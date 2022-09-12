IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Check How to Prepare for English & Hindi language

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for English/Hindi Language for IBPS RRB 2022 Officer Scale-II & III Single Exam that will be held on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Officer Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam for Officer Scale-II & III on 24th September 2022. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 and Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022.

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

In this article, we have shared the IBPS RRB 2022 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for General/ Financial Awareness.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III 6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 1st October 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III

Single Level Examination

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Professional Knowledge Hindi/English 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 40 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 20 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 20 5 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 6 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 40 Total 240 200

Officer Scale- III

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB 2022 English and Hindi Language Important Topics for Officer Scale-II/III

IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims English Language Important Topics

Important English Language Topics in IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam Reading Comprehension 10 -15 Cloze Test 5 - 10 Error Detection 3 - 5 Spell Correction/Phrase Replacement 3 - 5 Fill in the Blanks 3 -5 Vocabulary 3 - 5

IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims Hindi Language Important Topics

Important Hindi Language Topics in IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam गद्यांश 10 -15 रिक्त स्थान पूर्ति (Cloze Test) 5 - 10 वाक्यों में त्रुटी चयन 3 - 5 रिक्त स्थान 3 - 5 पर्यायवाची / विलोम / समानार्थी 3 -5 अव्यवस्थित वाक्य खण्डों को सुव्यवस्थित करना 3 - 5 विविध 3 - 5

IBPS RRB 2022 Top 7 Tips Officer Scale-II & III: How to Prepare for English and Hindi Language

Candidates can opt either English Language or Hindi Language. Candidates appearing for the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam will be given option to opt either English Language or Hindi Language.

For the post of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) and Officer Scale- III, English Language/Hindi Language section in the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam will carry 40 marks. Candidates will be asked 40 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). For the post of Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre), English Language/Hindi Language section in the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam will carry 20 marks. Candidates will be asked 40 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

English Language/Hindi Language section in IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam is based on grammar and vocabulary to test the basic skills of the candidates in the English/ Hindi language. The questions usually are tricky but if a candidate has a good command of the language and expansive reading habits, they can score really high in the IBPS RRB Single exam.

1. Understand the syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, exam analysis, expected number of questions

One should understand the entire syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, exam analysis, the expected number of questions, cut-off to prepare a study plan for the English/Hindi Language section in the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam. Go through previous years’ questions to understand the kind of questions and their difficulty level. Refer to sources of reading comprehension. Usually, the passages are taken from business newspapers on banking and economy themes. Mark your strong and weak areas while studying the syllabus. Keep sufficient time in your study plan for revision and mock tests.

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

2. Regularly solve at least 20 English/Hindi Language questions and 3 to 5 Reading Comprehensions

Reading Comprehension tops the list of the important topics in the IBPS RRB English/Hindi Language section. In grammar, important topics are error-spotting, active & passive voice, idioms & phrases, sentence rearrangement, direct & indirect speech, fill in the blanks (verb, article, preposition, etc). In vocabulary, important topics are synonyms & antonyms, cloze test, fill in the blanks, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, spell correction, etc.

Solve at least 10 questions each from Grammar and Vocabulary topics to improve your memory, concepts, and learn new words. Attempt 3 to 5 Reading Comprehensions to develop a strategy while reading and answering the questions related to the passages. This will help in increasing your ability to spot keywords, phrases, and find the right answers to the questions. The maximum number of questions come from Reading Comprehension, hence practice a lot.

3. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

4. Quick tips to solve important topic-wise questions in English Language

Quick tips to solve: Fill in the Blanks (use the elimination method to choose the correct option), Cloze Test (find the logical relation between all options while eliminating options), Para Jumbles (find the first sentence and concluding sentences to connect the fitting sequence), Sentence Correction (assess the grammar of the original sentence and eliminate options that grammatically incorrect), Spotting Error (spot the subject-verb agreement, read each individual part to spot further error), Reading Comprehension (solve antonym & synonym first, never use any knowledge outside the passage, grasp what the author is trying to say, spot keywords, phrases in notes sections).

5. Recommended Books for English/Hindi Language in IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam

Books Author Objective General English R.S. Aggarwal High School English Grammar and Composition Wren and Martin Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis English Language Lucent’s General English for all competitive exams S.C Gupta IBPS RRB Objective General Hindi Kiran editorial Newspapers The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

Wish you the best!

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2022 Download Link