IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (1st October): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 is being held today on 1st October 2022. IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive is being held for 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Officer Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 for Officer Scale-I today on 1st October 2022. Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, and mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for the future selection process. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022 and Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022.

Latest Update: IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card Available for Download

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk) 8th September 2022 Prelims Result Officer Scale-I 14th September to 20th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III 6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III 24th September 2022 Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 24th September 2022 Main Exam Date Officer Scale - I 1st October 2022 Main Exam Officer Scale - I Admit Card Download 24th September to 1st October 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Main Examination

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge *as per state 40 20 3 General Awareness *as per state 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

IBPS RRB PO Shift Timings 2022

Shift Reporting Time Handwriting Sample Exam Start Time Exam End Time 1 08.30 AM 09.30 to 09.35 AM 09.35 AM 11.35 AM

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (1st October 2022): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR RRB PO Mains Review:

On 1st October 2022, candidates reported the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 was Moderate-Difficult. They were able to make 103-114 good attempts.

Sections Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning 23-25 Moderate Computer Knowledge 20-22 Moderate General Awareness 23-26 Moderate English/Hindi Language 23-25 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 14-16 Moderate-Difficult Total 103-114 Moderate-Difficult

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (1st October 2022): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning

Topics No. of Questions Level of Questions Puzzles 10-15 Easy-Moderate Syllogism 4-5 Easy-Moderate Direction & Distance 4-5 Easy-Moderate Inequality 4-5 Easy-Moderate Machine Input-Output 4-5 Easy-Moderate Blood Relation (Passage) 3-5 Easy Logical Reasoning 2 Easy Number Based (Ascending/Descending) 1 Easy

Topics Asked:

Puzzle- Scheduling - Monday-Thursday (Variable)

Double Row Puzzle

Designation Puzzle

Parallel row (10 person)

Day Based Variable

Floor Based Puzzle

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics No. of Questions Level of Questions Data Interpretation 15 Moderate Arithmetic 12 Moderate Q1- Q2 5 Easy to Moderate Quadratic Equation 3 Moderate Missing Number Series 3 Easy to Moderate Approximation 3 Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked:

Data Interpretation (DI)- Different Department, No of Employee,

Data Interpretation (DI)- Pie Chart (Total No of Vehicle, No of Car)

Caselet DI (Table)- 3 companies & 3 types of coins (Doable)

English Language

Topics No. of Questions Level of Questions Reading Comprehension 8-10 Easy-Moderate Cloze Test 5-6 Easy-Moderate Fillers 4-5 Easy-Moderate Error Detection 4-5 Easy Match the Column 4-5 Easy Word Replacement (Synonyms/Antonyms) 4-5 Easy

Hindi Language

Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level गद्यांश 8 Easy to Moderate वाक्य में त्रुटी 5 Easy रिक्त स्थान 10 Easy to Moderate समानार्थी 2 Easy वाक्य व्यवस्थीकरण 1 Easy विलोम 1 Easy

Computer Knowledge

Topics Asked:

MS Excel

Operating System

3rd Generating Computer

General Awareness

Topics Asked Topics Asked Khadi Village Tiger Reserve Green Air Field Jio Chairman Wheat Producing Country IMF – Managing Director RBI Head Fiscal Deficit Formula Ken Betwa Project Zomato related question NARCL related question NABARD related question Credit Card related question Liquid Mirror PMJBY PMSBY Statement related Infosys CEO Soiled Note Highest weed-producing country Expenditure Receipt (excluding DCCR) Reliance Jio Chairman

