IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 Out @ibps.in: Download CRP RRB X Office Assistant Exam Call Letter Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card has been released Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) under Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on the official website - ibps.in. Download From Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), on 22 July, has uploaded the admit card of computer based preliminary exam for the post of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) under Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on the official website - ibps.in. All those candidates who have applied for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021 for Office Assistant Posts can download IBPS Admit Card online.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card Link is available below which is available from 22 July to 14 August 2021. The candidates can also download IBPS Office Assistant Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card Download

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam is expected in the month of August 2021.

Candidates who are appearing in IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam should carry their IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card along with a valid ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.h.In case of Scribe Candidates –Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern:

The mode of the exam is online There will be 40 multiple choice questions on Reasoning and 40 on Numerical Ability. The marks of each section are 40 The time given to complete the test is 45 minutes There will be negative marking of One-fourth mark for each wrong answer. The medium of tests will be English and language as applicable to the state (under which application is registered). The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applicable to the state.

IBPS Clerk Result 2021

IBPS Clerk Result is expected to be released in the month of September 2021 on the official website of IBPS.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Selection Process:

The candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam will appear for the mains exam. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam will be held 03 October 2021.

More than 5000 vacancies are available for IBPS RRB Clerk 2021. Online Applications were started on 08 June 2021 and the last date of application was 28 June 2021.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2021?

Go to the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in and Click on "Download Online Prelim Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-I -OA)"

Now, click on “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-IX -Office Assistants”

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Date of Birth and a Captcha for verification

Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download IBPS RRB CRP Clerk Admit Card

Take a print out for future use