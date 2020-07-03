IBPS RRB 2020: Important Numerical Ability Questions likely to be asked in RRB PO Clerk Prelims & Mains

IBPS RRB Numerical Ability Questions 2020: IBPS RRB Notification 2020 has been released @ibps.in for recruitment of Officer Scale (PO) and Office Assistant (Clerk). Candidates will have to appear for the IBPS RRB 2020 exam to fetch a job in the Regional Rural Banks. Before appearing for the Prelims 2020 examination, undertake the given IBPS RRB Numerical Ability Practice Set to brush up your skills. By practicing the IBPS RRB important questions on Numerical Ability or Quantitative Aptitude, candidates will be able to know their weak areas and hence, can improve. These practice questions are prepared after extensive research and after observing the previous trends and question papers.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS RRB Prelims examination for the post of Officers Scale I & Office Assistant in August 2020. Grab a job in the Regional Rural Bank as an Officer or Office Assistant by practising this set of important Quantitative Aptitude or Numerical Ability questions:

Q1. A car covers a certain distance at the speed of 80 km/h in 6 hours. If the car was to cover the same distance in approximately 8 hours, at what speed should the car travel?



a) 60 km/h

b) 70 km/h

c) 65 km/h

d) 55 km/h



Q2. Fill the missing number in the following number series - 960, 476, 234, ?, 52.5



a) 115

b) 113

c) 119

d) 117



Q3. Complete the series - 1,1,2,3,5,8,?



a) 11

b) 13

c) 12

d) 15



Q4. Complete the series - 16, 8, 8, 12, 24, 60, ?



a) 180

b) 240

c) 120

d) 192



Q5. The average of 5 positive numbers is 480. The average of first two numbers is 600 and the average of last two numbers is 250. Find the third number?



a) 500

b) 600

c) 700

d) 800



Q6. 8 years ago, Rohit’s age was equal to the Mohit’s present age. If the sum of Rohit’s age 10 years from now and Mohit’s age 6 years ago is 88 years. What was Shobit’s age 14 years ago if Shobit is 8 years younger to Mohit (in years)?



a) 20

b) 16

c) 24

d) 21



Q7. In one liter of mixture of alcohol and water, 30% is water. What amount of alcohol must be added to mixture so that the part of water in the mixture becomes 20%?



a) 300 ml

b) 500 ml

c) 700 ml

d) 900 ml



Q8. In what respective ratio two varieties of pulses costing Rs. 30 per kg and Rs. 45 per kg be mixed; so that by selling the mixture of Rs. 54 per kg, 33(1/3)% profit is earned?



a) 4 : 3

b) 5 : 3

c) 5 : 2

d) 3 : 2



Q9. Find the volume of cube whose body diagonal is 4√3 units.



a) 8

b) 64

c) 216

d) 512



Q10. 12 Men alone can complete a piece of work in 5 days, whereas 3 men and 9 women together can complete the same piece of work in 10 days. In how many days can 36 women complete the same piece of work?



a) 10 days

b) 2 days

c) 4 days

d) 5 days



Q11. (282 * 482)/ 422



a) 1024

b) 2028

c) 4056

d) 512



Q12. Rahul purchases some oranges at the rate 10 for Rs. 6 and some oranges at 6 for Rs. 12. If he sells all the oranges at Rs. 20 per Dozen. Find his gain or loss percentage?



a) 20% loss

b) 22% profit

c) 21% loss

d) 25% profit



Q13. A retailer buys 30 kg of pulses at Rs. 45 per kg and mixes it with 30 kg of pulses at Rs. 60 per kg. At what rate per kg should he sell the mixture to gain 20% on the whole?



a) 60

b) 63

c) 66

d) 70



Q14. A warehouse is 30 m long and 20 m broad. If the sum of the areas of the floor and the ceiling is equal to the sum of the areas of four walls, the volume of the hall is:



a) 4800

b) 5600

c) 7200

d) 3600



Q15. A batsman scored 110 runs which included 4 boundaries and 6 sixes. What percent of his total score did he make by running between the wickets?



a) 52.7%

b) 58.5%

c) 60.2%

d) 63.5%



Answers: