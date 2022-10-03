IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2022 Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS RRB PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 for Officer Scale-I today on 1st October 2022. Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, and mere passing is not adequate. Only those who obtain a high rank in the order of merit will be called for further selection process. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022 and Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022.
IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.
About IBPS RRB Recruitment
IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.
IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar
IBPS RRB 2022 Events
Important Dates
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training
9th July 2022
Pre-Exam Training*
18th July 2022
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)
16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I
22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022
Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022
Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I
20th & 21st August 2022
Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk)
8th September 2022
Prelims Result Officer Scale-I
14th September to 20th September 2022
Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III
6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022
Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III
24th September 2022
Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
24th September 2022
Main Exam Date Officer Scale - I
1st October 2022
Main Exam Officer Scale - I Admit Card Download
24th September to 1st October 2022
Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)
October 2022
Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)
October/November 2022
Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)
October/November 2022
Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))
January 2022
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022
Main Examination
Officer Scale-I
Sr. No.
Name of Tests
Medium of Exam
No. of Qs
Maximum Marks
Duration
1
Reasoning
*as per state
40
50
Composite time of 45 minutes
2
Computer Knowledge
*as per state
40
20
3
General Awareness
*as per state
40
40
4a
English Language
English
40
40
4b
Hindi Language
Hindi
40
40
5
Quantitative Aptitude
*as per state
40
50
Total
200
200
NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.
NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.
IBPS RRB PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022
IBPS RRB PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022
State/UT
General
Andhra Pradesh
80-84
Arunachal Pradesh
61-65
Assam
71-75
Bihar
80-84
Chhattisgarh
73-77
Gujarat
79-83
Haryana
89-93
Himachal Pradesh
90-94
Jammu & Kashmir
77-81
Jharkhand
82-86
Karnataka
66-70
Kerala
89-93
Madhya Pradesh
80-84
Maharashtra
78-82
Meghalaya
55-59
Odisha
78-82
Puducherry
85-89
Punjab
91-97
Rajasthan
87-91
Tamil Nadu
81-85
Telangana
78-82
Tripura
76-80
Uttar Pradesh
80-84
Uttarakhand
92-96
West Bengal
82-86
IBPS RRB PO Mains Previous Years Cut Off Marks
IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut off 2021
State/UT
UR
SC
ST
OBC
EWS
Andhra Pradesh
82.81
72.31
63.81
82.81
82.81
Arunachal Pradesh
61.31
NA
54.00
61.31
NA
Assam
73.88
61.56
60.81
68.88
73.75
Bihar
82.19
57.25
45.63
82.19
82.19
Chhattisgarh
76.94
56.94
61.19
71.25
61.25
Gujarat
81.81
67.44
59.06
80
81.81
Haryana
91.81
67.81
43.81
82.69
91.81
Himachal Pradesh
92
72.94
72.81
73.81
86.25
Jammu & Kashmir
79.25
65.40
45.81
59.44
66.56
Jharkhand
84.31
54.06
61.75
77.19
80.25
Karnataka
68.63
68.63
56.44
68.63
68.63
Kerala
91.13
68.31
39.50
88.88
72.50
Madhya Pradesh
82.94
65.13
55.81
79.81
82.94
Maharashtra
80.13
80.13
55.13
80.13
80.13
Manipur
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Meghalaya
57.75
53.50
57.75
54.19
57.75
Mizoram
NA
NA
94.44
52
59.69
Nagaland
NA
NA
66.75
NA
Na
Odisha
81.88
62.94
49.19
81.88
81.88
Puducherry
87.63
87.63
NA
87.63
NA
Punjab
93.88
69.50
93.88
78.81
93.88
Rajasthan
89.31
68.13
68.19
86.94
89.31
Tamil Nadu
83.25
80.38
38.94
83.25
81.06
Telangana
80
74.81
71.50
80
80
Tripura
78
66.31
51.81
71
58.81
Uttar Pradesh
82.38
62.06
59.81
75.38
82.38
Uttarakhand
94.81
62.19
65.13
76.06
82.31
West Bengal
84.56
69.00
47.75
71.50
76.94
IBPS RRB PO Mains Section Cut Off 2021
S No
Name of Test
Max. Marks
Qualifying Scores
SC/ST/OBC/PWD
EWS/General
1
Reasoning
40
11.50
14.50
2
Computer Knowledge
40
3.50
6
3
General Awareness
40
2.50
4.50
4 (a)
English Language
40
8.25
11.25
4 (b)
Hindi Language
40
5.50
8.25
5
Quantitative Aptitude
40
2.00
4.75
IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2020
State/UT
SC
ST
OBC
EWS
General
Andhra Pradesh
61.94
52
76.38
76.38
76.38
Arunachal Pradesh
NA
43.44
43.44
NA
NA
Assam
56.06
51.56
66.88
70.31
72.44
Bihar
52.25
46.25
77.31
77.31
77.31
Chhattisgarh
56.56
45.69
75.50
71
75.50
Gujarat
41.94
50.94
50.94
52.19
56.75
Haryana
67.38
40.31
79.88
90.50
91.81
Himachal Pradesh
65.63
68.56
69.31
83.25
88.38
Jammu & Kashmir
70.50
51.25
65.06
80.81
89.88
Jharkhand
53.13
53.75
74.88
80.25
82.25
Karnataka
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Kerala
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Madhya Pradesh
58
44.31
74.44
77.13
77.13
Maharashtra
71
48.94
73.56
73.56
73.56
Manipur
65.06
63.31
65.06
65.06
65.06
Meghalaya
46.19
58.50
58.50
58.50
58.50
Mizoram
54.44
64.06
40.63
NA
64.06
Nagaland
NA
44.75
NA
NA
NA
Odisha
63.25
57.94
85.63
85.63
85.63
Puducherry
67.69
NA
63.56
NA
NA
Punjab
66.88
34
73
81.81
92.38
Rajasthan
39.13
47.63
36.75
47.63
47.63
Tamil Nadu
72.88
33.44
81.06
57.56
81.06
Telangana
64.31
60.88
70.81
70.81
70.81
Tripura
65.50
59.69
72.19
65
80.44
Uttar Pradesh
52.56
29.50
64.19
70.56
70.56
Uttarakhand
100.38
59.63
82.75
100.38
100.38
West Bengal
62.75
47.56
63.56
69
80.94
IBPS RRB PO Mains Sectional Cut Off 2020
S No
Name of Test
Max. Marks
Qualifying Scores
SC/ST/OBC/PWD
EWS/General
1
Reasoning
40
8.75
12
2
Computer Knowledge
40
5.75
8.75
3
General Awareness
40
2.25
4.50
4 (a)
English Language
40
3.50
7.25
4 (b)
Hindi Language
40
3.50
6.25
5
Quantitative Aptitude
40
2.25
5.25
What next after IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022?
For the post of Officers Scale I, Shortlisted candidates in the Main Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.
For Officers Scale I - Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main Examination to be considered to be shortlisted for an interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, an adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for the interview.
NOTE: Marks obtained in the Mains exam will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.
Provisional Allotment
On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy.
For Officers in Scale I, the provisional allotment shall be restricted within the RRBs of the State opted for.
