IBPS RRB 2020: Important Numerical Ability Topics expected for IBPS RRB PO Clerk Prelims & Mains exam

IBPS RRB 2020: The IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam for Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale 1 (PO) will be held in August. Check here the important topics of Numerical Ability or Quantitative Aptitude section that are highly expected to be asked in Prelims and Mains exam both. These topics will help candidates crack the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam. As per the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern, a total 80 questions will be asked – 40 from Reasoning and 40 from Numerical Ability. Candidates appearing for the IBPS RRB 2020 Prelims exam should now focus on revision of the important Numerical Ability topics and do not forget crucial points mentioned in the tips below.

Expected Numerical Ability Questions & Topics: Out of the total 40 Numerical Ability questions, Simplification, Approximation, Quadratic, Arithmetic and Number system form the major part. Though candidates already preparing for the exam must have got the idea of the exam pattern, but there is more to it. IBPS RRB Prelims is not only about 80 questions, there is time limit and a penalty of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. So, before you appear for the prelims have a look at these important Numerical Ability topics and prepare accordingly, considering your weak and strong areas. Check here the important Numerical Ability topics along with their difficulty level such as Easy, Moderate and Difficult and start preparing for IBPS RRB Prelims exam accordingly:

Topics Difficulty Level Number System Easy to medium Percentage + Average Easy to medium Ratio & Proportion + Profit & Loss Easy to medium Problems on Ages Easy Mensuration Medium Simplification (Fractions, Decimals, Square roots) Medium Time and Work Medium Time, Speed and Distance Medium Simple Interest and Compound Interest Medium Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, Figures) Easy to Medium Geometry (Circle, Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Polygons, Cone, Cylinder, Sphere) Difficult

Tips for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020

The IBPS will be conducting the IBPS RRB 2020 prelims exam in August. Before appearing for the exam, check here 5 tips and brush up your preparation level:

1. Revise Short-Cut Methods

There are short-cut methods and tricks for various numerical ability topics such as square roots, tables, cubes, and others. Candidates should learn and practice these shortcuts and tricks to sane on their time while giving the exam.

2. Follow Proper Strategy

Prepare for the arithmetic and quadratic topics by following a proper strategy. Aspirants can get hold of a particular topic only by practicing more and more.

3. Time Management

The key to crack any competitive exam is to manage time judiciously. Aspirants should manage their time productively while appearing for the IBPS RRB exam. It is advisable that more than one minute should not be devoted to any question from the Numerical Ability section.

4. Practice Mock Tests & Previous Year Question Papers

Candidates should practice as much Practice Papers and Previous Year Question Papers as they can to be sure about their preparation level. Moreover, if candidates take these mock tests online, it will be beneficial for them as it will give them a decent idea about their speed and accuracy.

5. Know your weak & strong areas

By practicing well for the IBPS RRB exam, candidates will get to know their weak and strong areas. Once you get command over this, focus more on your strong areas. It will help you in solving the exam paper on time with high degree of accuracy.

NOTE: Do not forget to carry your IBPS RRB 2020 Admit Card, Photo and ID Proof.

