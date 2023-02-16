IBPS SO Mains Result 2023 OUT: Download Scorecard PDF, Check Cut-off & Interview Details Here

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the scorecard for IBPS SO Mains Result 2023 on the official website. Check here how to download the scorecard for IBPS SO Mains Result 2023, cut off, Selected Candidat’s list for Interview and Other Details.

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2023 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Mains Cut Off 2023 and scorecard for result of the IBPS SO Mains Examination for the Post of Specialist Officer under CRP SPL XII on today i.e., 16th February 2023, which will be available till 26th February 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2023 conducted on 29 January 2023 can download their IBPS Specialist Officer Mains Result 2023 scorecard by clicking on IBPS SO Mains Result Link available on the IBPS official website at https://www.ibps.in/ and entering their Registration no./Roll no. and Date of Birth.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 is being conducted to fill 710 vacancies of Law Officers, IT Officers, Agriculture Field Officers, Rajbasha Adhikari, HR /Personnel Officers and Marketing Officers under Participating Banks across the country.

IBPS SO Mains Cut Off 2023

The Cut off for IBPS SO Mains Result 2023 has also been released by the IBPS. The candidates can check the official IBPS The candidates can check the IBPS SO Mains Cut Off 2023 from the direct link of IBPS SO Mains Cut off Notification given below.

IBPS SO Mains Cut off Notification

IBPS SO 2023 Interview Details

The IBPS has also released the list of the candidates who are provisionally shortlisted for the interview.

Candidates can read the detailed information about the IBPS SO Interview from the link given below.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2023: List of Candidates Shortlisted for the Interview

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2023

IBPS has released the scorecard for IBPS SO Mains Examination 2023 held for the post of Specialist Officer. Candidates can download their scorecard for IBPS SO Mains Result 2023 from the direct link given below:

Result can also be downloaded by clicking on the link given below:

Direct Link to Download the IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2023

Alternatively candidates can also check the result by following the steps given below.

How to Download IBPS SO Mains Result 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS https://www.ibps.in/

Step 2: On the homepage Click on the flashing link 'Click here to View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-XII'

Step 3: Now a new result page will appear

Step 4: Enter your registration number/Roll no. and Date of birth

Step 5: Now click on the submit button.

Step 6: Download IBPS SO Mains Result.

The candidates must download the list and the scorecard for Interview & document verification and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference. The result released by IBPS is provisional and is subjected to document verification by the candidates. The candidates who have made it to the list will now be called for the document verification.