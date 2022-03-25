IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2022 Released for CRP SPL XI on ibps.in, Check Scores of Qualified Candidates called for Interview

IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2022 has been released on ibps.in. Check How to Download IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2022 for CRP SPL XI Here.

IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP-SPL-IX) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Mains Exam can download the scorecards from the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.

The facility of Downloading IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2022 will be available from 24 to 30 March 2022. The IBPS SO Mains Exam was conducted on 30 January 2022 and the results for the same were announced on 15 February 2022. Now, the candidates are eligible to check their scores by 30 March 2022. The link to the scorecards can be accessed followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2022?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in. Click on the link that reads 'IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2022' flashing on the homepage. Enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2022 will be displayed. Download IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

What's Next?

Candidates who have been selected in the mains exam are eligible to appear in the Interview. The schedule for the interview will be intimated in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.