IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Check How to Prepare for General/ Financial Awareness

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for General/ Financial Awareness for IBPS RRB 2022 Officer Scale-II & III Single Exam that will be held on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Officer Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam for Officer Scale-II & III on 24th September 2022. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 and Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022.

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

In this article, we have shared the IBPS RRB 2022 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for General/ Financial Awareness.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

9th July 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

18th July 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)

16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I

22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I

20th & 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Result 

September 2022

Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III

6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III

24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

1st October 2022

Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October 2022

Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))

January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III

Single Level Examination

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

Hindi/English

40

50

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Computer Knowledge

Hindi/English

40

20

3

Financial Awareness

Hindi/English

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

40

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

Hindi/English

40

50

 

Total

 

200

200

Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Professional Knowledge

Hindi/English

40

40

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Reasoning

Hindi/English

40

40

3

Financial Awareness

Hindi/English

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

20

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

20

5

Computer Knowledge

Hindi/English

40

20

6

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

Hindi/English

40

40

 

Total

 

240

200

Officer Scale- III

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

Hindi/English

40

50

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Computer Knowledge

Hindi/English

40

20

3

Financial Awareness

Hindi/English

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

40

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

Hindi/English

40

50

 

Total

 

200

200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Check How to Prepare for Reasoning

IBPS RRB 2022 General/Financial Awareness Important Topics for Officer Scale-II/III

Important General/Financial Awareness Topics in IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam

Current Affairs

Static GK

Government Schemes

Union Budget

RBI & Its Monetary Policies and Functions

Banking & Financial Awareness

Monetary Policies

Economic Survey & Terminologies

Banking Terminologies & Abbreviations

Important Acts (Banking sector)

Current Affairs

Static GK

IBPS RRB 2022 Top 7 Tips Officer Scale-II & III: How to Prepare for General/Financial Awareness

Candidates applying for the post of Officer Scale-II & III will appear for the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam where they will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the General/Financial section. It is an important section that will include 40 questions for 40 marks (Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer, Officer Scale-II Specialist Officer, and Officer Scale-III). Candidates will get a composite time of 45 minutes to solve the entire paper inclusive of other sections namely Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude & DI, English or Hindi Language, and Reasoning.

Candidates will be tested for their General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and financial awareness. Candidates are advised to revise all elementary subjects such as History, Geography, Politics, Economics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Static GK, and latest Current Affairs.

To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.

]To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.

Check out the top 7 tips to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation.

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the General/Financial Awareness section of the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam. Set aside ample time to strengthen the General/Financial Awareness section to expand your knowledge bank. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions from GK or financial quizzes.

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy & sequence of questions when attempting

General/Financial Awareness is one of the scoring sections in the IBPS RRB Single Exam if one is prepared well. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming. One needs to keep themselves abreast with latest news, events, important developments, both national and international.

3. Recommended Books for General/Financial Awareness in IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam

Books

Author

Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines)

Pratiyogita Darpan

Manorama Yearbook

Philip Mathew

General Awareness

Manohar Panday

Banking Awareness

Arihant Experts and Disha Experts

Newspapers

The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

4. General/ Financial Awareness Topic-wise – Must Read

Candidates should go through the monthly current affairs (4-6 months) and static GK topics including important days, important government schemes, awards & honours, international reports, important appointments, countries and currencies, states and capitals, summits and conferences, cabinet ministers, joint military exercises, the economy of Delhi, Administrative set up and Governance in NCT of Delhi, etc. To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners, (Indian), etc.

 

Current Affairs

 Financial Awareness

Static GK
  • Economic News
  • Sports News
  • Business News
  • Important Appointments
  • Persons in News
  • News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India
  • Index and Reports (National &International)
  • Government Schemes (Central and State)
  • Budget Allocations
  • Acquisitions and Mergers
  • Science & Tech
  • Summits and Conferences
  • Current events in Financial World
  • Monetary Policy
  • Budget
  • Economic Survey
  • Banking Reforms in India
  • Bank Accounts of Special Individuals
  • Loans
  • Asset Reconstruction Companies
  • Non-Performing Assets    
  • Restructuring of Loans
  • Bad Loans    
  • Risk Management
  • ACCORDS
  • BASEL I       
  • BASEL II
  • BASEL III     
  • Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others
  • Banks and their HQ
  • List of Stadiums in India
  • List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
  • List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners
  • List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India
  • Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc 
  • Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution
  • List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

5. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

