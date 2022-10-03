IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2022 Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 successfully held on 1st October 2022. IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive is being held for 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Officer Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 for Officer Scale-I today on 1st October 2022. Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, and mere passing is not adequate. Only those who obtain a high rank in the order of merit will be called for further selection process. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022 and Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022.

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk) 8th September 2022 Prelims Result Officer Scale-I 14th September to 20th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III 6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III 24th September 2022 Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 24th September 2022 Main Exam Date Officer Scale - I 1st October 2022 Main Exam Officer Scale - I Admit Card Download 24th September to 1st October 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Main Examination

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge *as per state 40 20 3 General Awareness *as per state 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022

IBPS RRB PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022 State/UT General Andhra Pradesh 80-84 Arunachal Pradesh 61-65 Assam 71-75 Bihar 80-84 Chhattisgarh 73-77 Gujarat 79-83 Haryana 89-93 Himachal Pradesh 90-94 Jammu & Kashmir 77-81 Jharkhand 82-86 Karnataka 66-70 Kerala 89-93 Madhya Pradesh 80-84 Maharashtra 78-82 Meghalaya 55-59 Odisha 78-82 Puducherry 85-89 Punjab 91-97 Rajasthan 87-91 Tamil Nadu 81-85 Telangana 78-82 Tripura 76-80 Uttar Pradesh 80-84 Uttarakhand 92-96 West Bengal 82-86

IBPS RRB PO Mains Previous Years Cut Off Marks

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut off 2021

State/UT UR SC ST OBC EWS Andhra Pradesh 82.81 72.31 63.81 82.81 82.81 Arunachal Pradesh 61.31 NA 54.00 61.31 NA Assam 73.88 61.56 60.81 68.88 73.75 Bihar 82.19 57.25 45.63 82.19 82.19 Chhattisgarh 76.94 56.94 61.19 71.25 61.25 Gujarat 81.81 67.44 59.06 80 81.81 Haryana 91.81 67.81 43.81 82.69 91.81 Himachal Pradesh 92 72.94 72.81 73.81 86.25 Jammu & Kashmir 79.25 65.40 45.81 59.44 66.56 Jharkhand 84.31 54.06 61.75 77.19 80.25 Karnataka 68.63 68.63 56.44 68.63 68.63 Kerala 91.13 68.31 39.50 88.88 72.50 Madhya Pradesh 82.94 65.13 55.81 79.81 82.94 Maharashtra 80.13 80.13 55.13 80.13 80.13 Manipur NA NA NA NA NA Meghalaya 57.75 53.50 57.75 54.19 57.75 Mizoram NA NA 94.44 52 59.69 Nagaland NA NA 66.75 NA Na Odisha 81.88 62.94 49.19 81.88 81.88 Puducherry 87.63 87.63 NA 87.63 NA Punjab 93.88 69.50 93.88 78.81 93.88 Rajasthan 89.31 68.13 68.19 86.94 89.31 Tamil Nadu 83.25 80.38 38.94 83.25 81.06 Telangana 80 74.81 71.50 80 80 Tripura 78 66.31 51.81 71 58.81 Uttar Pradesh 82.38 62.06 59.81 75.38 82.38 Uttarakhand 94.81 62.19 65.13 76.06 82.31 West Bengal 84.56 69.00 47.75 71.50 76.94

IBPS RRB PO Mains Section Cut Off 2021

S No Name of Test Max. Marks Qualifying Scores SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General 1 Reasoning 40 11.50 14.50 2 Computer Knowledge 40 3.50 6 3 General Awareness 40 2.50 4.50 4 (a) English Language 40 8.25 11.25 4 (b) Hindi Language 40 5.50 8.25 5 Quantitative Aptitude 40 2.00 4.75

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2020

State/UT SC ST OBC EWS General Andhra Pradesh 61.94 52 76.38 76.38 76.38 Arunachal Pradesh NA 43.44 43.44 NA NA Assam 56.06 51.56 66.88 70.31 72.44 Bihar 52.25 46.25 77.31 77.31 77.31 Chhattisgarh 56.56 45.69 75.50 71 75.50 Gujarat 41.94 50.94 50.94 52.19 56.75 Haryana 67.38 40.31 79.88 90.50 91.81 Himachal Pradesh 65.63 68.56 69.31 83.25 88.38 Jammu & Kashmir 70.50 51.25 65.06 80.81 89.88 Jharkhand 53.13 53.75 74.88 80.25 82.25 Karnataka NA NA NA NA NA Kerala NA NA NA NA NA Madhya Pradesh 58 44.31 74.44 77.13 77.13 Maharashtra 71 48.94 73.56 73.56 73.56 Manipur 65.06 63.31 65.06 65.06 65.06 Meghalaya 46.19 58.50 58.50 58.50 58.50 Mizoram 54.44 64.06 40.63 NA 64.06 Nagaland NA 44.75 NA NA NA Odisha 63.25 57.94 85.63 85.63 85.63 Puducherry 67.69 NA 63.56 NA NA Punjab 66.88 34 73 81.81 92.38 Rajasthan 39.13 47.63 36.75 47.63 47.63 Tamil Nadu 72.88 33.44 81.06 57.56 81.06 Telangana 64.31 60.88 70.81 70.81 70.81 Tripura 65.50 59.69 72.19 65 80.44 Uttar Pradesh 52.56 29.50 64.19 70.56 70.56 Uttarakhand 100.38 59.63 82.75 100.38 100.38 West Bengal 62.75 47.56 63.56 69 80.94

IBPS RRB PO Mains Sectional Cut Off 2020

S No Name of Test Max. Marks Qualifying Scores SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General 1 Reasoning 40 8.75 12 2 Computer Knowledge 40 5.75 8.75 3 General Awareness 40 2.25 4.50 4 (a) English Language 40 3.50 7.25 4 (b) Hindi Language 40 3.50 6.25 5 Quantitative Aptitude 40 2.25 5.25

What next after IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022?

For the post of Officers Scale I, Shortlisted candidates in the Main Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

For Officers Scale I - Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main Examination to be considered to be shortlisted for an interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, an adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for the interview.

NOTE: Marks obtained in the Mains exam will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.

Provisional Allotment

On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy.

For Officers in Scale I, the provisional allotment shall be restricted within the RRBs of the State opted for.

Also Read: IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (1st October): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level