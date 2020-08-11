IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Date announced @ibps.in: Full 30 Days Study Plan for Officer Scale I, II, III & Office Assistant Exams

IBPS RRB 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the new revised exam dates for recruitment of IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants vacancies in regional rural banks. As per the IBPS RRB Exam Schedule, the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26 September. Earlier the exam was scheduled to begin from 3rd August, as per the IBPS Exam Calendar 2020. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 of 9638 Vacancy should start their preparations now for the prelims exam that will be held in a month time from now. Here we have shared the complete 30 Days Study Plan for the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam. Have a look at the new exam dates released by the IBPS below along with the study plan to crack the examination.

The IBPS RRB Notification 2020 was released on 30th June and the online application process was carried out during 1 July - 21 July. Lakhs of candidates applied for the exam to get recruited in Officer Scale Cadre (PO) or Office Assistant (Clerk) post in participating RRBs. To get the job, candidates need to first qualify the prelims exam and then Mains. To help candidates speed up their exam preparations to crack IBPS RRB 2020 Prelims exam for PO/Clerk, we have constructed below a detailed 30 days study plan, on which candidates should start their work from now onwards. First, have a look at the new exam dates below:

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2020 Post & Exam Exam Dates Officer Scale I and Office Assistants - Prelims Exam 12 September 13 September 19 September 20 September 26 September Officers Scale II and III - Single Exam 18 October 2020 Officer Scale I - Mains Exam 18 October 2020

Before jumping on to the study plan, have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam which is essential for creating a study plan:

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Name of Tests Total Questions (Max. Marks) Duration Reasoning 40 (40) Composite time of 45 Minutes Numerical Ability 40 (40) Total 80 (80 Marks) 45 Minutes

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern for Officer Scale I

Name of Tests Total Questions (Max. Marks) Duration Reasoning 40 (40) Composite time of 45 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 (40) Total 80 (80 Marks) 45 Minutes

- The Prelims exam will be held online on computer

- Questions will be set bilingually - English & Hindi

- Questions will be asked in Objective MCQ format

- There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answer

- Candidates who will clear this round will get shortlisted for IBPS RRB Mains exam

30 Days Study Plan for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam

Now that you are familiar with the exam dates and exam pattern of the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam, you would know that it is essential to start exam preparations now to cover each and every topic of the syllabus. For the ease of candidates, we have shared below a concrete study plan that covers each topic of syllabus from which questions will be asked in the exam from both Reasoning and Math section. Have a look at the plan:

30 Days Study Plan for IBPS RRB 2020 Exam (Prelims) 30 Days Subjects for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam Numerical Ability Or Quantitative Aptitude (40 Marks) Reasoning (40 Marks) Day 1 Percentage Analogy & Classification Day 2 Number System Alpha-Numeric Series Day 3 Ratio & Proportion Coding & Decoding Day 4 Time, Speed & Distance Syllogism & Venn Diagram Day 5 Go through detailed IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020 Day 6 Time and Work Mixture & Alligation Blood Relationship Day 7 Average Problems based on Ages Seating Arrangement - Circle, Linear Day 8 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) Direction Sense Day 9 Simple and Compound Interest Ranking Day 10 Practice IBPS RRB Numerical Ability Important Topics Day 11 Profit and Loss Discount Calendar & Clock Day 12 Algebra Statement and Conclusions Day 13 Decimals Fractions LCM and HCF Statement – Arguments and Assumptions Day 14 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) Non-verbal Reasoning (Series, Analogy) Day 15 Practice Set for IBPS RRB Quantitative Aptitude Day 16 Case Studies, Probability Syllogism & Venn Diagram Day 17 Permutation & Combination Analogy and Classification Day 18 Simple Interest & Compound Interest Alpha-Numeric Series Day 19 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) Seating Arrangements Day 20 Go through IBPS RRB Previous Year Paper Day 21 Percentage, Probability Blood Relationship Day 22 Ratio and Proportion Seating Arrangements Day 23 Average Coding & Decoding Day 24 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) Non-verbal Reasoning Day 25 Practice IBPS RRB Reasoning Important Topics Day 26 Algebra Direction Sense & Ranking Day 27 Profit and Loss, Discount Statement – Arguments, Assumptions, Conclusions Day 28 Time, Speed and Distance Syllogism & Venn Diagram Day 29 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) Alpha-Numeric Series Day 30 Practice IBPS RRB Mock Test

This 30 Days Study Plan covers all the important topics of the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam along with the practice sets, mock tests, important questions, exam pattern and syllabus. This IBPS RRB Study Plan will definitely help you in cracking the preliminary exam with high scores. Candidates can modify this plan on the basis of their convenience and preparations to ace the exam.