IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2022 Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 successfully held on 1st October 2022. IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive is being held for 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Officer Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 for Officer Scale-I today on 1st October 2022. Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, and mere passing is not adequate. Only those who obtain a high rank in the order of merit will be called for further selection process. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022 and Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022.

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

9th July 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

18th July 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)

16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I

22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I

20th & 21st August 2022

Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk)

8th September 2022

Prelims Result Officer Scale-I

14th September to 20th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III

6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III

24th September 2022

Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

24th September 2022

Main Exam Date Officer Scale - I

1st October 2022

Main Exam Officer Scale - I Admit Card Download

24th September to 1st October 2022

Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October 2022

Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))

January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRBB 2022 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Main Examination

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

50

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Computer Knowledge

*as per state

40

20

3

General Awareness

*as per state

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

40

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Quantitative Aptitude

*as per state

40

50

 

Total

 

200

200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022

IBPS RRB PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022

State/UT

General

Andhra Pradesh

80-84

Arunachal Pradesh

61-65

Assam

71-75

Bihar

80-84

Chhattisgarh

73-77

Gujarat

79-83

Haryana

89-93

Himachal Pradesh

90-94

Jammu & Kashmir

77-81

Jharkhand

82-86

Karnataka

66-70

Kerala

89-93

Madhya Pradesh

80-84

Maharashtra

78-82

Meghalaya

55-59

Odisha

78-82

Puducherry

85-89

Punjab

91-97

Rajasthan

87-91

Tamil Nadu

81-85

Telangana

78-82

Tripura

76-80

Uttar Pradesh

80-84

Uttarakhand

92-96

West Bengal

82-86

IBPS RRB PO Mains Previous Years Cut Off Marks

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut off 2021

State/UT

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

82.81

72.31

63.81

82.81

82.81

Arunachal Pradesh

61.31

NA

54.00

61.31

NA

Assam

73.88

61.56

60.81

68.88

73.75

Bihar

82.19

57.25

45.63

82.19

82.19

Chhattisgarh

76.94

56.94

61.19

71.25

61.25

Gujarat

81.81

67.44

59.06

80

81.81

Haryana

91.81

67.81

43.81

82.69

91.81

Himachal Pradesh

92

72.94

72.81

73.81

86.25

Jammu & Kashmir

79.25

65.40

45.81

59.44

66.56

Jharkhand

84.31

54.06

61.75

77.19

80.25

Karnataka

68.63

68.63

56.44

68.63

68.63

Kerala

91.13

68.31

39.50

88.88

72.50

Madhya Pradesh

82.94

65.13

55.81

79.81

82.94

Maharashtra

80.13

80.13

55.13

80.13

80.13

Manipur

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Meghalaya

57.75

53.50

57.75

54.19

57.75

Mizoram

NA

NA

94.44

52

59.69

Nagaland

NA

NA

66.75

NA

Na

Odisha

81.88

62.94

49.19

81.88

81.88

Puducherry

87.63

87.63

NA

87.63

NA

Punjab

93.88

69.50

93.88

78.81

93.88

Rajasthan

89.31

68.13

68.19

86.94

89.31

Tamil Nadu

83.25

80.38

38.94

83.25

81.06

Telangana

80

74.81

71.50

80

80

Tripura

78

66.31

51.81

71

58.81

Uttar Pradesh

82.38

62.06

59.81

75.38

82.38

Uttarakhand

94.81

62.19

65.13

76.06

82.31

West Bengal

84.56

69.00

47.75

71.50

76.94

IBPS RRB PO Mains Section Cut Off 2021

S No

Name of Test

Max. Marks

Qualifying Scores

SC/ST/OBC/PWD

EWS/General

1

Reasoning

40

11.50

14.50

2

Computer Knowledge

40

3.50

6

3

General Awareness

40

2.50

4.50

4 (a)

English Language

40

8.25

11.25

4 (b)

Hindi Language

40

5.50

8.25

5

Quantitative Aptitude

40

2.00

4.75

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2020

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC

 EWS

General

Andhra Pradesh

61.94

52

76.38

76.38

76.38

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

43.44

43.44

NA

NA

Assam

56.06

51.56

66.88

70.31

72.44

Bihar

52.25

46.25

77.31

77.31

77.31

Chhattisgarh

56.56

45.69

75.50

71

75.50

Gujarat

41.94

50.94

50.94

52.19

56.75

Haryana

67.38

40.31

79.88

90.50

91.81

Himachal Pradesh

65.63

68.56

69.31

83.25

88.38

Jammu & Kashmir

70.50

51.25

65.06

80.81

89.88

Jharkhand

53.13

53.75

74.88

80.25

82.25

Karnataka

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Kerala

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Madhya Pradesh

58

44.31

74.44

77.13

77.13

Maharashtra

71

48.94

73.56

73.56

73.56

Manipur

65.06

63.31

65.06

65.06

65.06

Meghalaya

46.19

58.50

58.50

58.50

58.50

Mizoram

54.44

64.06

40.63

NA

64.06

Nagaland

NA

44.75

NA

NA

NA

Odisha

63.25

57.94

85.63

85.63

85.63

Puducherry

67.69

NA

63.56

NA

NA

Punjab

66.88

34

73

81.81

92.38

Rajasthan

39.13

47.63

36.75

47.63

47.63

Tamil Nadu

72.88

33.44

81.06

57.56

81.06

Telangana

64.31

60.88

70.81

70.81

70.81

Tripura

65.50

59.69

72.19

65

80.44

Uttar Pradesh

52.56

29.50

64.19

70.56

70.56

Uttarakhand

100.38

59.63

82.75

100.38

100.38

West Bengal

62.75

47.56

63.56

69

80.94

IBPS RRB PO Mains Sectional Cut Off 2020

S No

Name of Test

Max. Marks

Qualifying Scores

SC/ST/OBC/PWD

EWS/General

1

Reasoning

40

8.75

12

2

Computer Knowledge

40

5.75

8.75

3

General Awareness

40

2.25

4.50

4 (a)

English Language

40

3.50

7.25

4 (b)

Hindi Language

40

3.50

6.25

5

Quantitative Aptitude

40

2.25

5.25

What next after IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022?

For the post of Officers Scale I, Shortlisted candidates in the Main Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

For Officers Scale I - Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main Examination to be considered to be shortlisted for an interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, an adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for the interview.

NOTE: Marks obtained in the Mains exam will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.

Provisional Allotment

On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy.

For Officers in Scale I, the provisional allotment shall be restricted within the RRBs of the State opted for.

Also Read: IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (1st October): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2022 Expected & Previous Years?

Read our article IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2022 Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks on Jagran Josh.

Q2. How many vacancies are there in IBPS RRB PO 2022?

IBPS RRB PO 2022 Vacancy: 2759

Q3. When will IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022 be released?

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Result Release Date: October/November 2022.

Q4. What is the salary of IBPS RRB PO?

IBPS RRB PO Salary 2022: Rs 29,000 - Rs 33,000/-

