IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Admit Card 2023 Out on ibps.in; Download Link for Officer Call Letter

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Admit Card 2023: Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Officer Scale 2 and 3 posts exam on its official website. All those candidates who are appearing in the RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-II & III) can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS-ibps.in.

The Officer Scale 2 and 3 posts exam is scheduled on September 10, 2023 across the country. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their admit card directly through the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Admit Card 2023

You will get all the details regarding the RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 exam including the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam date, reporting time, venue details, and important instructions. Candidates are advised to check and verify all the details and contact IBPS immediately if any discrepancies are found.

How to Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Admit Card?

You can download the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Admit Card from the official website after providing your login credentials to the link. You can check and follow the steps given below.

Visit the website of the IBPS- ibps.in

Click on the admit card link ‘Online Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officer Scale-IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3’ on the home page

Login for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officer Scale Admit Card using your registration details

Download CRP-RRBs-XII-Officer Scale Admit card and take the print out of the admit card

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Exam Pattern

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 exam will be conducted on September 10, 2023 across the country. Exam for Officer Scale 2 will consist of various papers including Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, Financial Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation and Hindi. There will be a total of 200 questions carrying 200 marks.

Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Admit Card By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their hall ticket for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Admit Card posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link. The admit card download link available on the official website till September 10, 2023. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.