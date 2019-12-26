IBPS SO Prelims 2019: Last-minute tips to score high in Specialist Officer Exam

IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Prelims 2019 exam will be held on 28-29 December 2019 in four different shifts. Lakhs of candidates would appear for the exam that aims to recruit over 1100 Specialist Officers in the public sector banks. Like every year, this year too there is very high competition to fetch IBPS SO Recruitment 2019-20. Go through the given IBPS SO Prelims last-minute tips to boost your confidence level for the upcoming bank exam. These last-days and hours are very crucial for the candidates. Invest this last-minute time productively so that you can score high in the online preliminary examination.

The IBPS SO Prelims question paper will be set differently for different posts such as IT officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer and Rajbahsha Adhikari. A total of 150 multiple choice questions will be asked in all these posts. The total marks allotted to these 150 questions are 125. Candidates will get sectional timing of 40 minutes to attempt each section. IBPS SO Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari exam will contain questions from English Language, Reasoning and General/Banking Awareness. On the other hand, IBPS SO Prelims exam for Agriculture Field Officer, IT Officer, Marketing Officer and HR/Personnel Officer will ask questions from English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

Go through the given last-minute tips for the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2019 and revise for the exam accordingly:

IBPS SO Prelims Last-minute tips

Know IBPS SO Exam Pattern

Exam Pattern for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Sections No. of MCQs Marks Duration English Language 50 25 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes General/ Banking Awareness 50 50 40 minutes Total 150 125 2 Hours

Exam Pattern for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Section No. of MCQs Marks Duration English Language 50 25 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes Total 150 125 2 Hours

Revise IBPS SO Important Topics

English Language Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude Reading Comprehension Cloze Test Double Fillers Sentence rearrangement Sentence Improvement Spotting Errors Phrase Replacement Puzzles Coding-decoding Series Blood Relation Syllogism Inequality Input-Output Order Ranking Direction and Sense Data Interpretation Number system Approximation HCF and LCM Age Problems Quadratic Equations Profit, Loss and Discount Percentage Ratio and proportion Average Mixture and Allegations Time and work Pipe and Cistern Speed, Distance and time Simple and compound interest Permutation and Combination Mensuration

Important topics of General Awareness - Current Affairs, Important Days, Important Places, Books & authors, Awards, Prime Ministers Schemes, Banking Awareness topics, Countries, capitals and currencies, Headquarters of Organizations, Banking in India, Banking terms & headquarters, Economic terminologies

Practice IBPS SO Previous Years’ Papers

IBPS SO Previous year papers are perfect to enhance your preparations for the prelims and mains examinations. The IBPS SO Prelims Question Paper is different for IT officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer and Rajbahsha Adhikari posts. Practice IBPS SO previous year question papers of the past years 2018, 2017, and 2016 and brush up your preparation level now.