IBPS SO 2020-21 Notification to Release Soon @ibps.in, Check Specialist Officer Exam Dates, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Updates

IBPS SO 2020-21: Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will soon release the recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officer (SO), under CRP SPL-X, on its official website ibps.in. As per reports, IBPS SO Online Registration will start from 02 November 2020 and the last date for submitting IBPS SO Application is 23 November 2020 through Common Recruitment Process (CRP SPL-X). IBPS SO Notification is expected on 01 November 2020.
The selection for IBPS SO 2020 will done on the basis of nation-wide online exam (Preliminary and Mains). As per IBPS Calendar, IBPS SO Exam will be held on 26 December and 27 December 2020. The candidates who would qualify in IBPS SO Pre Exam shall be called for IBPS SO Mains Exam which is scheduled on 30 January 2021.
The recruitment will be done for the posts such as I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer in various banks such as Allahabad Bank,Canara Bank,Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank United Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra etc.
Before applying for IBPS SO Recruitment 2020, candidates should fulfil all the required eligibility criteria.
Candidates can check the all the details such as eligibility, vacancy, exam pattern, application proces etc. on IBPS SO 2020, based on past recruitment, by scrolling down
IBPS SO 2020 Important Dates
|Event
|Tentative Dates
|IBPS SO 2020 Notification Release Date
|01 November 2020
|IBPS SO Registration Date
|02 November to 23 November 2020
|Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|02 November to 23 November 2020
|IBPS SO Admit Card Download Date
|December 2020
|
IBPS SO Preliminary Exam Date 2020
|26 December and 27 December 2020
|IBPS SO Result Date 2020
|January 2021
|Download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Date
|January 2021
|IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2020
|24 January 2021
|
Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination 2020-21
|February 2021
|IBPS SO Interview Admit Card Date 2020-21
|February 2021
|
IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2020-21
|April 2021
IBPS SO 2020 Vacancy Details
- IT Officer (Scale-I)
- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I)
- Marketing Officer (Scale I)
- Law Officers (Scale-I)
- HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)
- Rajbasha Adhikaris (Scale-I)
Eligibility Criteria for IBPS SO Posts
Educational Qualification:
- IT. Officer (Scale-I) - 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & 3 Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level
- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) - 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture
- Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) - Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.
- Law Officer (Scale I) - A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council
- HR/Personn el Officer (Scale I) - Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law
- Marketing Officer (Scale I) - Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing
Age Limit:
20 to 30 Years
IBPS SO 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Interview.
IBPS SO Exam Pattern
The exam will be conducted in online and there will be multiple-choice questions on:
For Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari Posts
|
Subject
|
No. of Question
|
Marks
|
Time
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
40 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
General Awareness
(Banking Industry)
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
125
|
2 hours (120 minutes)
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
40 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
125
|
2 hours (120 minutes)
IBPS SO Syllabus:
English Language:
- Reading Comprehension
- Cloze Test
- Spotting Errors
- Double Fillers
- Sentence rearrangement
- Sentence Improvement
- Phrase Replacement
Reasoning
- Puzzles
- Series – Alphanumeric & Figures
- Coding-decoding
- Inequality
- Input-Output
- Blood Relation
- Order Ranking
- Direction and Sense
- Syllogism
Quantitative Aptitude
- Data Interpretation - Pie charts, Tabular, Bar Graphs, Line charts
- Number system
- Approximation
- HCF and LCM
- Age Problems
- Quadratic Equations
- Arithmetic – Profit, Loss and Discount, Percentage, Ratio and proportion, Average, Mixture and Allegations, Time and work, Pipe and Cistern, Speed, Distance and time, Simple and compound interest
- Permutation and Combination
- Mensuration
- Data Sufficiency
General Awareness
- Current Affairs
- Important Days
- Important Places
- Books & authors
- Awards
- Prime Ministers Schemes
- Banking Awareness topics.
- Countries, capitals and currencies
- Tallest and biggest in India and the world
- Headquarters of Important Organizations
- Banking in India
- Banking terms
- Bank headquarters
- Slogans of banks
- Economic terminologies
IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern 2002
For IT Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
Professional Knowledge
|
60
|
60
|
45 minutes
For Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Professional Knowledge (Objective)
|
45
|
60
Marks
|
30 minutes
|
Professional Knowledge (Descriptive)
|
2
|
30
0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer in both Prelims & Mains examinations.
IBPS SO 2020 Interview:
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the mains exam shall be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/ UT. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter
IBPS SO Provisional Allotment:
On completion of the interview process, shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc.
How to Apply for IBPS SO 2020 ?
Candidates can apply for IBPS SO 2020 Recruitment by following steps:
- Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s website www.ibps.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP Specialist Officers” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRPSpecialist Officers (CRP-SPL-X)” to open the On-Line Application Form.
- Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent. They can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.
- Candidates are required to upload their - Photograph - Signature - Left Thumb Impression - A hand written declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents
- After that, the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges should be paid through ONLINE mode only
IBPS SO Fee:
- General & Others - Rs. 850/-
- SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 175/-
IBPS SO Notifcation Download - on 01 November 2020
IBPS SO Registeration Link - 02 November 2020
