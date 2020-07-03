IBPS RRB 2020: Important Topics Reasoning Ability Expected for RRB Prelims & Mains Exam

IBPS RRB 2020 Prelims: Candidates who have applied for IBPS RRB 2020 exam should have a look here at the most important topics of Reasoning Ability section that have high chances to be asked in IBPS RRB Prelims and Mains exam for Officer Scale 1 (PO) and Officer Assistant (Clerk). IBPS RRB Prelims exam for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant will be conducted in August 2020. In the IBPS RRB Prelims, questions asked from the Reasoning section are mainly puzzles, brain teasers and tests the candidates on their mental ability. Before appearing for the exam, candidates need to brush up their verbal and non-verbal skills based on their understanding level. Here we have shared the important topics of Reasoning Ability section of the IBPS RRB exam.

IBPS RRB 2020: Complete Study Plan to crack IBPS RRB Prelims 2020

In the IBPS RRB Prelims, a total of 40 questions will be asked from the Reasoning section. Each question carries 1 mark each. There will be penalty of 0.25 marks for every wrong answers marked in the Exam. Check here the important reasoning ability topics along with their difficulty level such as Easy, Moderate and Difficult and start preparing for IBPS RRB accordingly:

Topic Sub-topics Difficulty Level Puzzles Seating Arrangement Linear Arrangement Circular Arrangement Box-Based Medium to Difficult Series Alphanumeric Numeric Alphabetical Missing Number Wrong Number Easy to Medium Syllogism Conditional Categorical Disjunctive Easy to Medium Coding-Decoding Alphabet-based Symbols-based Language-based Easy to Medium Logical Venn Diagrams Calendar Direction Causes and Effects Medium to Difficult Non-Verbal/Miscellaneous Blood relations Ranking Cube and dices Sequence of figures Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Decision Making Odd man out Medium to Difficult Statement Assertion and Reason Statement and Conclusion Statement and Arguments Statements and Action Courses Medium to Difficult Total 40 Questions

Tips to prepare Reasoning Ability Topics of IBPS RRB 2020 Exam

Have a look at some tips to practice and prepare for the Important Reasoning Topics of the IBPS RRB 2020 Exam:

1. Time Management

Candidates should know how to manage the time effectively and productively while preparing for the Reasoning section. It is advisable that aspirants should not devote more than one minute to any question from the Reasoning section while attempting the practice papers or even while giving the IBPS RRB exam.

2. Know your weak & strong areas

Candidates should be aware of their weak and strong areas while appearing for any competitive exam. This can only be done if candidates regularly practice the verbal and non-verbal topics like Syllogism, Blood Relation, Directions Sense, Puzzles, etc. It will help them in solving the exam paper accordingly on time. If a candidate’s strong area is puzzles, then he or she will be able to cover all Puzzle based questions in less time with accuracy.

3. Follow Proper Strategy

The only way to attempt questions on time with accuracy is by following a proper strategy. There is a different strategy for every topic. Candidates can get a command over the strategies only by practicing more and more.

4. Practice Mock Tests & Previous Year Question Papers

Practicing Mock Tests, Practice Papers and Previous Year Question Papers is considered to be the best course of action while preparing for the IBPS RRB exam. Aspirants should practice as much practise sets and previous papers as they can online as the exam will be conducted in online mode.

IBPS RRB 2020: Prepare through Practice Papers, Sample Papers, Mock Test

5. Avoid making unnecessary assumptions

As per the IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Pattern, a total of 80 questions will be asked which need to be answered in 45 minutes. There is negative marking of one-fourth of total marks for every wrong answer. Taking this into view, candidates should make sure that they try to solve every question with accuracy and skip the one they are stuck with. Candidates need to solve the question on the basis of given data; they should avoid making unnecessary assumptions while solving the problem.