IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 OUT on ibps.in: Download Officer Scale 1 Prelims Link Here

IBPS RRB PO Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) uploaded the result of the exam conducted for the Officer Scale 1 Exam (PO) on 23 August 2023. Candidates can download IBPS RRB Officer Result by clicking on the link available on the official website (ibps.in).

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result Link

The result link is available on the website of IBPS. Candidates can check the status of the prelims exam through the provided link. Candidates are required to use their IBPS RRB PO Registration details in order to check the result.

The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam was conducted on 05, 06, and 16 August 2023. The exam was a qualifying exam for the IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result Download Here

How to Download IBPS RRB PO 2023 Result from the IBPS Website ?

The candidates is released online. They can also download a copy of theu results by clicking on the "Download Result" button for which the steps are provided below:

Step 1: The very first step is to visit the IBPS website which is ibps.in

Step 2: Secondly, you are required to click on result link named ‘ Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officers Scale-I’

Step 3: After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to the login page where you are required to provide the login details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5:Check your result and take a printout of the result for future use.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2023

Qualified candidates in the exam will be required to appear for the mains. IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam will be held on 10 September 2023. he IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) and will consist of 200 questions. The exam will be held in two sessions, each of 3 hours duration

What is the IBPS RRB PO 2023 Score Card Date?

The scorecard for all the candidates, who appeared in the exam, will be uploaded by next week on the official website of the bank. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for the link.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cutoff Marks

The cut-off marks for the IBPS RRB PO Preliminary Exam will be released on the official website. The cut-off marks will vary depending on the number of candidates who appear for the exam and the difficulty level of the exam.

