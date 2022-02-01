IBPS SO Mains Expected Cut off 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS SO 2021 Mains on 30th January 2022. The IBPS SO 2021 was held in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams to fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. The IBPS SO Mains 2021 tested the professional knowledge of the candidates for the posts they had applied for. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS SO Mains 2021 was Moderate. Only shortlisted candidates in the IBPS SO 2021 Mains exam will be called for the Interview phase. In this article, we have shared the IBPS SO Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Post-wise as well as IBPS SO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2020 & 2019).

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English & Hindi 45 Minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 English & Hindi 30 Minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 English & Hindi 30 Minutes

NOTE

(i) There was a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

(ii) Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test of Online Main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for Shortlisting for the Interview and also for final merit listing.

IBPS Clerk Mains Expected Cut-off 2021 Category-wise & Post-wise

IBPS SO Posts Scale 1 SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General IT Officer 9-10 12-13 Agriculture Field Officer 20-21 24-25 Rajbhasa Adhikari 20-21 3-24 HR/Personnel Officer 14-15 19-20 Marketing Officer 18-19 21-22 Law Officer 14-15 18-19

IBPS SO Mains Cut off 2020 (Post-Wise & Category-wise)

POST CATEGORY IBPS SO Posts Scale 1 SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID IT Officer 42.60 36.67 54 44.67 54.33 - 49.67 - - Agriculture Field Officer 78.67 79.47 83.80 79 86.93 72.33 77.67 77.27 67.53 Rajbhasha Adhikari 56.40 43.40 52.33 44.07 57.73 - - - - Law Officer 70.65 60.88 70.99 70.07 75.72 - - 45.93 - Marketing Officer 62.33 51.40 63.73 66.67 75.47 45.93 63 - - HR/Personnel Officer - - 56 - 65.33 - - - -

IBPS SO Mains Cutoff 2019 (Post-Wise & Category-wise)

IBPS SO Posts Scale 1 SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General IT Officer 9.25 13.25 Agriculture Field Officer 21.75 25.50 Rajbhasa Adhikari 21.25 24.75 HR/Personnel Officer 15.75 20.00 Marketing Officer 19.75 22.75 Law Officer 15.25 19.25

What Next after IBPS SO Mains 2021?

Candidates who are shortlisted in the Online Mains exam for the IBPS SO 2021 will be called for the Interview round that will be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/UT.

Final Score: The combined final score of candidates will be derived on the basis of total scores attained in the online Mains and Interview in the IBPS SO 2021.

