IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (1st October): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 is being held today on 1st October 2022. IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive is being held for 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Officer Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 for Officer Scale-I today on 1st October 2022. Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, and mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for the future selection process. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022 and Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022.

Latest Update: IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card Available for Download

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

9th July 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

18th July 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)

16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I

22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I

20th & 21st August 2022

Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk)

8th September 2022

Prelims Result Officer Scale-I

14th September to 20th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III

6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III

24th September 2022

Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

24th September 2022

Main Exam Date Officer Scale - I

1st October 2022

Main Exam Officer Scale - I Admit Card Download

24th September to 1st October 2022

Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October 2022

Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))

January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Main Examination

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

50

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Computer Knowledge

*as per state

40

20

3

General Awareness

*as per state

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

40

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Quantitative Aptitude

*as per state

40

50

 

Total

 

200

200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

IBPS RRB PO Shift Timings 2022

Shift

Reporting Time

Handwriting Sample

Exam Start Time

Exam End Time

1

08.30 AM

09.30 to 09.35 AM

09.35 AM

11.35 AM

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (1st October 2022): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR RRB PO Mains Review:

On 1st October 2022, candidates reported the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 was Moderate-Difficult. They were able to make 103-114 good attempts.

Sections

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning

23-25

Moderate

Computer Knowledge

20-22

Moderate

General Awareness

23-26

Moderate

English/Hindi Language

23-25

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

14-16

Moderate-Difficult

Total

103-114

Moderate-Difficult

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (1st October 2022): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning

Topics

No. of Questions 

Level of Questions

Puzzles

10-15

Easy-Moderate

Syllogism

4-5

Easy-Moderate

Direction & Distance

4-5

Easy-Moderate

Inequality

4-5

Easy-Moderate

Machine Input-Output

4-5

Easy-Moderate

Blood Relation (Passage)

3-5

Easy

Logical Reasoning

2

Easy

Number Based (Ascending/Descending)

1

Easy

Topics Asked:

  • Puzzle- Scheduling - Monday-Thursday (Variable)
  • Double Row Puzzle
  • Designation Puzzle
  • Parallel row (10 person)
  • Day Based Variable
  • Floor Based Puzzle

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics

No. of Questions 

Level of Questions

Data Interpretation

15

Moderate

Arithmetic 

12

Moderate

Q1- Q2

5

Easy to Moderate

Quadratic Equation

3

Moderate

Missing Number Series

3

Easy to Moderate

Approximation

3

Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked:

  • Data Interpretation (DI)- Different Department, No of Employee,
  • Data Interpretation (DI)- Pie Chart (Total No of Vehicle, No of Car)
  • Caselet DI (Table)- 3 companies & 3 types of coins (Doable)

English Language

Topics

No. of Questions 

Level of Questions

Reading Comprehension

8-10

Easy-Moderate

Cloze Test

5-6

Easy-Moderate

Fillers

4-5

Easy-Moderate

Error Detection

4-5

Easy

Match the Column

4-5

Easy

Word Replacement (Synonyms/Antonyms)

4-5

Easy

Hindi Language 

Topics

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

गद्यांश

8

Easy to Moderate

वाक्य में त्रुटी

5

Easy

रिक्त स्थान

10

Easy to Moderate

समानार्थी

2

Easy

वाक्य व्यवस्थीकरण

1

Easy

विलोम

1

Easy

Computer Knowledge

Topics Asked:

  • MS Excel
  • Operating System
  • 3rd Generating Computer

General Awareness

Topics Asked

Topics Asked

Khadi Village

Tiger Reserve

Green Air Field

Jio Chairman

Wheat Producing Country

IMF – Managing Director

RBI Head

Fiscal Deficit Formula

Ken Betwa Project

Zomato related question

NARCL related question

NABARD related question

Credit Card related question

Liquid Mirror

PMJBY PMSBY Statement related

Infosys CEO

Soiled Note

Highest weed-producing country

Expenditure Receipt (excluding DCCR)

Reliance Jio Chairman

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2022

