IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Check Important Topics, Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus 2023: Get here the detailed IBPS RRB Computer syllabus to get the computer knowledge for IBPS RRB.

IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for IBPS. The IBPS RRB recruitment will be done for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for Group“A”-Officers(Scale-I, II and III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Here, you can check the complete detail of the syllabus that will be asked on the computer

IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus 2023: PDF

IBPS RRB Computer syllabus is designed in such a way that it can check the candidate’s basic to advance level knowledge of Computers. Candidates can download the PDF from the table given below

IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus PDF Download Here

IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus: Important Topics

Check the important topics for the IBPS RRB syllabus 2023. Check the IBPS RRB Important topics here

IBPS RRB Computer Syllabus: Details

Candidates preparing for the IBPS RRB Teacher Exam 2023 should be familiar with the IBPS RRB computer syllabus 2023 in order to get computer knowledge for IBPS RRB. The syllabus majorly consists of

Devices of Computer

Input Devices, Output Devices, Keyboard, Mouse, Joystick, Microphone, Monitor, Pinter, etc.

Memory

Primary Memory, Secondary Memory, RAM, ROM, HDD, SSD, Compact Disk, Floppy Disk, etc.

Software and Hardware

System Software, Application Software, Operating System, Windows, Max, Linux, MS Office, CRM, CPU, Mouse, Keyboard, Pendrive, etc.

Internet

Data Communication, Simplex, Half Duplex, Full Duplex, Protocol, IP Adress, LAN, WAN, MAN, Bus Topology, Star Topology, Ring Topology, etc.

MS Office

MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, MS Publisher, MS Outlook, MS One Note, MS Access, etc.

Computer Shortcut Keys

CTRL + A, CTRL + B, CTRL + C, CTRL + D, CTRL + E, CTRL + F, CTRL + O, CTRL + P, etc.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern

The IBPS RRB Exam Pattern will consist of Prelims and Mains. In prelims, 80 multiple-choice questions will be asked for 80 marks, whereas mains comprise 200 objective-type questions for 200 marks. As Per the IBPS RRB marking scheme, 1/4th mark will be deducted for every wrong answer

Check the IBPSC RRB Exam Pattern Here - IBPS RRB Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Date

As per the notification released by IBPS, the preliminary examination of IBPS RRB 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in August 2023 for IBPS RRB Clerks and PO posts,

Check all the important dates for IBPS RRB here - IBPS RRB Exam Date

IBPS RRB Clerk Handwritten Declaration

The IBPS RRB handwritten declaration should be written by the candidates and in English only. If the IBPS RRB Handwritten declaration is written by any other person or written in any other language will be considered invalid.

Check here all the details related to IBPS RRB Handwritten Declaration