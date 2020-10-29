IBPS SO 2020-21 Notification to Release Soon @ibps.in, Check Specialist Officer Exam Dates, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Updates

IBPS SO 2020-21: Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will soon release the recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officer (SO), under CRP SPL-X, on its official website ibps.in. As per reports, IBPS SO Online Registration will start from 02 November 2020 and the last date for submitting IBPS SO Application is 23 November 2020 through Common Recruitment Process (CRP SPL-X). IBPS SO Notification is expected on 01 November 2020.

The selection for IBPS SO 2020 will done on the basis of nation-wide online exam (Preliminary and Mains). As per IBPS Calendar, IBPS SO Exam will be held on 26 December and 27 December 2020. The candidates who would qualify in IBPS SO Pre Exam shall be called for IBPS SO Mains Exam which is scheduled on 30 January 2021.

The recruitment will be done for the posts such as I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer in various banks such as Allahabad Bank,Canara Bank,Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank United Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra etc.

Before applying for IBPS SO Recruitment 2020, candidates should fulfil all the required eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check the all the details such as eligibility, vacancy, exam pattern, application proces etc. on IBPS SO 2020, based on past recruitment, by scrolling down

IBPS Calendar 2020-21

IBPS SO 2020 Important Dates

Event Tentative Dates IBPS SO 2020 Notification Release Date 01 November 2020 IBPS SO Registration Date 02 November to 23 November 2020 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 02 November to 23 November 2020 IBPS SO Admit Card Download Date December 2020 IBPS SO Preliminary Exam Date 2020 26 December and 27 December 2020 IBPS SO Result Date 2020 January 2021 Download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Date January 2021 IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2020 24 January 2021 Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination 2020-21 February 2021 IBPS SO Interview Admit Card Date 2020-21 February 2021 IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2020-21 April 2021

IBPS SO 2020 Vacancy Details

IT Officer (Scale-I)

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I)

Marketing Officer (Scale I)

Law Officers (Scale-I)

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

Rajbasha Adhikaris (Scale-I)

Eligibility Criteria for IBPS SO Posts

Educational Qualification:

IT. Officer (Scale-I) - 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & 3 Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) - 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) - Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I) - A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council

HR/Personn el Officer (Scale I) - Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law

Marketing Officer (Scale I) - Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing

Age Limit:

20 to 30 Years

IBPS SO 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Interview.

IBPS SO Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online and there will be multiple-choice questions on:

For Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari Posts

Subject No. of Question Marks Time English Language 50 25 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes General Awareness (Banking Industry) 50 50 40 minutes Total 150 125 2 hours (120 minutes)



IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time English Language 50 25 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes Total 150 125 2 hours (120 minutes)



IBPS SO Syllabus:

English Language:

Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Spotting Errors

Double Fillers

Sentence rearrangement

Sentence Improvement

Phrase Replacement

Reasoning

Puzzles

Series – Alphanumeric & Figures

Coding-decoding

Inequality

Input-Output

Blood Relation

Order Ranking

Direction and Sense

Syllogism

Quantitative Aptitude

Data Interpretation - Pie charts, Tabular, Bar Graphs, Line charts

Number system

Approximation

HCF and LCM

Age Problems

Quadratic Equations

Arithmetic – Profit, Loss and Discount, Percentage, Ratio and proportion, Average, Mixture and Allegations, Time and work, Pipe and Cistern, Speed, Distance and time, Simple and compound interest

Permutation and Combination

Mensuration

Data Sufficiency

General Awareness

Current Affairs

Important Days

Important Places

Books & authors

Awards

Prime Ministers Schemes

Banking Awareness topics.

Countries, capitals and currencies

Tallest and biggest in India and the world

Headquarters of Important Organizations

Banking in India

Banking terms

Bank headquarters

Slogans of banks

Economic terminologies

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern 2002

For IT Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Professional Knowledge 60 60 45 minutes

For Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 Marks 30 minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 30

0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer in both Prelims & Mains examinations.

IBPS SO 2020 Interview:

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the mains exam shall be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/ UT. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment:

On completion of the interview process, shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc.

How to Apply for IBPS SO 2020 ?

Candidates can apply for IBPS SO 2020 Recruitment by following steps:

Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s website www.ibps.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP Specialist Officers” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRPSpecialist Officers (CRP-SPL-X)” to open the On-Line Application Form. Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent. They can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed. Candidates are required to upload their - Photograph - Signature - Left Thumb Impression - A hand written declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents After that, the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges should be paid through ONLINE mode only

IBPS SO Fee:

General & Others - Rs. 850/-

SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 175/-

IBPS SO Notifcation Download - on 01 November 2020

IBPS SO Registeration Link - 02 November 2020

IBPS Website

Candidates can also apply for IBPS Recruitment on following Posts:

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020-21

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020-21

IBPS RRB Clerk/PO Recruitment 2020-21