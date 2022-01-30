IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis 30th January 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Post-wise Exam Review

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis 30th January 2022. The overall difficulty level of the IBPS SO Mains 2021 was Moderate.

IBPS SO Mains Exam Analysis 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Mains today on 30th January 2022. The IBPS SO 2021 will be held in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams to fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. The IBPS SO Mains 2021 will test the professional knowledge of the candidates for the posts they have applied. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS SO Mains 2021 was Moderate. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Analysis along with the Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English & Hindi 45 Minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 English & Hindi 30 Minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 English & Hindi 30 Minutes

NOTE

(i) There was a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

(ii) Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test of Online Main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for Shortlisting for the Interview and also for final merit listing.

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (30th January 2022) Difficulty Level

Posts Difficulty Level IT Officer Moderate Law Officer Moderate Agriculture Field Officer Moderate HR/Personnel Officer Moderate Marketing Officer Moderate Rajbhasha Adhikari Moderate

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (30th January 2022) Post-wise Exam Review

IT Officer

Topics Asked:

Data Structure and Algorithms

Computer Architecture

Data-Base Management System

Networking

Law Officer

Topics Asked:

Company Law (4-5 questions)

Banking Acts and Laws

Marketing Officer

PLC (Product Life Cycle)

Research service gaps

Pricing and Distribution strategy

Two questions related to finance

One question related to current affair

Rajbhasha Adhikari