IBS - Rapid Transitioning to Blended Online Learning

COVID-19 has disrupted all levels of education across the world. 194 country-wide closures in April, 2020 impacted 1,598,099,008 (91.3%) learners. As of July 30, 2020, the 106 country-wide closures affected 1,067,968,447 (60.5%) enrolled learners, including 3,43,37,594 higher education learners in India (UNESCO, 2020).

In order to address the adverse effect of COVID-19 on educational sector, the central and state Ministries of HRD, UGC and various state level education departments have started promoting e-Content repositories and virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams etc. for conducting live sessions. But, providing access to e-Content and conducting live sessions neither guarantee meaningful learning nor student engagement.

With an intent to prevent loss of academic year to its students, IBS has rapidly transitioned to blended online learning and transformed its teaching, learning and assessment into more engaging and impactful, by redesigning the courses with a thoughtful blend of synchronous-synchronous-asynchronous learning modes.

Transitioning to blended online learning

IBS, a pioneer in technology enabled learning (TEL), introduced Quicforce platform, a Moodle based Learning Management System (LMS) (https://quicforce.ibsindia.org), in 2012. Since then, IBS is providing flexible learning opportunity and enhanced learning experience to students. This helped IBS to take up the following initiatives and make a rapid and smooth transition to blended online learning.

Capacity building

10-Day eLearning capacity building programme in three cohorts from April 10 – May 8 equipped 300+ IBS Faculty Members with the skills required to redesign, develop and deliver online learning courses with a right blend of asynchronous learning (LMS-enabled teaching, learning and assessment) and synchronous learning (virtual classroom).

Procuring infrastructure

The existing servers of IBS Learning Management System (LMS) were upgraded to provide seamless access to 6000+ students. Virtual meeting application pro licenses enable the Faculty to conduct the live interactive sessions. Lecture capturing software pro licenses facilitate the Faculty to self-record their lecture and share with the students through Quicforce, IBS LMS. Subscription to the Moodle official mobile app enables the students to learn offline and online and receive notifications and alerts.

Academic delivery in blended online learning mode

IBS has redesigned its online learning courses, with due emphasis on student engagement activities. IBS’s blended online learning modality engages students in:

1. pre-live session readings / watching and learning activities / assessments through LMS-enabled asynchronous mode

2. in-live (synchronous) session learning interactions during 45 minutes to 1 hour live sessions through virtual meeting / classroom apps. Live session recordings uploaded to YouTube are made available on LMS course page

3. Post-live session learning reflections, activities and formative assessments through LMS-enabled asynchronous mode.

IBS has successfully just completed conducting of the Mid Term Examinations for all of its 6000+ students on Quicforce, its online platform.

Moodle Mobile App

Subscribing to the Moodle official mobile app helped students to learn offline and receive notifications and alerts. IBS students use the Moodle mobile app to:

1. View and download all course content and activities for offline learning

2. Access activities based on timelines

3. Receive instant notifications of calendar events and push (messages, forum posts, submitted assignments etc.)

4. Submit assignments

5. Attempt quizzes

6. Participate in forum discussions

7. Connect with Faculty and other course participants

Though challenging, the COVID-19 disruption provided the entire IBS community with a needed opportunity to mitigate the negative impact and facilitate the continuity of education for 6000+ students.

