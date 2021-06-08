ICMR JRF Exam 2021 Short Notice Released, Apply Online @pgimer.edu.in/icmr.nic.in from 01 July

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released a short notification for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) through ICMR JRF Exam 2021 on pgimer.edu.in/icmr.nic.in.

ICMR JRF Exam 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released a short notification for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) through ICMR JRF Exam 2021. As per the notice, interested and eligible candidates can apply online for ICMR JRF Exam through official website www.pgimer.edu.in or www.icmr.nic.in from 01 July to 31 July 2021.

Candidates who will apply successfully for PGIMER JRF 2021 will be called for Entrance Exam. PGIMER JRF Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 12 September 2021 from 3 PM to 4:30 PM.

ICMR JRF Notification will be issued in the last week of June 2021 on the websites of ICMR & PGIMER, Chandigarh. Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit and other details on the basis of previous year notification.

ICMR JRF Notification

Important Dates for ICMR JRF Exam 2021

Starting Date of Application – 01 July 2021 Last Date of Application - 31 July 2021 ICMR JRF Exam – 12 September 2021 (Sunday)

ICMR JRF Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

ICMR JRF Pay Scale:

Rs. 25,000/- (expected)

ICMR JRF Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

M.Sc/MA or equivalent degree with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC candidates and 50% for the SC/ST &Physically Handicapped (PH) and Visually Handicapped (VH) candidates

Age Limit:

Below 28 Years

Selection Procedure for ICMR JRF Exam 2021

Selection will be done on the basis of National level examination.

How to Apply for ICMR JRF Exam 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply through online mode from 01 July to 31 July 2021 on official website.