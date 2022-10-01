IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (1st October): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 for Officer Scale-I today on 1st October 2022. Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, and mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for the future selection process. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022 and Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022.
IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.
About IBPS RRB Recruitment
IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.
IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS RRB 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training
|
9th July 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
18th July 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I
|
22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I
|
20th & 21st August 2022
|
Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
8th September 2022
|
Prelims Result Officer Scale-I
|
14th September to 20th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III
|
6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III
|
24th September 2022
|
Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
24th September 2022
|
Main Exam Date Officer Scale - I
|
1st October 2022
|
Main Exam Officer Scale - I Admit Card Download
|
24th September to 1st October 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October 2022
|
Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))
|
January 2022
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022
Main Examination
Officer Scale-I
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
*as per state
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
|
Total
|
|
200
|
200
NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.
NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.
IBPS RRB PO Shift Timings 2022
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
Handwriting Sample
|
Exam Start Time
|
Exam End Time
|
1
|
08.30 AM
|
09.30 to 09.35 AM
|
09.35 AM
|
11.35 AM
IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (1st October 2022): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review
IBPR RRB PO Mains Review:
On 1st October 2022, candidates reported the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 was Moderate-Difficult. They were able to make 103-114 good attempts.
|
Sections
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reasoning
|
23-25
|
Moderate
|
Computer Knowledge
|
20-22
|
Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
23-26
|
Moderate
|
English/Hindi Language
|
23-25
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
14-16
|
Moderate-Difficult
|
Total
|
103-114
|
Moderate-Difficult
IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (1st October 2022): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked
Reasoning
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level of Questions
|
Puzzles
|
10-15
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Syllogism
|
4-5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Direction & Distance
|
4-5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Inequality
|
4-5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Machine Input-Output
|
4-5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Blood Relation (Passage)
|
3-5
|
Easy
|
Logical Reasoning
|
2
|
Easy
|
Number Based (Ascending/Descending)
|
1
|
Easy
Topics Asked:
- Puzzle- Scheduling - Monday-Thursday (Variable)
- Double Row Puzzle
- Designation Puzzle
- Parallel row (10 person)
- Day Based Variable
- Floor Based Puzzle
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level of Questions
|
Data Interpretation
|
15
|
Moderate
|
Arithmetic
|
12
|
Moderate
|
Q1- Q2
|
5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quadratic Equation
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Missing Number Series
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Approximation
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
Topics Asked:
- Data Interpretation (DI)- Different Department, No of Employee,
- Data Interpretation (DI)- Pie Chart (Total No of Vehicle, No of Car)
- Caselet DI (Table)- 3 companies & 3 types of coins (Doable)
English Language
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension
|
8-10
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Cloze Test
|
5-6
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Fillers
|
4-5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Error Detection
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Match the Column
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Word Replacement (Synonyms/Antonyms)
|
4-5
|
Easy
Hindi Language
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
गद्यांश
|
8
|
Easy to Moderate
|
वाक्य में त्रुटी
|
5
|
Easy
|
रिक्त स्थान
|
10
|
Easy to Moderate
|
समानार्थी
|
2
|
Easy
|
वाक्य व्यवस्थीकरण
|
1
|
Easy
|
विलोम
|
1
|
Easy
Computer Knowledge
Topics Asked:
- MS Excel
- Operating System
- 3rd Generating Computer
General Awareness
|
Topics Asked
|
Topics Asked
|
Khadi Village
|
Tiger Reserve
|
Green Air Field
|
Jio Chairman
|
Wheat Producing Country
|
IMF – Managing Director
|
RBI Head
|
Fiscal Deficit Formula
|
Ken Betwa Project
|
Zomato related question
|
NARCL related question
|
NABARD related question
|
Credit Card related question
|
Liquid Mirror
|
PMJBY PMSBY Statement related
|
Infosys CEO
|
Soiled Note
|
Highest weed-producing country
|
Expenditure Receipt (excluding DCCR)
|
Reliance Jio Chairman