IBPS SO Prelims 2019: Last-minute tips to score high in Specialist Officer Exam

IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Prelims 2019 exam will be held on 28-29 December 2019 in four different shifts. Lakhs of candidates would appear for the exam that aims to recruit over 1100 Specialist Officers in the public sector banks. Like every year, this year too there is very high competition to fetch IBPS SO Recruitment 2019-20. Go through the given IBPS SO Prelims last-minute tips to boost your confidence level for the upcoming bank exam. These last-days and hours are very crucial for the candidates. Invest this last-minute time productively so that you can score high in the online preliminary examination.
The IBPS SO Prelims question paper will be set differently for different posts such as IT officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer and Rajbahsha Adhikari. A total of 150 multiple choice questions will be asked in all these posts. The total marks allotted to these 150 questions are 125. Candidates will get sectional timing of 40 minutes to attempt each section. IBPS SO Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari exam will contain questions from English Language, Reasoning and General/Banking Awareness. On the other hand, IBPS SO Prelims exam for Agriculture Field Officer, IT Officer, Marketing Officer and HR/Personnel Officer will ask questions from English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.
Go through the given last-minute tips for the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2019 and revise for the exam accordingly:
IBPS SO Prelims Last-minute tips
Know IBPS SO Exam Pattern
Exam Pattern for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Sections
|
No. of MCQs
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
40 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
General/ Banking Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
125
|
2 Hours
Exam Pattern for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer
|
Section
|
No. of MCQs
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
40 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
125
|
2 Hours
Revise IBPS SO Important Topics
|
English Language
|
Reasoning
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Reading Comprehension
Cloze Test
Double Fillers
Sentence rearrangement
Sentence Improvement
Spotting Errors
Phrase Replacement
|
Puzzles
Coding-decoding
Series
Blood Relation
Syllogism
Inequality
Input-Output
Order Ranking
Direction and Sense
|
Data Interpretation
Number system
Approximation
HCF and LCM
Age Problems
Quadratic Equations
Profit, Loss and Discount
Percentage
Ratio and proportion
Average
Mixture and Allegations
Time and work
Pipe and Cistern
Speed, Distance and time
Simple and compound interest
Permutation and Combination
Mensuration
Important topics of General Awareness - Current Affairs, Important Days, Important Places, Books & authors, Awards, Prime Ministers Schemes, Banking Awareness topics, Countries, capitals and currencies, Headquarters of Organizations, Banking in India, Banking terms & headquarters, Economic terminologies
Practice IBPS SO Previous Years’ Papers
IBPS SO Previous year papers are perfect to enhance your preparations for the prelims and mains examinations. The IBPS SO Prelims Question Paper is different for IT officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer and Rajbahsha Adhikari posts. Practice IBPS SO previous year question papers of the past years 2018, 2017, and 2016 and brush up your preparation level now.