ICAR IARI Assistant Answer Key 2022: Download Link Here, Submit Objection Before 6 August

ICAR IARI Assistant Answer Key 2022 has been released by The Indian Agricultural Research Institute on 2 August 2022. Candidates can download the answer key can submit the objection, if any.

ICAR IARI Assistant Answer Key 2022: The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has published the answer key for the online exam held on 29th July 2022, for the post of Assistant on iari.res.in. Now, students can check the correct answers to the exam. Also, if they found any answer incorrect in the answer key then they can submit their objection. ICAR Answer Key Objection Link is available from 02 August 2022 from 10:00 AM to 06 August 2022. They can download IARI Assistant Answer Key and submit their objection through the link provided below:

How to Download IARI Assistant Answer Key 2022 ?

Open google and go to ICAR website i.e. www.iari.res.in.

Go to the 'ICAR Assistant Page' by clicking on 'Notice Board' then 'Assistant 2022' given under the 'Recruitment Cell' Tab.

Click on 'ALREADY REGISTERED CANDIDATES - CLICK HERE TO LOGIN'.

Now, log in 'User ID and Password'.

Download ICAR Assistant Assistant Answer Key.

Register the objections (if any) along with documents, that refer and justify objections, against the questions/Option keys asked in the question paper of examination.

As per the IARI Assistant Answer Key Notice, "If a candidate does not submit their objection within the stipulated period i.e. 06th August 2022, 11:45 PM, no further objections on any Questions/Option Keys will be entertained by ICAR-IARI at any later stage of the process. Objections in any other modes of communication shall not be entertained by IARI in this regard."

ICAR IARI Assistant Result 2022

The result will be released on the official website. ICAR IARI Result is expected in the month of September or October. After analyzing all the objections, the institute will release the final answer key then the result will be made.