IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Date announced @ibps.in: Full 30 Days Study Plan for Officer Scale I, II, III & Office Assistant Exams

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2020 released @ibps.in for Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistant recruitment Prelims & Mains exam. Know IBPS RRB Exam Dates & Preparation Strategy. Check here full 30 Days Study Plan to crack IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Prelims exam that will begin from 12 September.

Aug 11, 2020 19:57 IST
IBPS RRB Study Plan 2020
IBPS RRB 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the new revised exam dates for recruitment of IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants vacancies in regional rural banks. As per the IBPS RRB Exam Schedule, the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26 September. Earlier the exam was scheduled to begin from 3rd August, as per the IBPS Exam Calendar 2020. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 of 9638 Vacancy should start their preparations now for the prelims exam that will be held in a month time from now. Here we have shared the complete 30 Days Study Plan for the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam. Have a look at the new exam dates released by the IBPS below along with the study plan to crack the examination.

The IBPS RRB Notification 2020 was released on 30th June and the online application process was carried out during 1 July - 21 July. Lakhs of candidates applied for the exam to get recruited in Officer Scale Cadre (PO) or Office Assistant (Clerk) post in participating RRBs. To get the job, candidates need to first qualify the prelims exam and then Mains. To help candidates speed up their exam preparations to crack IBPS RRB 2020 Prelims exam for PO/Clerk, we have constructed below a detailed 30 days study plan, on which candidates should start their work from now onwards. First, have a look at the new exam dates below:

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2020

Post & Exam

Exam Dates 

Officer Scale I and Office Assistants - Prelims Exam

12 September

13 September

19 September

20 September

26 September

Officers Scale II and III - Single Exam

18 October 2020

Officer Scale I - Mains Exam

18 October 2020

Before jumping on to the study plan, have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam which is essential for creating a study plan:

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Name of Tests

Total Questions (Max. Marks)

Duration

Reasoning 

40 (40)

Composite time of 45 Minutes

Numerical Ability

40 (40)

Total

80 (80 Marks)

45 Minutes

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern for Officer Scale I

Name of Tests

Total Questions (Max. Marks)

Duration

Reasoning 

40 (40)

Composite time of 45 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

40 (40)

Total

80 (80 Marks)

45 Minutes

- The Prelims exam will be held online on computer

- Questions will be set bilingually - English & Hindi

- Questions will be asked in Objective MCQ format

- There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answer

- Candidates who will clear this round will get shortlisted for IBPS RRB Mains exam

30 Days Study Plan for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam

Now that you are familiar with the exam dates and exam pattern of the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam, you would know that it is essential to start exam preparations now to cover each and every topic of the syllabus. For the ease of candidates, we have shared below a concrete study plan that covers each topic of syllabus from which questions will be asked in the exam from both Reasoning and Math section. Have a look at the plan:

30 Days Study Plan for IBPS RRB 2020 Exam (Prelims)

30 Days

Subjects for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam

Numerical Ability

Or

Quantitative Aptitude

(40 Marks)

Reasoning

(40 Marks)

Day 1

Percentage

Analogy & Classification

Day 2

Number System

Alpha-Numeric Series

Day 3

Ratio & Proportion

Coding & Decoding

Day 4

Time, Speed & Distance

Syllogism & Venn Diagram

Day 5

Go through detailed IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020

Day 6

Time and Work

Mixture & Alligation

Blood Relationship

Day 7

Average

Problems based on Ages

Seating Arrangement - Circle, Linear

Day 8

Data Interpretation

(Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Direction Sense

Day 9

Simple and Compound Interest

Ranking

Day 10

Practice IBPS RRB Numerical Ability Important Topics

Day 11

Profit and Loss

Discount

Calendar & Clock

Day 12

Algebra

Statement and Conclusions

Day 13

Decimals

Fractions

LCM and HCF

Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

Day 14

Data Interpretation

(Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Non-verbal Reasoning (Series, Analogy)

Day 15

Practice Set for IBPS RRB Quantitative Aptitude

Day 16

Case Studies, Probability

Syllogism & Venn Diagram

Day 17

Permutation & Combination

Analogy and Classification

Day 18

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Alpha-Numeric Series

Day 19

Data Interpretation

(Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Seating Arrangements

Day 20

Go through IBPS RRB Previous Year Paper

Day 21

Percentage, Probability

Blood Relationship

Day 22

Ratio and Proportion

Seating Arrangements

Day 23

Average

Coding & Decoding

Day 24

Data Interpretation

(Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Non-verbal Reasoning

Day 25

Practice IBPS RRB Reasoning Important Topics

Day 26

Algebra

Direction Sense & Ranking

Day 27

Profit and Loss, Discount

Statement – Arguments, Assumptions, Conclusions

Day 28

Time, Speed and Distance

Syllogism & Venn Diagram

Day 29

Data Interpretation

(Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Alpha-Numeric Series

Day 30

Practice IBPS RRB Mock Test

This 30 Days Study Plan covers all the important topics of the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam along with the practice sets, mock tests, important questions, exam pattern and syllabus. This IBPS RRB Study Plan will definitely help you in cracking the preliminary exam with high scores. Candidates can modify this plan on the basis of their convenience and preparations to ace the exam.

