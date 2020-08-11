IBPS RRB Exam Date 2020 for Officer Scale I, II, III & Office Assistants Released@ibps.in, Check Details

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2020 for Officer Scale I, II, III: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the exam dates for IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants post on its official website. All such candidates applied for the Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants post can check the exam dates on the official website of IBPS-ibps.in.

According to the schedule released by the IBPS, the Preliminary Examination for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants will be conducted on 12.09.2020, 13.09.2020, 19.09.2020, 20.09.2020 and 26.09.2020

On the other hand the Single Examination for the Officers Scale II & III will be held on 18.10.2020.

The Main examination for Officer Scale I will be conducted on 18.10.2020 and for the Office Assistants posts will be conducted on 31.10.2020.

It is noted that earlier Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified for "Common Recruitment Process RRBs (CRP RRBs IX)" under which a total of 9638 vacancies were advertised in Rural Bank across India including Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank, Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank etc. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 will be carried out through Prelims & Mains exam.

All such candidates applied for the IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants post can check the exam schedule available on the official website of IBPS. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

