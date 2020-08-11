IBPS RRB Mock Test 2020 (Free Series): Prepare through Practice Set, Sample Papers, Model Questions & Answers

IBPS RRB Mock Test: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the Preliminary Examination for the Officer Scale 1 and Officer Assistant Post on 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26 September 2020. In the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Preliminary Common Written Examination (CWE), a total of 80 questions will be asked from two sections – Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude. 40 questions will be asked from each section. Each question will carry 1 mark and there will be negative marking of 0.25 mark for every wrong answer given by the candidates.

Candidates preparing for the IBPS RRB 2020, can test their preparation level by solving the given mock tests, previous year question papers, practice papers, and sample papers (with detailed solutions) for FREE. Moreover, candidates can also practice the question papers of other examinations like IBPS Clerk, IBPS PO, SBI Clerk, SBI PO and others to polish their understanding and knowledge. Check here the listed important question sets, practice sets and mock tests of all the sections of IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam.

The listed question sets are expected to be asked on IBPS RRB Officer Scale & Office Assistant Prelims Exam 2020. These questions are based on important topics of IBPS RRB Syllabus and based on the exam pattern of IBPS RRB 2020. Candidates preparing for IBPS RRB 2020 Prelims exam should undertake and solve these papers thoroughly to be familiar with the types of questions asked in the IBPS RRB Examination.

Reasoning Ability Mock Test

Questions asked from the Reasoning Ability section cover the topics like - Odd man out, Analogy, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relation, Alphabet Test, Series Test, Number series, Ranking and Time, Causes and Effects, Direction, Sitting Arrangements, puzzles, Statement and Assumption, Figure Series, Assertion and Reason, and Statement & Conclusion. Solve the given practice sets (with Solutions & Explanations) and boost your preparation level.

Quantitative Aptitude/Numerical Ability Mock Test

The Quantitative Aptitude section covers following topics - Number system, HCF and LCM, Decimal, Profit and Loss, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Time and work, Time and Distance, Averages, Simplification, Partnership, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Case Studies, DI, Permutation and Combination and Probability. The given practice sets on Quantitative aptitude are based on these topics.

Mock Tests - Complete Practice Set

Candidates preparing for IBPS RRB 2020 Prelims examination are also advised to solve the given Mock tests on Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. These mock tests will enable the candidates to learn about their strong and weak areas before appearing for the exam.