS RRB Prelims 2022

Candidates applying for the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I will appear for the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 Exam where they will be asked questions from Reasoning section. It is an important section that carries 40 marks. Candidates will be asked 40 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates will get a composite time of 45 minutes to solve the entire paper inclusive of Numerical Ability. The Reasoning Ability section of the IBPS RRB Prelims is based on logical reasoning to test the problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop their basic puzzle-solving skills and understand tricks to enhance accuracy. With regular practice and understanding of topics such as Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Direction Sense, Order & Ranking, Series, etc, one can score high marks in the Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims.

Candidates who appeared in the IBPS RRB 2021 Prelims exam on 1st August 2021 shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the Reasoning Ability questions was ‘Moderate‘ and they were able to make 27 to 33 good attempts.

Check out top 7 tips to prepare Reasoning:

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the Reasoning section of the IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims. Set aside ample time to practice the Reasoning section to improve your solving speed and accuracy. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the theoretical concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy & sequence of questions when attempting

Reasoning Ability is the most scoring section in the IBPS RRB Prelims if one is prepared well. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming. Study different types of questions through previous years’ question papers. During the exam, the best strategy for attempting the Reasoning Ability section is to start Inequality, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Distance & Direction, Alpha-numeric Series.

3. Strengthen reasoning skills, improve speed & accuracy, develop formula tricks

Numerical is also one of the lengthiest and most time-consuming sections of the IBPS RRB Prelims. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish 40 questions in the allotted time. Practice is the key to strengthening reasoning skills. Understand the concept of solving linear seating arrangement, blood relation with seating arrangement, puzzles (floor-based, scheduling-based, tabular-based), syllogisms (basics & reverse), inequalities (coded & direct), distance & direction sense (basic directions, Pythagoras theorem), etc.

4. Regularly solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics mentioned in the Reasoning Section of the IBPS RRB Prelims. Some of the important topics are Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Blood Relations, and Direction Sense.

5. Reasoning Ability Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

We have shared the important topic and topics-wise expected number of questions in the Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims to help you score better. Practice different Puzzles/Seating Arrangement questions (Linear, Circular, Square, Scheduling-based, Comparison-based, etc); Blood Relations (Direct or Coded Blood Relation, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc). Practice Direction Sense (draw lines while solving to keep clarity), Alphanumeric/Number Series, Syllogism, Inequality, and Input-Output.

6. Practice Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

Practice as many Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers as possible to keep assessing your performance. One should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS RRB Prelims. Master basic Reasoning Skills, understand concepts of Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, etc to increase speed and accuracy.

7. Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

IBPS RRB Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. One need not attempt each and every question. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. Candidates are advised to attempt the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. In case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)