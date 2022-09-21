IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam Officer Scale-II & III: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

Top 5 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Computer Knowledge for IBPS RRB 2022 Officer Scale-II & III Single Exam that will be held on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Officer Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam for Officer Scale-II & III on 24th September 2022. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 and Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022.

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk) 8th September 2022 Prelims Result Officer Scale-I 14th September to 20th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III 6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III

Single Level Examination

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Professional Knowledge Hindi/English 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 40 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 20 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 20 5 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 6 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 40 Total 240 200

Officer Scale- III

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam Officer Scale- II & III: Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

1. Analyze the syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, exam analysis, previous years’ papers

Candidates applying for IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam for the posts of Officer Scale-I & II are advised to go through the syllabus, important topics to re-assess their progress, brush up important details, last-minute reminders, memorize formulas, equations, concepts, dates, etc. Keep in mind the exam pattern, cut-off, strategies & tips to keep your A-game in the exam. Solve topics that you find easier and less time-consuming, focus on attempting questions as per the difficulty level and not the sequence of the question paper. The last 2-3 days are crucial for revision, practicing, and relaxing.

2. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know to avoid penalty

Candidates need to remember that for each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking. Remember, one will not have the option to go back in a computer-based exam once the allotted time is over. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming.

3. Check Previous Years’ Exam Analysis & Practice previous years’ papers, mock test papers

The most fatal mistake just a few days before the exam would be taking up new topics. The last few days before the exam are recommended to go through important topics, re-visit the bookmarks, revise all that you have prepared to strengthen your strong areas. One should take a mock test before starting the preparation to assess the current performance and the areas to work on. Once the preparation is underway, one should solve previous years' question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam.

4. Do not take up new topics

The most fatal mistake just a few days before the exam would be taking up new topics. The last few days before the exam are recommended to go through important topics, re-visit the bookmarks, revise all that you have prepared to strengthen your strong areas. If one wants further intake of information, one can read newspapers, magazines, GK/Current Affairs to keep abreast with the latest developments.

5. Section-wise important last-minute preparation tips

Reasoning: Practice different Puzzles/Seating Arrangement questions (Linear, Circular, Square, Scheduling-based, Comparison-based, etc); Blood Relations (Direct or Coded Blood Relation, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc). Practice Direction Sense (draw lines while solving to keep clarity), Alphanumeric/Number Series, Syllogism, Inequality, and Input-Output.

Computer Knowledge: Mostly questions asked are from topics such as MS Office, Shortcut Keys, Binary to Decimal, Operating System, MAC Address, Common Pointing Device. Candidates should strengthen their strong areas and try to work on their weak areas.

Financial Awareness: Candidates should go through the monthly current affairs (4-6 months), banking awareness, and static GK topics including important days, important government schemes, awards & honours, international reports, important appointments, countries and currencies, states and capitals, summits and conferences, cabinet ministers, joint military exercises, the economy of Delhi, Administrative set up and Governance in NCT of Delhi, etc. To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners, (Indian), etc.

English/Hindi Language: Reading Comprehension tops the list of the important topics in the IBPS RRB English/Hindi Language section. In grammar, important topics are error-spotting, active & passive voice, idioms & phrases, sentence rearrangement, direct & indirect speech, fill in the blanks (verb, article, preposition, etc). In vocabulary, important topics are synonyms & antonyms, cloze test, fill in the blanks, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, spell correction, etc.

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation: Practice BODMAS to solve questions from Simplification/Approximation. Practice table charts, bar graphs, pie charts, and line graphs to increase calculation speed while solving Data Interpretation questions. Practice factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Practice all topics in Arithmetic is an important topic in the IBPS RRB Practice basic Arithmetic to score well in Number Series and Arithmetic Questions.

6. Keep your exam items ready: Admit Card, Photographs, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app

Candidates are advised to download and carry their IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam Admit Card, photographs, and ID Proofs safe for the exam day. Remember candidates will not be allowed to appear for IBPS RRB 2022 Single exam without admit card and required photo-ID proofs/documents. Avoid the last-minute hassle. Reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exam time for collection of documents, verification, handwriting sampling, logging in, etc.

Currently valid photo identity proof may be PAN Card/Passport/ Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative on official letterhead/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College or University/Aadhar Card/E-Aadhar Card with photograph/Bar Council Identity card with photograph/Employee ID). Please Note - Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

The exam centre staff will only verify and duly stamp the call letter of the preliminary exam at the exam venue. The call letter will not be collected. Candidates should note to keep the call letter (along with authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof) safely. Candidates need to retain at least 8 copies of the photograph as posted on the admit card. These photographs will be required in the further stages.

7. Get good sleep, eat mood-lifting food, keep calm

Candidates are advised to monitor their sleep and food habits during the preparation and most importantly the day before the exam. Consume healthy and mood-lifting foods and take proper sleep to rest your brain. A recharged brain is key to recalling all you have studied. Include some exercise or walks in the fresh air to rejuvenate yourself. You deserve it. Say to yourself ‘I am Prepared, Keep Calm’. Do not try to pull an all-night study just before the exam. Sleep early, get up early, eat a healthy filling breakfast to keep you full and energized throughout the exam process. Maintain healthy, peaceful environment to keep positive vibes.

Wish you the best!

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2022 Download Link