IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Check How to Prepare for Reasoning

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Reasoning for IBPS RRB 2022 Officer Scale-II & III Single Exam that will be held on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Officer Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam for Officer Scale-II & III on 24th September 2022. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 and Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022.

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

In this article, we have shared the IBPS RRB 2022 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Reasoning.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download July/August 2022 Prelims Exam August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download September 2022 Main/Single Exam September 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS makes arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declares result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination.

There will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III.

Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III

Single Level Examination

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Professional Knowledge Hindi/English 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 40 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 20 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 20 5 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 6 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 40 Total 240 200

Officer Scale- III

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB 2022 Reasoning Important Topics for Officer Scale-II/III

Important Reasoning Ability Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement (Linear, Circular, Square, comparison-based, scheduling-based puzzles, etc) 10 -15 Coding-Decoding 5 - 7 Blood Relations 3 - 5 Direction Sense 3 - 5 Alphanumeric/Number Series 3 - 5 Inequalities 3 - 5 Syllogism 3 - 5

Top 7 Tips: How to Prepare for Reasoning in IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam Officer Scale-II & III

Candidates applying for the post of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III will appear for the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam where they will be asked questions from Reasoning section. It is an important section that carries 40 marks (each questions carries 1 mark). Candidates will be asked 40 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates will get a composite time of 45 minutes to solve the entire paper inclusive of other sections namely Computer Knowledge, Financial Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation.

Reasoning section of the IBPS RRB Single Exam is based on logical reasoning to test the problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop their basic puzzle-solving skills and understand tricks to enhance their accuracy. With regular practice and understanding of topics such as Puzzles/Seating Arrangements, Blood Relations, Direction Sense Order & Ranking, Series, etc, one can score high marks in the Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims.

Check out top 7 tips to prepare Reasoning:

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the Reasoning section of the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam. Set aside ample time to practice the Reasoning section to improve your solving speed and accuracy. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the theoretical concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy & sequence of questions when attempting

Reasoning Ability is the most scoring section in the IBPS RRB Single Exam if one is prepared well. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming. Study different types of questions through previous years’ question papers. During the exam, the best strategy for attempting the Reasoning Ability section is to start Inequality, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Distance & Direction, Alpha-numeric Series. Reasoning section is also one of the lengthiest and most time-consuming sections of the IBPS RRB Single Exam. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish 40 questions in the allotted time. Practice is the key to strengthening reasoning skills. Understand the concept of solving linear seating arrangement, blood relation with seating arrangement, puzzles (floor-based, scheduling-based, tabular-based), syllogisms (basics & reverse), inequalities (coded & direct), distance & direction sense (basic directions, Pythagoras theorem), etc.

3. Recommended Books for Reasoning for IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam Officer Scale-II & III

A New Approach to Reasoning by BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Agrawal

4. Regularly solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics mentioned in the Reasoning Section of the IBPS RRB Single Exam. Some of the important topics are Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Blood Relations, and Direction Sense.

5. Reasoning Ability Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

We have shared the important topic and topics-wise expected number of questions in the Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam to help you score better. Practice different Puzzles/Seating Arrangement questions (Linear, Circular, Square, Scheduling-based, Comparison-based, etc); Blood Relations (Direct or Coded Blood Relation, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc). Practice Direction Sense (draw lines while solving to keep clarity), Alphanumeric/Number Series, Syllogism, Inequality, and Input-Output.

6. Practice Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

Practice as many Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers as possible to keep assessing your performance. One should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS RRB Single Exam. Master basic Reasoning Skills, understand concepts of Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, etc to increase speed and accuracy.

7. Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

IBPS RRB Single Exam are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. One need not attempt each and every question. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. Candidates are advised to attempt the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. In case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

