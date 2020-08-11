IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Date announced @ibps.in: Full 30 Days Study Plan for Officer Scale I, II, III & Office Assistant Exams

IBPS RRB 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the new revised exam dates for recruitment of IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants vacancies in regional rural banks. As per the IBPS RRB Exam Schedule, the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26 September. Earlier the exam was scheduled to begin from 3rd August, as per the IBPS Exam Calendar 2020. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 of 9638 Vacancy should start their preparations now for the prelims exam that will be held in a month time from now. Here we have shared the complete 30 Days Study Plan for the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam. Have a look at the new exam dates released by the IBPS below along with the study plan to crack the examination.
The IBPS RRB Notification 2020 was released on 30th June and the online application process was carried out during 1 July - 21 July. Lakhs of candidates applied for the exam to get recruited in Officer Scale Cadre (PO) or Office Assistant (Clerk) post in participating RRBs. To get the job, candidates need to first qualify the prelims exam and then Mains. To help candidates speed up their exam preparations to crack IBPS RRB 2020 Prelims exam for PO/Clerk, we have constructed below a detailed 30 days study plan, on which candidates should start their work from now onwards. First, have a look at the new exam dates below:
IBPS RRB Exam Date 2020
Post & Exam
Exam Dates
Officer Scale I and Office Assistants - Prelims Exam
12 September
13 September
19 September
20 September
26 September
Officers Scale II and III - Single Exam
18 October 2020
Officer Scale I - Mains Exam
18 October 2020
Before jumping on to the study plan, have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam which is essential for creating a study plan:
IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
Name of Tests
Total Questions (Max. Marks)
Duration
Reasoning
40 (40)
Composite time of 45 Minutes
Numerical Ability
40 (40)
Total
80 (80 Marks)
45 Minutes
IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern for Officer Scale I
Name of Tests
Total Questions (Max. Marks)
Duration
Reasoning
40 (40)
Composite time of 45 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude
40 (40)
Total
80 (80 Marks)
45 Minutes
- The Prelims exam will be held online on computer
- Questions will be set bilingually - English & Hindi
- Questions will be asked in Objective MCQ format
- There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answer
- Candidates who will clear this round will get shortlisted for IBPS RRB Mains exam
30 Days Study Plan for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam
Now that you are familiar with the exam dates and exam pattern of the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam, you would know that it is essential to start exam preparations now to cover each and every topic of the syllabus. For the ease of candidates, we have shared below a concrete study plan that covers each topic of syllabus from which questions will be asked in the exam from both Reasoning and Math section. Have a look at the plan:
30 Days Study Plan for IBPS RRB 2020 Exam (Prelims)
30 Days
Subjects for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam
Numerical Ability
Or
Quantitative Aptitude
(40 Marks)
Reasoning
(40 Marks)
Day 1
Percentage
Analogy & Classification
Day 2
Number System
|
Alpha-Numeric Series
Day 3
Ratio & Proportion
|
Coding & Decoding
Day 4
Time, Speed & Distance
|
Syllogism & Venn Diagram
Day 5
Day 6
Time and Work
Mixture & Alligation
Blood Relationship
Day 7
Average
Problems based on Ages
Seating Arrangement - Circle, Linear
Day 8
Data Interpretation
(Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Direction Sense
Day 9
Simple and Compound Interest
|
Ranking
Day 10
Day 11
Profit and Loss
Discount
Calendar & Clock
Day 12
Algebra
Statement and Conclusions
Day 13
Decimals
Fractions
LCM and HCF
Statement – Arguments and Assumptions
Day 14
Data Interpretation
(Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Non-verbal Reasoning (Series, Analogy)
Day 15
Day 16
Case Studies, Probability
Syllogism & Venn Diagram
Day 17
Permutation & Combination
|
Analogy and Classification
Day 18
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
|
Alpha-Numeric Series
Day 19
Data Interpretation
(Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Seating Arrangements
Day 20
Day 21
Percentage, Probability
Blood Relationship
Day 22
Ratio and Proportion
|
Seating Arrangements
Day 23
Average
Coding & Decoding
Day 24
Data Interpretation
(Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Non-verbal Reasoning
Day 25
Day 26
Algebra
Direction Sense & Ranking
Day 27
Profit and Loss, Discount
|
Statement – Arguments, Assumptions, Conclusions
Day 28
Time, Speed and Distance
|
Syllogism & Venn Diagram
Day 29
Data Interpretation
(Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
Alpha-Numeric Series
Day 30
This 30 Days Study Plan covers all the important topics of the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam along with the practice sets, mock tests, important questions, exam pattern and syllabus. This IBPS RRB Study Plan will definitely help you in cracking the preliminary exam with high scores. Candidates can modify this plan on the basis of their convenience and preparations to ace the exam.