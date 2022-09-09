IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Check How to Prepare for General/ Financial Awareness

IBPS RRB 2022 Important Tips Officer Scale-II & III: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam for Officer Scale-II & III on 24th September 2022. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 and Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022.
IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.
In this article, we have shared the IBPS RRB 2022 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for General/ Financial Awareness.
About IBPS RRB Recruitment
IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.
IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar
IBPS RRB 2022 Events
Important Dates
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training
9th July 2022
Pre-Exam Training*
18th July 2022
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)
16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I
22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022
Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022
Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I
20th & 21st August 2022
Prelims Exam Result
September 2022
Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III
6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022
Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III
24th September 2022
Main/Single Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
1st October 2022
Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)
October 2022
Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)
October/November 2022
Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)
October/November 2022
Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))
January 2022
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022
Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.
For the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III
Single Level Examination
Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
Sr. No.
Name of Tests
Medium of Exam
No. of Qs
Maximum Marks
Duration
1
Reasoning
Hindi/English
40
50
Composite time of 45 minutes
2
Computer Knowledge
Hindi/English
40
20
3
Financial Awareness
Hindi/English
40
40
4a
English Language
English
40
40
4b
Hindi Language
Hindi
40
40
5
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
Hindi/English
40
50
Total
200
200
Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)
Sr. No.
Name of Tests
Medium of Exam
No. of Qs
Maximum Marks
Duration
1
Professional Knowledge
Hindi/English
40
40
Composite time of 45 minutes
2
Reasoning
Hindi/English
40
40
3
Financial Awareness
Hindi/English
40
40
4a
English Language
English
40
20
4b
Hindi Language
Hindi
40
20
5
Computer Knowledge
Hindi/English
40
20
6
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
Hindi/English
40
40
Total
240
200
Officer Scale- III
Sr. No.
Name of Tests
Medium of Exam
No. of Qs
Maximum Marks
Duration
1
Reasoning
Hindi/English
40
50
Composite time of 45 minutes
2
Computer Knowledge
Hindi/English
40
20
3
Financial Awareness
Hindi/English
40
40
4a
English Language
English
40
40
4b
Hindi Language
Hindi
40
40
5
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
Hindi/English
40
50
Total
200
200
NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.
IBPS RRB 2022 General/Financial Awareness Important Topics for Officer Scale-II/III
Important General/Financial Awareness Topics in IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam
|
Current Affairs
Static GK
Government Schemes
Union Budget
RBI & Its Monetary Policies and Functions
Banking & Financial Awareness
Monetary Policies
Economic Survey & Terminologies
Banking Terminologies & Abbreviations
Important Acts (Banking sector)
Current Affairs
Static GK
IBPS RRB 2022 Top 7 Tips Officer Scale-II & III: How to Prepare for General/Financial Awareness
Candidates applying for the post of Officer Scale-II & III will appear for the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam where they will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the General/Financial section. It is an important section that will include 40 questions for 40 marks (Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer, Officer Scale-II Specialist Officer, and Officer Scale-III). Candidates will get a composite time of 45 minutes to solve the entire paper inclusive of other sections namely Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude & DI, English or Hindi Language, and Reasoning.
Candidates will be tested for their General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and financial awareness. Candidates are advised to revise all elementary subjects such as History, Geography, Politics, Economics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Static GK, and latest Current Affairs.
To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.
]To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.
Check out the top 7 tips to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation.
1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis
Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the General/Financial Awareness section of the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam. Set aside ample time to strengthen the General/Financial Awareness section to expand your knowledge bank. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions from GK or financial quizzes.
Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern
2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy & sequence of questions when attempting
General/Financial Awareness is one of the scoring sections in the IBPS RRB Single Exam if one is prepared well. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming. One needs to keep themselves abreast with latest news, events, important developments, both national and international.
3. Recommended Books for General/Financial Awareness in IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam
Books
Author
Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines)
Pratiyogita Darpan
Manorama Yearbook
Philip Mathew
General Awareness
Manohar Panday
Banking Awareness
Arihant Experts and Disha Experts
Newspapers
The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times
4. General/ Financial Awareness Topic-wise – Must Read
Candidates should go through the monthly current affairs (4-6 months) and static GK topics including important days, important government schemes, awards & honours, international reports, important appointments, countries and currencies, states and capitals, summits and conferences, cabinet ministers, joint military exercises, the economy of Delhi, Administrative set up and Governance in NCT of Delhi, etc. To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners, (Indian), etc.
Current Affairs
Financial Awareness
Static GK
5. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty
Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.
Wish you the best!