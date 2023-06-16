IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Check Important Topics, Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for IBPS. The IBPS RRB recruitment will be done for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for Group“A”-Officers(Scale-I, II and III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Here, you can check the complete detail of the syllabus that will be asked on the computer
IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus 2023: PDF
IBPS RRB Computer syllabus is designed in such a way that it can check the candidate’s basic to advance level knowledge of Computers. Candidates can download the PDF from the table given below
IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus PDF
IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus: Important Topics
Check the important topics for the IBPS RRB syllabus 2023. Check the IBPS RRB Important topics here
- Computer Fundamentals
- Devices of Computer
- Memory
- Operating System
- Internet
- Windows
- MS Office
- Computer Shortcut Keys
IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus: Details
Candidates preparing for the IBPS RRB Teacher Exam 2023 should be familiar with the IBPS RRB computer syllabus 2023 in order to get computer knowledge for IBPS RRB. The syllabus majorly consists of
- Devices of Computer
Input Devices, Output Devices, Keyboard, Mouse, Joystick, Microphone, Monitor, Pinter, etc.
- Memory
Primary Memory, Secondary Memory, RAM, ROM, HDD, SSD, Compact Disk, Floppy Disk, etc.
- Software and Hardware
System Software, Application Software, Operating System, Windows, Max, Linux, MS Office, CRM, CPU, Mouse, Keyboard, Pendrive, etc.
- Internet
Data Communication, Simplex, Half Duplex, Full Duplex, Protocol, IP Adress, LAN, WAN, MAN, Bus Topology, Star Topology, Ring Topology, etc.
- MS Office
MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, MS Publisher, MS Outlook, MS One Note, MS Access, etc.
- Computer Shortcut Keys
CTRL + A, CTRL + B, CTRL + C, CTRL + D, CTRL + E, CTRL + F, CTRL + O, CTRL + P, etc.
IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern
The IBPS RRB Exam Pattern will consist of Prelims and Mains. In prelims, 80 multiple-choice questions will be asked for 80 marks, whereas mains comprise 200 objective-type questions for 200 marks. As Per the IBPS RRB marking scheme, 1/4th mark will be deducted for every wrong answer
IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Date
As per the notification released by IBPS, the preliminary examination of IBPS RRB 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in August 2023 for IBPS RRB Clerks and PO posts,
IBPS RRB Clerk Handwritten Declaration
The IBPS RRB handwritten declaration should be written by the candidates and in English only. If the IBPS RRB Handwritten declaration is written by any other person or written in any other language will be considered invalid.
